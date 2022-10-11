ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

‘Shocked’ NeNe Leakes says son Brentt is struggling to speak after stroke

NeNe Leakes took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to confirm that her son Brentt suffered a stroke earlier this month. “Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congested heart failure and a stroke,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 54, said in one of the videos. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him.” Leakes said doctors suspected that drug use may have been involved due to Brentt’s age, but the former Bravolebrity confirmed her son “doesn’t drink or do drugs” and also said he tested negative for substances. “They were thinking that maybe he had caught...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'I Fear No One!': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Shares Cryptic Message After Video Surfaces Of Alleged Altercation Caught By Bravo Cameras

Kandi Burruss made it crystal clear that she is not one to be played with after drama allegedly exploded while filming the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message on Sunday following rumors that she got into a tense exchange during a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party held for Sanya Richards-Ross' husband.As for what transpired, it remains a mystery although some fan accounts are trying to piece together the clues after leaked clips made their rounds online. "Don Juan and Todd [were] calming Kandi down. Kandi...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

'She's Going To Die': Wendy Williams Hospitalized For TWO Blood Transfusions After Being Found 'Unresponsive' At Home

Wendy Williams was rushed to the hospital and received two blood transfusions after she was found "unresponsive" at her Manhattan apartment. The scary incident went down in May 2020 when her friends discovered the embattled talk show host “at death’s door” due to her alleged alcohol addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned. DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home. Her then-manager, Bernie Young, allegedly refused to call for help because he didn't want the 911 call to be made public. Wendy Williams IN REHAB:...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending

Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Queen Latifah & Son, 3, Seen In 1st Photos As They Hold Hands On Shopping Trip

Queen Latifah was photographed for the first time in public with her toddler son! The Equalizer star, 52, was beaming in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 8) as she enjoyed an afternoon of retail therapy with the adorable toddler she reportedly shares with her longtime partner Eboni Nichols. Dressed in an ultra casual ensemble of a tee, shorts, sneakers and a baseball cap, Latifah looked to be on cloud nine as she held the hand of her boy, who was too cute in his monster truck shirt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Stroke#Get To Know#Drugs#The Linnethia Lounge#Hellcat
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
