ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Rivian Stock a Buy Despite the Recall?

By Neil Rozenbaum
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

In this video, I will talk about Rivian 's (NASDAQ: RIVN) recall of most of its delivered vehicles, the impact it will have on the company, and whether it will affect Rivian's goal of producing 25,000 vehicles this year. I'll also go over some analyst notes.

For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Oct. 10, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 11, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 30, 2022

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now

MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB’s fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Rivian Automotive Inc#Motley Fool Stock Advisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
251K+
Followers
110K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy