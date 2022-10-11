Read full article on original website
Jeopardy! contestant fumes over ‘lack of help’ on-stage & slams a major issue that players ‘shouldn’t have to lose over’
A JEOPARDY contestant has fumed over a major issue with the game show she said left her feeling helpless against Amy Schneider. Terry Wolfisch Cole had enough earnings to defeat the 40-time champ in the last round. Amy faced Terry - a professional storyteller from West Simsbury, Connecticut - and...
'Jeopardy!' champ Amy Schneider marries fiancée Genevieve Davis: 'I’m so lucky to share my life with her'
Jeopardy! star Amy Schneider announced that she and her fiancée Genevieve Davis are officially married. The Jeopardy! champion, 43, took to social media on Tuesday to announce that she and Davis tied the knot on May 9 after nearly three months of being engaged. "A year ago today, I...
Celebrity Jeopardy! fans slam player for ‘disrespecting’ late host Alex Trebek during ‘painful’ game with Mayim Bialik
JEOPARDY! fans were seeing red after one of the famous contestants on the most recent Celebrity Jeopardy! wore dark sunglasses throughout the entire episode. Sunday's show featured comedian Iliza Shlesinger, singer Reggie Watts, and author and chef Eddie Huang. Fans online couldn't look past Eddie, who is best known as...
‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Was ‘Infuriated’ When Contestants Had Low Winnings, Including Ken Jennings
Alex Trebek hosted 'Jeopardy!' for 37 seasons and always wanted to see contestants do well, but made it clear when he was disappointed with their performance.
Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Rigged? Host Pat Sajak Speaks Out on Twitter About Longtime Theories
After 39 years on the air, it's amazing to see how beloved Wheel of Fortune is amongst its viewers. With the various game shows premiering across different networks, people are still drawn to Pat Sajak interacting with three contestants trying to solve a famous phrase on Vanna White's scoreboard for a sum of money.
Who Is Amy Schneider’s Wife Genevieve Davis? Details on the ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion’s New Spouse
She’s still winning! 40-day Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider revealed on September 28 that she had secretly married her fiancée, Genevieve Davis, in a May ceremony. Get to know the quiz show legend’s new wife. What Is Genevieve Davis’ Job?. She has worked as a nanny and...
Pat Sajak of 'Wheel of Fortune' Has Been Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Although long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's tenure as a game show host is winding down, he recently made headlines for reasons outside of his job occupation. Pat was photographed with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, sparking a wave of outrage on Twitter. What are Pat's political views? And is...
Who Is 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie Sajak? Get to Know the Show's Latest Addition
Pat Sajak's daughter Maggie Sajak has become a fixture on Wheel of Fortune in recent years. Maggie began on the show filling in turning letters for Vanna White while White took on Pat's hosting duties while Pat underwent emergency surgery in early 2020. From there, Maggie became a social correspondent, giving behind-the-scenes looks at the workings of the iconic game show.
Wheel of Fortune fans furious over puzzle with ‘racist’ history after Pat Sajak is slammed for resurfaced tweets
WHEEL of Fortune has used a puzzle with a racist history in the United States but did not seem aware of it, furious fans slammed after Friday’s episode. Host Pat Sajak presented the children's nursery rhyme after backlash over his resurfaced tweets and a controversial photo. The solution to...
Jeopardy!’s Ken Jennings shades executive producer before champ Cris Pannullo’s ‘unbelievable’ 7th win
JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings has shaded the game show's executive producer Mike Davies, seemingly kicking some dirt his boss's way with an off-the-cuff comment. On Monday's episode, reigning champ Cris Pannullo then scored a 7th win with an amount fans couldn't believe. The returning champ faced Eugene Hahm, an attorney...
‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Revealed How the Game Board Isn’t at All What It Seems Like on TV – ‘It’s Insanely More Difficult’
A previous 'Jeopardy!' contestant opened up about his experience with the iconic game board, which was different than he ever expected it to be.
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
Fox Nation's Sharon Osbourne blasts ‘ignorant’ Don Lemon, ‘cray-cray’ Joy Behar
Fox Nation’s "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back" namesake Sharon Osbourne blasted "ignorant" CNN host Don Lemon and "cray-cray" ABC News host Joy Behar for wronging her over the years in a new interview. Lemon, who was recently moved from CNN’s primetime lineup to a morning show gig, came...
Jeopardy! champ hits milestone while surprising host Ken Jennings with wild outfit detail tied to his line of work
JEOPARDY! host Ken Jennings and viewers at home were astounded when now-4-time champ David Sibley hit a milestone while donning a surprising clothing detail. On Thursday's show, he not only won but did so in style. Reigning champ David is an Episcopal priest from Washington - he faced Sonalee Rau,...
Kelly Ripa Shares The Comment Regis Philbin Made That Hurt Her Feelings
Kelly Ripa and Regis Philbin hosted a talk show for many years together until his retirement. He sadly passed away a few years ago and now Kelly is setting the record straight about their relationship in her new book. She recently spoke about an incident that really upset her. About...
David Letterman 'loves' Howard Stern but admits, 'I just think arm's length may be the way to go'
David Letterman returned to late-night television on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The former host of The Late Show discussed a range of topics, most notably his ongoing friendship with radio host Howard Stern. The two worked in the same building and became friends. But their relationship deteriorated when Stern, seemingly unprovoked, started insulting Letterman and his wife, Regina Lasko.
Jeopardy! contestant reveals wildly rare secret history with the game show before first win in Ken Jennings-hosted game
JEOPARDY! scored a new winner tonight in Martha Bath, but she revealed something wild before her upset victory. The contestant is actually not so new to the game show, which stunned host Ken Jennings and viewers at home. Jeopardy!'s shiny new season premiered on September 12th and alum Ken Jennings,...
'You Can't Make A Person Befriend You': Kelly Ripa Spills All About Backstage Feud With Regis Philbin
Former talk show host Kelly Ripa is sharing new details on her decade spent co-hosting alongside the late Regis Philbin, RadarOnline has learned. Ripa, 51, has opened up about what life was truly like working on ABC’s Live! with Regis and Kelly, including inequalities she faced as a newcomer and a woman, like having to earn an office space. “I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful,” said Ripa, “But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.”Ripa spoke with People magazine earlier this week and shared details on what she...
Jeopardy! contestant reveals his one regret after the 4-day champion’s shocking loss in Ken Jennings-hosted game
JEOPARDY! champion David Sibley has opened up about his one regret following his unexpected loss. David wished for more time in a Twitter thread. The Jeopardy! contestant tweeted: "I have one regret. "I didn’t get more time with the 8/8 tape day crew: Michael, Sue, Nick, Charlotte, Sam, Emily, Moira,...
WATCH: Chris Cuomo Returns to Primetime, Promises to 'Change the Game': 'I'm Different'
Chris Cuomo has returned to primetime, and this time, he says things will be different. During his first show on NewsNation last night, the disgraced CNN anchor kicked things off with a quote from William Shakespeare. "'The past is prologue,'" he said, quoting The Tempest. "...meaning that all that has happened before led to this moment, and so it is with me being here with you tonight. I believe that."
