ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Parade

Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition

Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'

David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'You Can't Make A Person Befriend You': Kelly Ripa Spills All About Backstage Feud With Regis Philbin

Former talk show host Kelly Ripa is sharing new details on her decade spent co-hosting alongside the late Regis Philbin, RadarOnline has learned. Ripa, 51, has opened up about what life was truly like working on ABC’s Live! with Regis and Kelly, including inequalities she faced as a newcomer and a woman, like having to earn an office space. “I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful,” said Ripa, “But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.”Ripa spoke with People magazine earlier this week and shared details on what she...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

WATCH: Chris Cuomo Returns to Primetime, Promises to 'Change the Game': 'I'm Different'

Chris Cuomo has returned to primetime, and this time, he says things will be different. During his first show on NewsNation last night, the disgraced CNN anchor kicked things off with a quote from William Shakespeare. "'The past is prologue,'" he said, quoting The Tempest. "...meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment, and so it is with me being here with you tonight. I believe that."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy