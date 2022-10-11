Around the ACC: Week 7

Only six other ACC programs take the field this weekend besides FSU and Clemson.

Florida State (4-2) hosts No. 4 Clemson (6-0) this weekend, marking the first meeting In Tallahassee between the two programs since 2018.

Meanwhile, only six other Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) programs take the field on Oct. 15.

Here is everything you need to know about the conference matchups.

Atlantic:

No. 18 Syracuse (5-0) vs. No. 15 NC State (5-1) - Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m.

After their bye week in Week 6, the Orange have an opportunity to establish themselves as contenders in the Atlantic division with a victory over NC State. Since joining the ACC in 2013, Syracuse is 2-7 versus the Wolfpack.

NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary is day-to-day after suffering an arm injury in the Wolfpacks' 19-17 win against Florida State on Oct. 8. Graduate student quarterback Jack Chambers gets the nod behind center in what projects as a run-heavy gameplan from head coach Dave Doeren.

Coastal:

Virginia Tech (2-4) vs. Miami (2-3) - Oct. 15, 12:30 p.m.

Both of these programs are entering on three-game losing streaks and in jeopardy of missing the six-win mark to be bowl eligible.

In their 45-29 loss versus Pittsburgh on Oct. 8, the Hokies' defense gave up 28 second-half points and allowed 320 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns from Panthers running back Israel Abanikanda. Virginia Tech's offense finished 4-of-16 on third downs.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and Miami's offense only managed seven second-half points in its 27-24 loss against North Carolina. Redshirt sophomore Tyler Van Dyke threw for 496 yards and three touchdowns but threw an interception on the final offensive possession. The Hurricanes have not beaten a Power-5 program this season.

Duke (4-2) vs. North Carolina (5-1) - Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Redshirt freshman Drake Maye and the Tar Heels scored a season-low 27 points versus the Hurricanes and didn't score a touchdown in the second half. This weekend's matchup against Duke could pose issues for head coach Mack Brown and the offense, as the Blue Devils hold their opponents to 19.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils fell to Georgia Tech 23-20 in overtime, but control their own destiny in the Coastal division if they defeat the current division-leading Tar Heels.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



