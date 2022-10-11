Read full article on original website
Input sought as Tahoe tourism management plan takes shape (Opinion)
Carol Chaplin, Tony Karwowski, Andy Chapman and Colleen Dalton / Guest column. Whether you are a longtime resident or new to the area, a business owner or part of the local workforce, you are invited to participate in one of four community workshops on Oct. 25-26 that will contribute to the creation of a Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan that is intended to work for the entire region.
CHP focusing on motorcycle safety
The California Highway Patrol is implementing a yearlong federal grant to help save lives and reduce the risk associated with riding a motorcycle. The goal of the Get Educated and Ride Safe grant is to decrease the number of motorcycle-involved crashes and victims through education and enforcement efforts across California through Sept. 30, 2023.
Law Review: Porter’s Nov. 8 voting recommendations
Ballots for the Nov. 8 election have been mailed, and I am fielding inquiries from folks wondering when my annual election column will be published. Be careful what you wish for. This year we are combining in one column a few statewide matters with local elections and Measures. I skip...
