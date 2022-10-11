Read full article on original website
Related
islandfreepress.org
Harry Miller Gray
AVON — Harry Miller Gray, 90, of Avon passed peacefully in Nags Head with family by his side on October 11, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara; his son-in-law, Thomas Watkins; grandson, Shane Watkins, and his wife Kate; and his granddaughter, Shawna Beavers, and her husband Evan. He also leaves a great-grandson, Will Mitchell, and a great-granddaughter, Kilia Beavers. Harry was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Tanya.
islandfreepress.org
Cape Hatteras Secondary School’s Veterans Celebration returns for 2022
Per a recent announcement, Cape Hatteras Secondary School (CHSS) will be bringing back the annual Veterans Celebration for 2022. The annual tradition for the school and community has been canceled for the past two years due to COVID-19 and related safety protocols. The program is designed to honor all area veterans as well as to remember the veterans that have passed away in the past year.
islandfreepress.org
Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation announces Save the Date for New Year’s Eve Dance
The Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation announces a Save the Date for their New Year’s Even dance. It will be held at the Hatteras Village Civic Center on December 31 from 8 pm – 12:30 am. DJ John Harper will be playing all of your favorites and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. More information to be announced at a later date. If you are interested in being a sponsor and having a reserved table, please contact donnabarnett@hicf.org.
Comments / 0