Read full article on original website
Related
travelawaits.com
Two Ski Resorts Just Announced They’re Joining This Season Ski Pass That Gives Access To Resorts Worldwide
Ski season is a few weeks away, and now Ikon Pass holders can explore more terrain internationally. The Ikon Pass is adding two international resorts to its network: Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada. Grandvalira Resorts encompasses three areas in one, combined to offer more than 7,600 acres of terrain with 215 runs and 123 lifts in the Pyrenees mountains.
The Continental Divide Trail: America’s most remote long trail
The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge. America’s best known Scenic Trails, the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail, are known as much for their natural beauty as the sheer volume of hikers who attempt them each year, making it unusual to spend a single night alone during a five-month thru-hike. But did you know that there is another, even longer footpath in the US that is so remote and challenging that only a handful of people attempt it each year? The Continental Divide Trail serves up genuine solitude in the Rocky Mountains, for those foot soldiers brave enough to undertake its rugged challenge.
Nagy: President Xi’s Party Congress – What's next for China?
Every five years China’s Communist Party (CCP) holds a conclave with several thousand delegates to plot the country’s path forward, select top leaders and make major decisions affecting the country. This year’s 20th Party Congress, starting Oct 16, .may be the most momentous this century for China, the US and the world. In some respects, China is more powerful than it has ever been in 4,000 years of history. It has the world’s largest population and second...
Comments / 1