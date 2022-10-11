Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin home prices dropping more than any U.S. cityKalen HouckAustin, TX
California Governor Pays for Abortion Ads in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Red-hot Vandy TE commit Ka’Morreun Pimpton likely to visit Texas football
The visitor list is rapidly growing for Texas football for this weekend in the home contest at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15 against the Iowa State Cyclones. And it now looks as if Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian are making a move to get another key visitor to campus for the Iowa State game this weekend.
4 reasons why Texas football could ravage Iowa State in Week 7
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be seeking their third straight win in Big 12 play this weekend when they host head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones at home on Oct. 15 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Meanwhile, Iowa State will be looking to snap a losing skid this weekend by pulling the upset of Texas.
bcsnn.com
Blowing Out Oklahoma on National TV in a 49-0 Shutout Earns Texas Some Respect
The Texas Longhorns overwhelmed rival Oklahoma by a historic margin Saturday, rolling to their largest win in the Red River Showdown's 118-year history with a 49-0 win at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns’ first shutout against the Sooners since 1965 that also handed Oklahoma its first shutout since...
bestofarkansassports.com
Hog Fans Should Be Careful What They Wish For Amid Sooners’ Downfall
Starting Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers got healthy and Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t. Some Oklahoma football fans will use that excuse for getting ambushed in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, while Arkansas fans are left with a problem with the Sooners being on the bottom side of a 49-0 loss because the perpetuator was the Longhorns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports Announces Decision On Arch Manning's Ranking
The recruiting rankings outlet 247Sports recently updated their rankings for the college football Class of 2023 and decided to keep Texas commit Arch Manning at the top of the order. Appearing on the 247Sports Football Recruiting Podcast, national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna explained that he and the other analysts were...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Quinn Ewers Leads Big 12 Heisman Odds After Week 6
The Big has been known for excellent quarterback play over the years and in several years that has culminated in Heisman Trophy winners or finalists. In 2022, that may yet be the case again as several quarterbacks in this league are among the nation’s best. While the Heisman Trophy is given to the nation’s best player, regardless of position, it has become a quarterback trophy of late, as 18 of the last 22 recipients have played quarterback.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
fox7austin.com
Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
Several Texas Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
Several Texas breweries won medals at the Great American Beer Festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
Road tripping? These restaurants serve the best Texas-style BBQ
When road-tripping, you're going to need to know where to stop to get the best barbecue in America.
‘I have broken my foot three times on our field’: Travis High hopes for facility improvements
"Termite damage, holes in the walls... this stuff has never been replaced," said head football coach Joe Frank Martinez, who gave a tour of the men's locker room.
All eyes on wetter weather late weekend
We'll head into the upcoming weekend with quiet weather, but will finish it much differently. -- Kristen Currie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
15-foot homecoming mum: Round Rock floral design students unveil giant creation
They say "everything is bigger in Texas" — that's including a homecoming mum that students at a Round Rock high school put together.
Texas city seeing the biggest home price drop since June
The median list price in Austin now stands at $558,275, a 10.3 percent decline since prices peaked in June.
Comments / 0