Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
3 Stocks I Bought This Week
I recently had some extra cash in my brokerage account due to a stock sale. I decided to divide the proceeds equally among three of my highest-conviction investments. All three have tons of growth potential but are also stable businesses.
Why Revolve Stock Is Down 60% This Year
Revolve started the year strong, but high inflation has taken its toll in the second half. The stock has dropped from a premium price-to-earnings ratio to undervalued territory. Weaker sales and profits are weighing on the stock, but Revolve is capable of generating strong top- and bottom-line growth.
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB's fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. Both stocks look to be priced at intriguing valuations.
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market
Roku's increasingly important role in television has drawn Wood's attention. Wood set an aggressively higher four-year price target for Zoom. A Bitcoin ecosystem is likely not the only reason to buy Block.
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all
Why ASML Holding Fell by as Much as 16.4% This Week
The federal government has further restricted what semiconductor manufacturing equipment U.S. companies can sell to China. ASML Holding is one of the largest and most advanced semiconductor equipment companies in the world.
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stock to Buy With $100 Right Now
The Nasdaq 100 technology index is down 33% in 2022, placing it firmly in bear market territory. Alphabet's YouTube video platform is taking the fight to globally dominant TikTok -- and it's holding its own. Alphabet has several trends in its favor, particularly in digital advertising, so it could be
Worried About the China Chip Ban? Give These 2 Top Chip Stocks a Look
Synopsys and Cadence Design are semiconductor businesses but operate using a software-as-a-service business model. Synopsys and Cadence stocks are faring better than the semiconductor industry and the stock market overall.
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today
A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies.
Will Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Be a $1 Trillion Stock by 2030?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing expects strong revenue growth that outpaces the industry average. The company's relentless investment in manufacturing technology could help it stay in the lead for years to come. Despite a precipitous fall this year, this chip company could reach the $1 trillion mark by the end of the
Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.
Lam Research provides state-of-the-art fabrication equipment to semiconductor makers. Build-A-Bear is transforming from a mall-centric retailer into a true omnichannel company.
BlackRock (BLK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
BlackRock (BLK -2.02%) Good morning. My name is Jake and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the BlackRock, Inc. third quarter 2022 earnings teleconference. Our host for today's call will be chairman and chief executive officer, Laurence D. Fink;...
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
JPMorgan Chase (JPM 1.66%) Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to JPMorgan Chase's third quarter 2022 earnings call. This call is being recorded. [Operator instructions] At this time, I would like to turn the call over to JPMorgan Chase's chairman and CEO, Jamie Dimon; and Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum.
