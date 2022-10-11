Funeral mass for Catherine “Cathy” Hughes, age 95, will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Cathy passed away September 29, 2022, in Lindale, TX. She was born on October 7, 1926, in Dallas, TX, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Lomonaco. Cathy worked as a nurse and was a very devoted wife and mother. She lived in Richardson, TX for many years and was a founding member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Her faith was very important to her throughout her life. She also loved to travel and spend time with her family. Cathy is survived by daughter, Carolyn Davis of Holly Lake Ranch, TX, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life and husband of 62 years, Albert G. Hughes, Jr., son-in-law, Kenneth Davis, and eleven siblings.

LINDALE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO