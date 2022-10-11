ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Slipknot Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘The End, So Far’ Debut

By Xander Zellner
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Slipknot re-enters the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 15) at No. 1, returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a second total week, thanks to the group’s new album The End, So Far .

The set, released via Roadrunner/3EE, debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week (Sept. 30-Oct. 6), according to Luminate. The group earns its sixth top 10 and first since We Are Not Your Kind , which opened as the act’s third No. 1 in 2019.

Slipknot is just the second rock band to rule the Artist 100 this year, after Red Hot Chili Peppers in April.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Tyler Childers re-enters at No. 11, a new high, thanks to his new album Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven? The LP launches at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 27,000 units, marking his first top 10.

Plus, Denzel Curry debuts on the Artist 100 at No. 19, sparked by the vinyl release of his album Melt My Eyez See Your Future . The set debuts at No. 1 on Vinyl Albums and No. 2 on Top Album Sales and re-enters the Billboard 200 at No. 17 (after a week at No. 51 in April), becoming his highest charting album.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From Lil Baby, Blink-182, The 1975 and More

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.  This week, Lil Baby takes his turn again, Blink-182 is back and edgier than ever, and The 1975 has a concise mission statement. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below: Lil Baby, It’s Only Me  On the one hand, Lil Baby is a natural star, with a singular voice and the type of charisma that can carry him through solo hits, guest verses and commercial...
MUSIC
Billboard

Rising Producer-Artist Flwr Chyld Signs to Raedio, Releases Debut Album

Rising producer-artist Flwr Chyld announced his signing to the publishing division of Issa Rae’s Raedio record label. On Friday (Oct. 14), the Atlanta native also released his debut album, Luv N Chaos, and first offering under the new deal. The signing marks a new beginning for the emerging artist (real name Kevin Brown) who has a knack for blending elements of R&B, funk and house. In 2019, he released his debut EP Iridescent Luv, captivating the underground indie music scene with help from singer-songwriter James Tillman. Flwr Chyld then followed with 2020’s Flow, collaborating with other rising names including Elujay and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List

Bad Bunny leads the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards with eight nods, including his first for artist of the year. If the Puerto Rican superstar wins in all eight categories, he would tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year. Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift are close behind with six nods each. That makes Bey and Swift the year’s top female nominees. The two powerhouses are facing off in three categories — artist of the year, favorite female pop artist and favorite pop album. Related How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards 10/13/2022 Adele, Harry...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here’s Every Hot 100 No. 1 Song With ‘Bad’ in the Title

In the long history of the Billboard Hot 100, it’s pretty rare for a specific word to appear across the title of multiple No. 1s. With the exception of “love” (because love songs have never and will never go out of style), the lack of commonalities make it impossible to say there’s a formula for crafting the title of a hit. But in digging through Billboard’s list of chart-toppers, we found another word that has surprisingly made quite the mark on the U.S. songs chart: “bad.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Curry
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Tyler Childers
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Kane Brown
Billboard

Louis Tomlinson Unveils ‘Out of My System’: Listen

Louis Tomlinson is continuing the rollout for his highly anticipated new album, Faith in the Future, with a brand new single, “Out of My System,” which arrived on Friday (Oct. 14). “Out of My System” is the second track from the former One Direction member’s forthcoming LP. The album’s lead track, “Bigger Than Me,” arrived Sept. 1 and peaked at No. 35 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. The track also found success on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, where it debuted at No. 14 on the chart dated Sept. 17. In an interview with SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up last month, Tomlinson described infusing the album with both an emphasis on live...
MUSIC
Billboard

These Are the Latin Artists Nominated at the 2022 AMAs

Bad Bunny‘s unstoppable success and impact — in the Billboard charts and otherwise — can be felt across the world. As such, the Puerto Rican superstar has earned the most nominations at the 2022 American Music Awards, eight, in categories that include artist of the year. Benito also competes in the general categories favorite touring artist, favorite music video, favorite male pop artist and favorite pop album — for his ubiquitous Un Verano Sin Ti — in addition to his nods in the Latin music categories. But he’s not the only Latin artist that received multiple nominations to the AMAs...
MUSIC
Billboard

2022 CMT Artists of the Year: Alan Jackson, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce & More Honored

One of country music’s most respected singer-songwriters honoring another of the genre’s most revered singer-songwriters made for a signature moment during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which airs Friday (Oct. 14) on CMT, and taped the evening of Oct. 12. Alan Jackson, who received the artist of a lifetime award, stood center stage at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center and paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. “There will never be another Loretta Lynn,” he told the crowd, eliciting cheers. The evening marked a celebration of some of the most successful artists...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Who Is Eligible for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys & Who Isn’t?

Anitta, Zach Bryan, Dove Cameron, Becky G, Gayle, Latto, Måneskin, Muni Long, Lauren Spencer Smith and Lainey Wilson are among 368 artists who are vying for best new artist nominations at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. While the aforementioned artists appear to be front-runners to fill the 10 available slots, Grammy voters have a way of surprising us. And there are 358 other artists, some highly credible, who are also hoping to make the final list. As expected, several newish artists who had previously received Grammy nominations were ruled ineligible, including Steve Lacy, Jack Harlow, Tems, Walker Hayes, Brent Faiyaz and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hot 100#Roadrunner 3ee
Billboard

Farruko, Pablo Alborán & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

It was a busy release week in Latin music, with a number of artists gifting fans with new albums, including Piso 21 (777), Joss Favela (Aclarando la Mente) and Silvestre Dangond (Intruso). But which release is your favorite? Colombian boy band Piso 21 gifted fans with their fourth studio album 777 — home to 16 tracks. The set kicks off with the Manuel Turizo-assisted “Los Cachos,” which can be considered a sequel to their 2018 banger “Dejala Que Vuelva.” Unlike “Dejala,” about a guy convinced his ex will come back, “Los Cachos” is about a girl who has officially moved on from...
MUSIC
Billboard

How a Leaked Album Changed Feid’s Fate — and Led to a Sold-Out Tour

Feid was getting ready to take a well-earned day off after his three consecutive sold-out shows at Medellín’s fabled Plaza de Toros La Macarena. It never happened. Instead, his day turned rather hectic when his new album — set to come out later this year — was leaked online. “I called everyone — my producers, my manager — on our day off that Monday because I had to rush to the studio to finish the album quickly and not give the leaked version many hours out on the street,” the Colombian singer-songwriter tells Billboard during a Zoom interview. “I told them...
MUSIC
Billboard

Looking Ahead: A Release Calendar of Upcoming Albums in 2022

It’s a difficult task to keep track of all the music that’s being released in a given week, let alone a month or whole year. From pop and hip-hop to alternative, K-pop, country and more, the choices for music fans can feel endless. And that’s not even considering vinyl, re-releases and collectible editions. Below, check out Billboard‘s running monthly calendar of upcoming releases to stay in the know; check back often for updates to our schedule of albums to look forward to each week. Oct. 21 Arctic Monkeys, The CarCarly Rae Jepsen, The Loneliest TimeMeghan Trainor, Takin’ It BackTaylor Swift, MidnightsTegan and Sara, Crybaby Nov. 4 Joji, SmithereensPhoenix, Alpha ZuluSpice Girls, Spiceworld 25The Pretty Reckless, Other Worlds Nov. 11 Bruce Springsteen, Only the Strong SurviveLouis Tomlinson, Faith in the Future Nov. 18 ENHYPEN, Sadame Nov. 25 Stormzy, This Is What I Mean More from BillboardThe 50 Best Albums of 2022 So Far: Staff PicksCalvin Harris Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2'R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week: Russ Millions, UMI, Kaash Paige & More
MUSIC
Billboard

Dan Auerbach-Led The Arcs Prepping First Album in 8 Years, ‘Electrophonic Chronic’

Black Keys singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach‘s side project, The Arcs, will release their first album in 8 years in early 2023. Electrophonic Chronic — the follow-up to the band’s 2015 debut, Yours, Dreamily — is due out on Jan. 27 through Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label. Related GARNiDELiA Talk New Single 'Gen'ai Yuugi,' NFT Project & More: Interview  10/13/2022 The band previewed the 12-track album on Thursday (Oct. 13) the the funky first single, “Keep on Dreamin’,” which dropped along with a psychedelic, pinball-themed animated video directed and illustrated by Robert Schober, with character design by El Oms. The collection was produced by Auerbach and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Billboard

Here’s Where the 2023 Grammys Categorized Genre-Blending Albums by Beyoncé, Demi Lovato & More

The walls that separate genres are coming down, which is a good thing in many ways. But it complicates things for the screening committees that decide where records should compete in the annual Grammy Awards process. Here are some albums that probably gave the screening committees pause – and where they are competing in the 65th annual Grammy Awards process. Related Bruno Mars Closes the Door on Silk Sonic Grammy Consideration: 'Humbly … Sexually Bow Out of… 10/14/2022 Demi Lovato’s Holy F*ck, Avril Lavigne’s Love Sux and Tears for Fears’ The Tipping Point are all on the line between pop and rock; all are competing...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lizzo Shares Release Date for ‘Love, Lizzo’ HBO Max Documentary

Lizzo‘s upcoming HBO Max documentary will be out just in time to enjoy around the holidays. The “About Damn Time” star took to Instagram on Wednesday (Oct. 12) to reveal the name and release date for the film. “Finally telling my story, My Way. Love, Lizzo coming November 24th [purple heart emoji] only on @hbomax,” Lizzo captioned a photo of the documentary poster, which finds the singer smiling wide against a lavender-colored background. An official press release about the forthcoming documentary says the film will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by...
MOVIES
Billboard

How to Vote for the 2022 American Music Awards

You’ve probably heard that the American Music Awards are voted on entirely by fans, unlike the Grammy Awards, which are voted on strictly by members of the Recording Academy. But how exactly do you vote in the AMAs, if you are so inclined? Related Bad Bunny Leads 2022 American Music Awards Nominations: Full List 10/13/2022 Nominations for the 2022 AMAs were announced on Thursday (Oct. 13). Fan voting is now open in all but one of this year’s 37 categories. Voting in that category, favorite K-pop artist, will open on Nov. 1. Let’s answer some questions you may have about voting and, while we’re at it,...
MUSIC
Billboard

20 Questions With Kerri Chandler: How An Obsession With the Club World’s Best Sound Systems Forged the Icon’s Latest Album

Kerri Chandler is an innovator. The legendary DJ and producer, who is looking at 30 years of house music in his rearview, is an out-of-the-box thinker who doesn’t see limitations, just new frontiers. Case in point, his latest album, the 24-song Spaces and Places — his first since 2008’s Computer Games. Space and Places was not created in Chandler’s elaborate home studio in New Jersey — which is on par with any commercial studio, and leaves quite a few of those marquee locations in its dust. Instead, over the course of two years, Chandler traveled around the globe, recording the songs...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Queen of the Night’ in New Whitney Houston Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson may be a queen of daytime talk shows, but now she’s also queen of the night. For the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s Kellyoke series, the three-time Grammy winner showed off her voice by covering a song by the “Voice” herself, Whitney Houston‘s “Queen of the Night.” Clarkson and her band, Y’all, started by putting their own twist on Houston’s rocking dance hit, which was originally released on the soundtrack for her 1992 film The Bodyguard. While the late legend’s original mix starts out with an immediately uptempo beat, Clarkson sang the first lines slowly over suspended...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Will Compete in Pop Category Not Rap at 2023 Grammys

Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” is spending its eighth week on top of Billboard’s Hot Rap Songs chart, but at the Grammys, the song will compete in the pop category. Minaj originally submitted the track — which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August — to the rap categories at the Grammys, but the decision was overturned by the Recording Academy’s rap committee, according to a source. That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic “Super Freak” should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards. Representatives for Minaj and The Recording Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From David Guetta, Artbat & Idris Elba, SG Lewis & Tove Lo and More

This week in dance music: we were there for the pair of shows Zedd played to honor the ten-year anniversary of his debut Clarity, we caught up with Wreckno about the special meaning behind their Electric Forest set this past June, we went deep with Kerri Chandler on the occasion of his most recent album, and we saw the queen Björk hit Hot Dance/Electronic albums with her latest, Fossora. And new music? You know we’ve got it. Let’s dig in. David Guetta & Artbat feat. Idris Elba, “It’s Ours” Is it future rave? Melodic techno? A cryptic spoken-word ballad featuring one...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Audioslave’s ‘Like a Stone’ Joins YouTube’s Billion Views Club

Audioslave‘s “Like a Stone” music video officially surpassed one billion views on Wednesday (Oct. 12). Related Vicky Cornell Talks About Chris Cornell's Suicide: 'It Came From Nowhere' 10/12/2022 Released in 2003 as the second single off Audioslave’s debut self-titled album, the track became the Chris Cornell-led supergroup’s biggest hit on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 31 on the Hot 100 and earning them dual No. 1s on the Alternative Airplay and Mainstream Rock Airplay charts. Meanwhile, the brooding music video finds the late Soundgarden and Temple of the Dog frontman backed by Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy