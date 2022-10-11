Read full article on original website
Related
Obituary for Matt Matlock
Funeral service for Matt Matlock, age 54, of Saltillo, Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Danny Christenberry officiating and with Mike Umbaugh, Beau Orren, Daniel Elliot, Patrick Nichols, Rusty Garmin, and Brent Heflen serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence.
Obituary for Margie Sewell Morrison
Funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m., prior to service time. Margie passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Plano Regional Hospital. She was born on November 12, 1935, in Sulphur Springs, TX, the daughter of Miller D. Sewell and Hazel Robertson Sewell. She married Bobby Lee Morrison on September 3, 1954, in Garland, TX. She worked as an executive assistant for Texas Instrument for 29 years. In her spare time, she loved cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.
Obituary for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter
A graveside service for Phyllis (Pepper) Carter, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sharp Cemetery in Yantis, Texas with a visitation being held from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, Texas. Ms. Carter passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at Christus Mother Francis Hospital in Tyler.
Obituary for Patsy Ruth Allen
A graveside service for Patsy Ruth Allen, age 104, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Harmony Cemetery in Yantis, Texas. Mrs. Allen passed away in her home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Patsy was born on January 18, 1918 in Pickton,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Obituary for Jo Ann Castle Agee
Jo Ann Castle Agee was born October 19, 1935, to James Aubrey and Hazel M. Poor Castle in Saltillo, TX and departed this earth for her heavenly home on October 11, 2022. In a life well lived, Jo Ann was a woman of faith, conviction, and love… and (1 Corinthians 13:13) the greatest of these, is LOVE.
Chamber Connection for 10/14 by Butch Burney
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Obituary for Jack Runnels
Celebration of Life for Jack Runnels, age 80, of Emory, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Lake Fork Baptist Church with Associate Pastor Tracey Bartley officiating. passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at Wesley Oaks Memory Center of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He was...
Obituary for Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996 in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lady Cats take down Paris in straight sets
The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats hosted Paris Tuesday, for a big district matchup. Entering the match with a 3-2 district record, Sulphur Springs had a chance to put an extra game between them and Paris in the district standings, and put themselves just one game back from the top spot.
2022 Wildcat Hall of Honor Inductees
Four former Sulphur Springs athletic greats will be inducted into the SSHS Hall of Honor in a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 21. Quan Johnson, a district basketball MVP who graduated in 1990; Torio Kelly, a record-setting running back in the Class of 1996; Maegan Bell Nix, a 2003 graduate who was a two-sport MVP; and Colby Suggs, a 2010 graduate who was an All-State pitcher and won a state championship in football, will be the latest Wildcats to be honored with a Hall of Honor plaque.
Hopkins County 4-H Gives Back by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
National 4-H Week recognition has come to a close, but Hopkins County 4-H’ers are still going strong! Our County Extension staff feel strongly that we need to teach our youth to give back to the community, and that’s exactly what they are doing!. Throughout the month of October,...
Help-A-Child Benefit 2022
Happening now: Help-A-Child benefit at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Loads of fun and profits go to Hopkins county kids in need!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Week 8 Hopkins County Preview
Another week of Texas High School football season is here! Once again all three Hopkins County teams are in action, and once again all three of them will be looking for a win, to keep their playoffs hopes alive, or in some instances, looking to better them. It’s the middle of October, the weather is great, spooky season is among us, and so is district football.
Local fall, autumn and Halloween events 2022
If you’re anything like us then you love everything fall, autumn, and Halloween. Here’s a list we’ve put together of local pumpkin patches, trunk or treats and other fall fun activities to get you in the October mood!. October: Hay Bale Contestants displayed all over town during...
Obituary for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes
Funeral mass for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes, age 95, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Cathy passed away September 29, 2022, in Lindale, TX. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Dallas, TX, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lomonaco. Cathy worked as a nurse and was a very devoted wife and mother. She lived in Richardson, TX for many years and was a founding member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her throughout her life. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family. Cathy is survived by daughter, Carolyn Davis of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Albert G. Hughes, Jr., son-in-law, Kenneth Davis, and eleven siblings.
City accepts $2.4 million grant for senior center
The city of Sulphur Springs has signed a $2.4 million grant contract today with the TDHCA for the Senior Citizens Center. The city will advertise for bids on Monday. We will award the contract for construction on December 06. “This has been a long process, but it will be worth...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Hopkins student named to National Society of High School Scholars
The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced Kesha B. Manso, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, has been selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment. The announcement was made by NSHSS co-founder and President James W. Lewis.
Ag in the classroom 2022
Ag in the classroom is a blast! Every year, AgriLife agents educate over 700 students from Hopkins, Rains, Franklin, Delta and Wood Counties on topics such as goats, chicken, dairy, beef, 4H, honey and more. Thank you to our dedicated educators for sharing a love of agriculture with the future generations.
Wildcats JV team squeaks out one-point victory
Mabank’s failed on side kick attempt gave the Cats starting field position at Mabank’s 45. But the Sulphur Springs offense failed to move the ball and turned the ball over on downs. Mabank methodically moved the ball on the ground finally scoring on a short three yard run....
Letter to the Editor: Sulphur Springs ISD Bond Proposal by John Prickette
On November 8, 2022, Sulphur Springs ISD is asking taxpayers to pass an $81.5 million bond. As a member of the SSISD Board of Trustees, I support this investment in our community that positively affects 4,370 students, 715 district employees, and the Sulphur Springs community. The improvements provided by the...
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0