Calypso Pay, TheWatch merge to create crypto-focused fintech space
Crypto processing and acquiring platform Calypso Pay has merged its operations with blockchain analytics provider TheWatch to develop a crypto-focused fintech experience for enterprises. The consolidated entity will be called Calypso Group, which will provide improved fintech solutions to the web3 sector. It will be headed by the existing CEO...
The global adoption of open payments – how open banking has changed the game for the payments sector
Volt CBDO Jordan Lawrence assesses the extent to which open banking is a game changer for the payments sector. There is no room for dispute when looking at the adoption rate of open payments since its launch in 2018. Records are being broken month over month, with exponential growth the new normal. The adoption rate of new users in the UK alone increased by one million in just six months. In Brazil, the end of March saw 214.4 million registered users of open payments, known as Pix, move R$784.7bn across more than 1.5bn transactions. It’s now the dominant, preferred payment method for consumers in Latin America’s largest market.
BlueSnap, BitPay join forces on crypto payouts
Payment orchestration platform BlueSnap has forged an alliance with cryptocurrency payments firm BitPay to help businesses accept payments in crypto. As part of the tie-up, businesses will be able to accept and get paid in as much as 15 cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies across the globe. These cryptocurrencies include...
NPCI partners Worldline to enable UPI and RuPay transactions in Europe
French payment firm Worldline has teamed up with NPCI International Payments (NIPL) to expand the reach of Indian mobile payments platforms in Europe. Under the partnership, Worldline will support merchants’ point-of-sale (POS) systems in Europe to accept payments from Indian tourists through Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay platforms.
