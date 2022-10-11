ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Smallville 20th anniversary (2001-2011).

I am late to create this threed now. But my one question did remember seeing a lot of advertisment of Smallville before its official debut?. Personally I did just came across the tv series unintentially one day on E4. Posts: 20,887. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:18 #2. It...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Doctor Who star's comedy remake House Party

We finally have a trailer for Doctor Who actor Tosin Cole’s new R-rated comedy remake House Party. Cole stars alongside Jacob Latimore, Karen Obilom, D.C. Young Fly and Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi. The trailer shows us aspiring club promoters and best friends Damon (Cole) and Kevin (Latimore) struggling...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

The Watcher's wild true story and what happened to the real-life family

The Watcher spoilers follow – including its ending. "A baby skeleton has 100 more bones than an adult skeleton." And with that, we are introduced to Netflix's eerie new series The Watcher, brought to us by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, Dahmer). As the title card reveals, the horror...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Cooke
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Paddy Considine
Person
Miguel Sapochnik
digitalspy.com

Rings of Power bosses tease "scarier" and "more intense" season 2

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power spoilers follow. Season 2 of Rings of Power is set to be "a little scarier" according to executive producer Lindsey Weber. Given the conclusion of its opening season, where Halbrand (played by Charlie Vickers) was unmasked as the dark lord Sauron, fans shouldn't be surprised to learn that the show's sunny tone may drift away in future episodes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty boss addresses show's future after Trigger Point success

Line of Duty mastermind Jed Mercurio has poured cold water on series 7 talk. In attendance at this week's National Television Awards, celebrating the success of ITV thriller Trigger Point, the screenwriter was asked for an update on the future of his anti-corruption police procedural. "There's no news!" he declared,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Ghosts fans left heartbroken as character exits show in new episode

Ghosts fans were left heartbroken after tonight’s (October 14) episode as we saw the show bid farewell to Katy Wix’s character Mary. Similar to what happened in episode two with Bridget Christie’s character Annie, Mary was seen passing over in the opening moments of the episode. She was taken by a ball of light and pulled into the air before being sent to the “proper” afterlife.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Dragon#Dvd#House#Targaryen Velaryon#Aegon#Hbo
digitalspy.com

Casualty facing the axe?

This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't get axed, it's one of my favourite medical drama. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/casualty/a41611649/casualty-future-explained-holby-city/. Posts: 13,477. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/10/22 - 23:39 #2. Doubt it. Posts: 5,488. Forum Member. ✭. 14/10/22 - 00:01 #3. Jack_bauer24 wrote: ». This doesn't sound to good, I hope Casualty don't...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power ending reveals Sauron and The Stranger's identity

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power spoilers below. It seems Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was saving all its big reveals for the finale. There are still, however, plenty of loose threads trailing behind the season’s end just waiting to be tidied up in a second season – which we already know is on its way.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks not included in NTAs?

Was Hollyoaks snubbed at the NTA’s this year to include Neighbours?. With it being the Neighbours last year on air I was wondering if this was the case?. I would have thought it’s usually the British soaps included within the soap awards categories, I’ve not seen neither Neighbours or Home And Away nominated for best serial drama in recent years, usually Hollyoaks is one of the nominees with the big three soaps?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday October 14th 8pm : A Love Worth Waiting For

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, back to our regular Friday evening episode to kick the weekend of in true style. We will start, as ever with the spoilers. Stu's feeling lighter for knowing the truth but it's clearly a struggle for Yasmeen. Dee-Dee calls into Speed Daal and informs Alya...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Lily Best hints at dark side to Dave Chen-Williams

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Lily Best has dropped a bombshell about Dominic Power's Dave Chen-Williams. Next week, Dave is faced with the dark truth over Maya Harkwell's death, in that his half-brother Ethan had some involvement, but in a move of self-preservation, Ethan threatens to share Dave's "secret" if he goes to the police.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race UK announces fourth queen to sashay away

Drag Race UK spoilers follow. The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 had to show off their improvisation skills tonight. Joining Alan Carr on the faux chat show Catty Man following last week's shock elimination, the queens all demonstrated their skills. But it was Baby and Sminty Drop...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Eric's story takes a dark turn, leaving Lizzie in danger. Meanwhile, Prince questions Romeo over his feelings for Olivia, and Honour grows suspicious of Dave. Here's a full collection of the 11 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Eric makes another vengeful plan. When...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Well Done Emmerdale

Absolutely superb episode tonight. An acting masterclass from many of the cast. When Emmerdale is good, it’s normally fantastic and this was no different. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful. I’m not trying to be controversial but I thought it was dreadful....
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis triumphs in Inside Soap Awards 2022

Neighbours star Stefan Dennis has won a prize at the Inside Soap Awards 2022, Digital Spy can exclusively reveal. The actor, who played original character Paul Robinson from 1985, has topped the vote for the Best Daytime Star prize. Earlier this month, it was revealed that Stefan had made it...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

For Non ED fans

It's yes from me as only previous episode I've ever watched was plane crash in 1997 ?? think it was 25th anniversary . it's yes from me as only previous episode I've ever watched was plane crash in 1997 ?? think it was 25th anniversary . Why would you watch...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EE - Should Chrissie Watts come back and reclaim the vic?

IMO it's time the queen of Albert Square returned. She would bring the soap fully into it's new era, and take the improving soap potentially back into it's best ever era. With so many 2005 characters back in the show, if only the recasted Zoe, for me, it is the perfect time for Chrissie to return.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy