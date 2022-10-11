ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsby, OK

News On 6

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News On 6

All Northbound Broadway Extension Lanes Reopened Following Rollover Crash

Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said this happened on the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension near East Wilshire Boulevard. All of the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension have reopened, according...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma

Parts of Oklahoma are getting much-needed rain Saturday night, but some of it is coming in the form of severe weather. The Oklahoma City metro area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said that the OKC metro could see storms around 10 p.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Neighbors Help Jones Daycare Employees Keep Kids Safe From Fire

Large flames near a daycare center in Jones caused dozens of toddlers to evacuate before the fire spread. In true Oklahoma fashion, folks nearby jumped in to help. The owner of Nannie's Daycare said there were around 50 kids at the daycare when the fire started, They said the Oklahoma Standard shined through helping them bring the kids to safety.
JONES, OK
News On 6

Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35

The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35. The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building. Firefighters also said nobody was there at the...
MOORE, OK
News On 6

EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC

Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Spencer

A woman was stabbed in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbor. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died at the hospital. There is still some information we are waiting to learn about, but we do know this all started when her and a neighbor got into some kind of argument.
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

Memorial Faces Del City At La Fortune Stadium

At La Fortune stadium, Memorial faced off against Del City. In the end, Del City won 63 to 21. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
DEL CITY, OK
News On 6

At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC

At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage

Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer

Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

Mother Of Spencer Woman Stabbed To Death Speaks Out

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases the names of the people in a deadly stabbing on Thursday in Spencer. Deputies said 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal stabbed her neighbor, Vanessa Wade, just before 4 p.m. Wade's mother said Wade's 12-year-old son watched his mom collapse, and the whole family will now...
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

Carl Albert Takes Down Previously Undefeated Bishop McGuinness

The Carl Albert Titans took down previously undefeated Bishop McGuinness on Friday night, 31-24. Carl Alberts improves to 6-2 on the season. They take on Guthrie at home on October 21. For Bishop McGuinness, the Irish fall to 6-1. The will take on Southeast on the road on October 21.
MIDWEST CITY, OK

