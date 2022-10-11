Read full article on original website
$25B Kroger-Albertsons Merger Deal Could Close 400 Stores
A $25 billion merger deal was struck between two of the biggest supermarket chains in the country, a move anticipated to force the closure of 400 locations to keep regulatory scrutiny at bay. Kroger bid $34.10 per share, or $20 billion, for Albertsons and will also assume $4.7 billion of...
Pepsi Automates Supply Chain to Head Off Shortages
In a bid to ease ingredient shortages, multinational food and beverage giant PepsiCo said it is planning to automate and digitize more of its supply chain data in hopes of boosting efficiency and garnering other time-saving insights. In joint prepared remarks Wednesday (Oct. 12) accompanying the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial...
B2B Marketplaces Digitize Corporate Procurement, Tackle Africa’s Inefficient Supply Chains
Online marketplaces are among the defining features of contemporary eCommerce, which has been shaped by the likes of global heavyweights such as Amazon and eBay. But just as direct-to-consumer retail has been transformed by the marketplace model, the world of wholesale and commercial trade has also embraced digital platforms. In...
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Creates Pickup and Delivery Powerhouse
On Friday (Oct. 14), Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, announced its merger with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, adding the latter’s 2,273 stores to the former’s more than 2,700 stores, creating a super grocer. “As a combined entity, we will be better positioned to...
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
Internet, Cloud Capabilities Define Google’s Billion-Dollar Africa Investment
One year on from the launch of Google’s billion-dollar, five-year investment plan to foster digital transformation in Africa, the firm has announced a number of projects that are helping to improve digital infrastructure and support local startups on the continent. During a recent Google for Africa 2022 webcast, company...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Restaurants, SMBs
Today in B2B payments, Walmart announces upcoming changes to its data monetization platform, Toast helps restaurants with catering and wholesale orders, and Nuvei adds a payments interface for businesses of all sizes. Plus, TripActions raises $300 million, while BNP Paribas agrees to buy Kantox. About a year after launching Walmart...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Gain Funding for Business Banking, Money Movement
Today in B2B payments, NorthOne raises $67 million to expand its business banking and financial management platform, while Astra nets $10 million to deliver its faster money movement capabilities to more customers. Plus, Shoplazza and PayerMax partner to provide merchants with collection solutions. FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in...
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Tweaks Its Metaverse Offerings
Today in the connected economy, Meta reveals the price tag for its new virtual reality headset and unveils features to make that reality seem a bit more real. Plus, Apple introduces a new savings account tied to the Apple Card, while consumer financing company Synchrony debuts Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) tool.
Say What? Shopping in the Metaverse Will Require AI-Powered Voice
Beyond the most basic point-and-click interactions, commerce in the metaverse will likely require some sort of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice interaction. This can start with fairly simple voice-based biometric identification for purchases and logins to at least some retailers, banks and other companies. It’s already in use for security verification; at Charles Schwab, callers hear and repeat, “At Schwab, your voice is your password.”
Deliveroo Adds BNPL as Food Delivery Expands Internationally
U.K.-based food delivery service Deliveroo is asking the question, “Do consumers want to pay for their burritos in multiple installments?”. The company is now offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) via Klarna, the Mirror reported Tuesday (Oct. 11). Consumers are given the option to pay immediately, to pay the full amount within 30 days or, for orders of at least 30 pounds, to pay in three installments over 60 days.
Payments Tech Firm Priority Integrates With Valor PayTech
Payments technology company Priority Technology Holdings says it has integrated its MX Merchant ecosystem with Valor PayTech, part of a collaboration between the companies for omnichannel solutions. “Working with Valor has been refreshing,” John Grebe, vice president of product strategy for Priority, said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13)....
How 28 Payments Experts Weathered Q3’s Business Headwinds
Waiting for the other shoe to drop — inflation or recession? — turned into the underlying theme of a third quarter as major retailers like Amazon double-dipped on annual sales events and consumers traded down, even as digital transformation hurtled on. Tapping into some of the sharpest minds...
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
Stubborn Inflation Continues Devouring Retail Sales as Consumers Grow Cautious
People are thinking twice before opening their wallets as inflation continues to run rampant, devouring retail sales in most categories last month and aligning with increases in the Consumer Price Index and causing even the wealthiest Americans to start fearing a recession. Retail purchases were mostly flat in September after...
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
Digital Payments Unlock FinTech Sector Growth in Jordan
As it did in many countries around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of electronic payment systems in Jordan and catalyzed a major digital transformation among the country’s businesses. For the company that operates Jordan’s main electronic payment systems, Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JoPACC), that means...
Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale
Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
7 in 10 Independent Restaurants Do Not Offer Mobile Order-Ahead
When it comes to meeting consumers’ demand for digital convenience, independent restaurants are lagging behind their chain counterparts. Be it loyalty rewards or online ordering channels, independents are far less digitally connected. Research from the June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And...
