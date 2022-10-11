Volt CBDO Jordan Lawrence assesses the extent to which open banking is a game changer for the payments sector. There is no room for dispute when looking at the adoption rate of open payments since its launch in 2018. Records are being broken month over month, with exponential growth the new normal. The adoption rate of new users in the UK alone increased by one million in just six months. In Brazil, the end of March saw 214.4 million registered users of open payments, known as Pix, move R$784.7bn across more than 1.5bn transactions. It’s now the dominant, preferred payment method for consumers in Latin America’s largest market.

