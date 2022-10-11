Read full article on original website
New public display highlights Manistee area history
MANISTEE — It wasn’t the sort of day that event organizers were hoping for, but a crowd still turned out despite hail and rain Thursday morning to witness the dedication ceremony for the Origins Walk in Manistee. The public art installation, located along the Manistee Riverwalk, helps to...
Senior center calendar of events Oct. 17-21
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 17 and beyond. Christmas gifts for the...
PHOTOS: Manistee Township Fire Department holds open house in honor of fire prevention month
MANISTEE TWP — October is Fire Prevention Month. Saturday was also the last day of Fire Prevention Week which started on Oct. 9. In honor of that, the Manistee Township Fire Department held an open house that gave educational demonstrations to children and adults alike. Among those who received a tour of the firehouse plus the Manistee Township Fire truck and the hook and ladder truck was 9-year-old Payton Chick who is the niece of Jayde Bray, an Emergency Service responder for the Manistee Township Fire department.
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Saturday search for northern Michigan man missing since April needs more volunteers
A northern Michigan family is seeking the public's assistance in locating 40-year-old Kingsley man Jesse Jackman who disappeared more than six months ago as a search for him is set for Saturday. During the daylight hours on Saturday, Jesse's family and multiple volunteers are planning to search the area where...
Founders Day closes Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebration
BALDWIN — After a summer of hosting several community events commemorating Baldwin’s 150th birthday, the Lake County Historical Society threw its last sesquicentennial celebration by honoring the town’s founders Saturday, Oct. 8. Even though the wind was cold and brisk, the sun was pleasant in the open-air...
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Future of Tippy Dam uncertain
BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
Two charged during Platte River patrols
Two people arrested in July and charged with open intoxicants are due for a probable cause conference in Benzie County's 85th District Court.
Prosecutor: Traverse City man accused of holding woman hostage in sound-proof bunker
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man was arraigned on several charges after being accused of stalking, kidnapping and raping a woman while holding her hostage. Christopher Thomas is accused of shackling the woman and holding her hostage for 13 hours inside a sound-proof bunker he built,...
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
Michigan farm used human waste on produce sold at stores, officials say. 'Honest mistake' from outhouse, farm says.
The owner of a Michigan farm said Wednesday that the dumping of untreated human waste on his land was an “honest mistake” after state officials issued a warning that his produce may have been contaminated. Andy Stutzman, the owner of Kuntry Gardens in Homer, south of Lansing, told...
See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground
EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
Manistee couple heads to Ukraine for a second time in six months
MANISTEE — Cynthia and Phillip Knapp, a couple in Manistee that traveled to Ukraine in May are planning to fly out again on Oct. 18. Plans have changed slightly since Russia bombed Lviv on October 10 but they'll be going to the Romanian/Ukrainian border along with the original orphanage they went to in Jaroslaw, Poland.
