Environment

PYMNTS

Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages

In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms

Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store

In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
RETAIL
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Restaurants, SMBs

Today in B2B payments, Walmart announces upcoming changes to its data monetization platform, Toast helps restaurants with catering and wholesale orders, and Nuvei adds a payments interface for businesses of all sizes. Plus, TripActions raises $300 million, while BNP Paribas agrees to buy Kantox. About a year after launching Walmart...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

Today in B2B Payments: Firms Gain Funding for Business Banking, Money Movement

Today in B2B payments, NorthOne raises $67 million to expand its business banking and financial management platform, while Astra nets $10 million to deliver its faster money movement capabilities to more customers. Plus, Shoplazza and PayerMax partner to provide merchants with collection solutions. FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in...
MARKETS
PYMNTS

Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Tweaks Its Metaverse Offerings

Today in the connected economy, Meta reveals the price tag for its new virtual reality headset and unveils features to make that reality seem a bit more real. Plus, Apple introduces a new savings account tied to the Apple Card, while consumer financing company Synchrony debuts Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) tool.
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Say What? Shopping in the Metaverse Will Require AI-Powered Voice

Beyond the most basic point-and-click interactions, commerce in the metaverse will likely require some sort of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice interaction. This can start with fairly simple voice-based biometric identification for purchases and logins to at least some retailers, banks and other companies. It’s already in use for security verification; at Charles Schwab, callers hear and repeat, “At Schwab, your voice is your password.”
TECHNOLOGY
PYMNTS

Deliveroo Adds BNPL as Food Delivery Expands Internationally

U.K.-based food delivery service Deliveroo is asking the question, “Do consumers want to pay for their burritos in multiple installments?”. The company is now offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) via Klarna, the Mirror reported Tuesday (Oct. 11). Consumers are given the option to pay immediately, to pay the full amount within 30 days or, for orders of at least 30 pounds, to pay in three installments over 60 days.
INDUSTRY
PYMNTS

Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech

Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

How 28 Payments Experts Weathered Q3’s Business Headwinds

Waiting for the other shoe to drop — inflation or recession? — turned into the underlying theme of a third quarter as major retailers like Amazon double-dipped on annual sales events and consumers traded down, even as digital transformation hurtled on. Tapping into some of the sharpest minds...
BUSINESS
PYMNTS

HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool

The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
PERSONAL FINANCE
PYMNTS

Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice

With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
INTERNET
PYMNTS

Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan

As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
SMALL BUSINESS
PYMNTS

Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale

Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
SHOPPING
PYMNTS

7 in 10 Independent Restaurants Do Not Offer Mobile Order-Ahead

When it comes to meeting consumers’ demand for digital convenience, independent restaurants are lagging behind their chain counterparts. Be it loyalty rewards or online ordering channels, independents are far less digitally connected. Research from the June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And...
RESTAURANTS
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

