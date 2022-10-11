ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

4 reasons why Texas football could ravage Iowa State in Week 7

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be seeking their third straight win in Big 12 play this weekend when they host head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Iowa State will be looking to snap a losing skid this weekend by pulling the upset of Texas.
Hog Fans Should Be Careful What They Wish For Amid Sooners’ Downfall

Starting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers got healthy and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t. Some Oklahoma football fans will use that excuse for getting ambushed in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, while Arkansas fans are left with a problem with the Sooners being on the bottom side of a 49-0 loss because the perpetuator was the Longhorns.
247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking

The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
Quinn Ewers Leads Big 12 Heisman Odds After Week 6

The Big has been known for excellent quarterback play over the years and in several years that has culminated in Heisman Trophy winners or finalists. In 2022, that may yet be the case again as several quarterbacks in this league are among the nation’s best. While the Heisman Trophy is given to the nation’s best player, regardless of position, it has become a quarterback trophy of late, as 18 of the last 22 recipients have played quarterback.
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
