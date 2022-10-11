ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

recordpatriot.com

New public display highlights Manistee area history

MANISTEE — It wasn’t the sort of day that event organizers were hoping for, but a crowd still turned out despite hail and rain Thursday morning to witness the dedication ceremony for the Origins Walk in Manistee. The public art installation, located along the Manistee Riverwalk, helps to...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Senior center calendar of events Oct. 17-21

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 17 and beyond. Christmas gifts for the...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: Manistee Township Fire Department holds open house in honor of fire prevention month

MANISTEE TWP — October is Fire Prevention Month. Saturday was also the last day of Fire Prevention Week which started on Oct. 9. In honor of that, the Manistee Township Fire Department held an open house that gave educational demonstrations to children and adults alike. Among those who received a tour of the firehouse plus the Manistee Township Fire truck and the hook and ladder truck was 9-year-old Payton Chick who is the niece of Jayde Bray, an Emergency Service responder for the Manistee Township Fire department.
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Founders Day closes Baldwin's sesquicentennial celebration

BALDWIN — After a summer of hosting several community events commemorating Baldwin’s 150th birthday, the Lake County Historical Society threw its last sesquicentennial celebration by honoring the town’s founders Saturday, Oct. 8. Even though the wind was cold and brisk, the sun was pleasant in the open-air...
BALDWIN, MI
recordpatriot.com

MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
MANISTEE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Future of Tippy Dam uncertain

BRETHREN — Consumers Energy is weighing its options for over a dozen hydroelectric dams in Michigan — including one in Manistee County. The future of Tippy Dam and a dozen others in the state is in the hands of its owner, Consumers Energy, which is considering the long-term viability of its fleet of hydroelectric dams.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary

EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
EVART, MI
recordpatriot.com

See Evart's power trio Rivertown Underground

EVART — Thursday nights are a sacred time for a group of three musicians from Evart, who make up the band “Rivertown Underground.”. The three men gather in the bassist’s basement, where they have a small stage and a bar, and proceed to drink beers, relax, and jam out songs for their next show.
EVART, MI
recordpatriot.com

Manistee couple heads to Ukraine for a second time in six months

MANISTEE — Cynthia and Phillip Knapp, a couple in Manistee that traveled to Ukraine in May are planning to fly out again on Oct. 18. Plans have changed slightly since Russia bombed Lviv on October 10 but they'll be going to the Romanian/Ukrainian border along with the original orphanage they went to in Jaroslaw, Poland.
MANISTEE, MI

