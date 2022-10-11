The Hatteras Island Cancer Foundation announces a Save the Date for their New Year’s Even dance. It will be held at the Hatteras Village Civic Center on December 31 from 8 pm – 12:30 am. DJ John Harper will be playing all of your favorites and heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. More information to be announced at a later date. If you are interested in being a sponsor and having a reserved table, please contact donnabarnett@hicf.org.

