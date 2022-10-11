Slipknot Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘The End, So Far’ Debut

Slipknot re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 15) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album The End, So Far .

The set, released via Roadrunner/3EE, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), according to Luminate. The group earns its sixth top 10 and first since We Are Not Your Kind , which opened as the act’s third No. 1 in 2019.

Slipknot is just the second rock band to rule the Artist 100 this year, after Red Hot Chili Peppers in April.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Tyler Childers re-enters at No. 11, a new high, thanks to his new album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? The LP launches at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 27,000 units, marking his first top 10.

Plus, Denzel Curry debuts on the Artist 100 at No. 19, sparked by the vinyl release of his album Melt My Eyez See Your Future . The set debuts at No. 1 on Vinyl Albums and No. 2 on Top Album Sales and re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 17 (after a week at No. 51 in April), becoming his highest charting album.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.