FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
News On 6
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
News On 6
All Northbound Broadway Extension Lanes Reopened Following Rollover Crash
Authorities responded to the scene of a rollover crash involving at least two vehicles Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police said this happened on the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension near East Wilshire Boulevard. All of the northbound lanes of the Broadway Extension have reopened, according...
News On 6
Live Updates: Severe Weather Updates Across Oklahoma
Parts of Oklahoma are getting much-needed rain Saturday night, but some of it is coming in the form of severe weather. The Oklahoma City metro area is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said that the OKC metro could see storms around 10 p.m.
News On 6
Neighbors Help Jones Daycare Employees Keep Kids Safe From Fire
Large flames near a daycare center in Jones caused dozens of toddlers to evacuate before the fire spread. In true Oklahoma fashion, folks nearby jumped in to help. The owner of Nannie's Daycare said there were around 50 kids at the daycare when the fire started, They said the Oklahoma Standard shined through helping them bring the kids to safety.
News On 6
Moore Crews Respond To Fire Near I-35
The Moore Fire Department is responding to a fire on Northwest 27th Street near I-35. The department said the fire started in a distillery and spread to a neighboring business, but they are still trying to reach the occupants of the building. Firefighters also said nobody was there at the...
News On 6
EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Stabbing In Spencer
A woman was stabbed in her neighborhood Thursday afternoon after a dispute with a neighbor. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim later died at the hospital. There is still some information we are waiting to learn about, but we do know this all started when her and a neighbor got into some kind of argument.
News On 6
Memorial Faces Del City At La Fortune Stadium
At La Fortune stadium, Memorial faced off against Del City. In the end, Del City won 63 to 21. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
At Least 1 Shot In NW OKC
At least one person was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City police said the incident happened near Northwest 34th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. Police said the victim was shot in the chest, and the shooter fled the scene. The victim was transported to...
News On 6
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
News On 6
Police Release Photos Of Suspects Wanted In Connection To Violent Beating Of Metro Man
The victim of a violent beating outside of a bar in northwest Oklahoma City is closer to justice. Oklahoma City police released a photo of three men at the Friends of Friends bar last weekend. Assault investigators need the public’s help identifying the men in the picture. They men are...
News On 6
OCPD Release Shooting Bodycam Footage
Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage from a shooting earlier this month. Officers said Ralph Tuggle was armed with a gun on a porch near Northwest 18th Street and North Tulsa Avenue. Officials also said he refused commands to drop the gun, after which officers shot him. Tuggle is...
News On 6
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
News On 6
Woman Dies After Being Stabbed In Spencer
Authorities said a woman has died after being stabbed on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Oklahoma County deputies responded to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the victim was transported to the hospital...
News On 6
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
News On 6
Mother Of Spencer Woman Stabbed To Death Speaks Out
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office releases the names of the people in a deadly stabbing on Thursday in Spencer. Deputies said 31-year-old Kayla Shanee McNeal stabbed her neighbor, Vanessa Wade, just before 4 p.m. Wade's mother said Wade's 12-year-old son watched his mom collapse, and the whole family will now...
News On 6
Carl Albert Takes Down Previously Undefeated Bishop McGuinness
The Carl Albert Titans took down previously undefeated Bishop McGuinness on Friday night, 31-24. Carl Alberts improves to 6-2 on the season. They take on Guthrie at home on October 21. For Bishop McGuinness, the Irish fall to 6-1. The will take on Southeast on the road on October 21.
News On 6
Big 12 Men’s Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll: Cowboys, Sooners Picked To Finish In Middle Of Pack
The Big 12 Conference’s men’s basketball head coaches don’t appear to have the highest opinion of this year’s teams coming out of Norman and Stillwater. The league announced Thursday that its coaches selected the Cowboys to finish fifth and the Sooners seventh for the 2022-23 season.
