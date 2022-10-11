ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Freezing weather forecasted across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold blast? Temperatures drop below freezing in our latest forecast!. Enjoy mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s on Sunday. Because right at the top of the week, cold air rushes in and will chill down Indiana to below freezing temperatures in some cases!
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Digital license plates now legal in California

(KTLA) – California drivers can now legally install a brand-new piece of tech on their vehicle — digital license plates. The bill, AB 984, was authored by Assemblymember Lori Wilson and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 5. The first-of-its-kind pilot program was established in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indiana sees first flu-related death of the new season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana health officials have confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2022-2023 flu season and are encouraging Hoosiers to get an influenza shot. The state health department is not releasing any additional information on the person who died from the flu due to privacy laws, but did provide more details on how to prevent this from happening further.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana expires in a matter of days

INDIANAPOLIS — In just a few days, someone will miss out on their chance to claim $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket sold in April will expire on Oct. 17. Someone purchased the ticket at Pilot #650 located at 1401 Ripley Street in Lake Station. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball for the April 18, 2022, drawing.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

High School Football: October 14

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 22-year-old Purdue student from South Korea, who is accused of stabbing and killing his dorm roommate, was officially charged with murder by the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office on Thursday. Ji Min Sha was taken into custody on Oct. 5 after he reportedly called...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

State updates guidance on Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – The state has updated some of its guidance regarding the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund. The Auditor of State’s Office has received a “high volume” of calls and emails regarding specific cases in which refund checks have been made out to someone who has since died.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Keeping heating costs as low as possible through simple steps

INDIANAPOLIS — As central Indiana anticipates freezing temperatures over the next week, we’re looking at ways you can cut down on your heating costs. Inflation is hitting energy companies hard – which then passes the cost to the customer. Duke Energy, which does not provide natural gas,...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Another dry, breezy day; red flag warnings issued

INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s! Winds will pick up out of the south gusting anywhere between 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. With that in mind, there are concerns over fire dangers for the day. Red flag...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

What is a red flag warning and what it means to you

INDIANAPOLIS — Here is what the red flag warning means for you. One of the criteria for a red flag warning to be issued is sustained wind speeds of 20 miles per hour or frequent gusts above 20 miles per hour for at least three hours. This means you may experience some strong winds throughout the day.
MARION COUNTY, IN

