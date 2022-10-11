Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Atlanta's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldAtlanta, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
Related
‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke
NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
'I Fear No One!': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Shares Cryptic Message After Video Surfaces Of Alleged Altercation Caught By Bravo Cameras
Kandi Burruss made it crystal clear that she is not one to be played with after drama allegedly exploded while filming the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message on Sunday following rumors that she got into a tense exchange during a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party held for Sanya Richards-Ross' husband.As for what transpired, it remains a mystery although some fan accounts are trying to piece together the clues after leaked clips made their rounds online. "Don Juan and Todd [were] calming Kandi down. Kandi...
'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home
Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom
In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion
Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip
Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
RELATED PEOPLE
Coolio Dead At 59: Suspected Cause Of Death Revealed
The 1990s' iconic rapper Coolio, known for his hit song "Gangsta's Paradise," has died, his reps confirmed on Wednesday, September 28. He was 59. Coolio Dead At 59: Suspected Cause Of Death RevealedTimothy Krause/Flickr/CC-BY 2.0.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Mariah Carey’s Brother Rushes To Court After Pop Star Reveals Their Mother Told Her About His Alleged Drug Dealing
Mariah Carey’s brother Morgan has rushed to court after the pop star said she heard about him dealing cocaine from multiple people throughout her life, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Morgan and his attorney have gone back before a New York judge to fight...
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Rocks Long Bleach Blonde Hair, False Lashes In Makeover Update
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson dropped a bombshell when she posted a new video showcasing her stunning transformation on social media. On Thursday, the 17-year-old reality star took to Instagram to upload a clip of her posing for the camera after what seemed to be a tedious process of a makeover.
Comments / 0