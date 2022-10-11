Read full article on original website
Metaverse VP Sharma to Head Stripe’s Revenue and Financial Management
A vice president of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) social platform Horizon Worlds is now over at Stripe working with a new product team. Vivek Sharma started as Stripe’s new head of revenue and financial management this week and is collaborating with a new team developing products aimed at helping businesses manage, track and analyze their revenue, according to his LinkedIn post on Friday (Oct. 14).
Bank Earnings Show Consumers' Increased Use of Digital Channels
Earnings season has just gotten underway. And amid the slew of bank reports on Friday (Oct. 14) – the trinity of JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo — a few data points show unabated trends among the questions and the commentary on consumer spending. A highlight: The continued move...
Today in the Connected Economy: Apple Fires Back at Meta in Metaverse Headset War
Today in the connected economy, Apple plans to launch a mixed-reality headset that would rival Meta’s, plus Kroger and Albertsons merge. Apple could debut a mixed-reality headset with an iris scanner for payments and logging in as soon as next year, part of the company’s battle with Meta for metaverse dominance. This biometric feature would offer users fast access to their accounts and let multiple people wear the same headset for simple switching between accounts.
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty
PYMNTS Intelligence: Personalized Digital Banking Builds Consumer Trust and Loyalty. Consumers both want and need to engage with their financial institutions (FIs) digitally, but they want these interactions to be highly personalized. Branch closures rendered digital banking a necessity, and now it is a permanent fixture of the business landscape.
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot
Cloud Unlocks Embedded Finance Use Cases for Banks, Says Green Dot. Digital services have become par for the course in modern banking, and banks are scrambling to offer the most impressive experiences. Some of the most common services banks offer include automated account validation, digital lockboxes and immediate transaction confirmation, but these represent just a small fraction of the possibilities that digital innovation can bring. Customers want fast, seamless and secure solutions and will reward banks that step up to provide them.
7 in 10 Independent Restaurants Do Not Offer Mobile Order-Ahead
When it comes to meeting consumers’ demand for digital convenience, independent restaurants are lagging behind their chain counterparts. Be it loyalty rewards or online ordering channels, independents are far less digitally connected. Research from the June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, The Digital Divide: Technology, Customer Service And...
Deliveroo Adds BNPL as Food Delivery Expands Internationally
U.K.-based food delivery service Deliveroo is asking the question, “Do consumers want to pay for their burritos in multiple installments?”. The company is now offering buy now, pay later (BNPL) via Klarna, the Mirror reported Tuesday (Oct. 11). Consumers are given the option to pay immediately, to pay the full amount within 30 days or, for orders of at least 30 pounds, to pay in three installments over 60 days.
OCC Approves US Bancorp Acquisition of MUFG Union Bank
The merger of San Francisco-based MUFG Union Bank, National Association into U.S. Bank, National Association has been conditionally approved by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The approval is conditioned upon U.S. Bank having a plan to sell business lines and portfolios in case of stress, the...
JPMorgan: Consumer Savings Suffer as Spending Outpaces Income
Consumers are continuing to spend. And credit quality, as J.P. Morgan Chase executives said during a conference call Friday (Oct. 14) with analysts to discuss earnings, is relatively strong too. But the pressures of inflation, of being prudent in the face of an uncertain macro environment — which has also...
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Creates Pickup and Delivery Powerhouse
On Friday (Oct. 14), Kroger, the United States’ leading pure-play grocer, announced its merger with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, adding the latter’s 2,273 stores to the former’s more than 2,700 stores, creating a super grocer. “As a combined entity, we will be better positioned to...
Amazon, Walmart Focus on Groceries, Earnings After Pre-Season Sales
Last week’s brief pre-season promotional push of big-screen TVs and gadgets has instantly and unceremoniously been replaced by both retailers with a mix of Hauntingly Good Prices on costumes and candy as well as a palette of fall fashion in orange, red and gold. The sales are over and...
Are Warehouse Vacancy Rates Rising or Falling?
Just days after a report said that greatly needed warehouse construction may be slowed by municipalities concerned about traffic and pollution, another report explained the two-year boom in demand for warehouse space is showing the first signs of slowing. For the first time since the start of the pandemic and...
Stubborn Inflation Continues Devouring Retail Sales as Consumers Grow Cautious
People are thinking twice before opening their wallets as inflation continues to run rampant, devouring retail sales in most categories last month and aligning with increases in the Consumer Price Index and causing even the wealthiest Americans to start fearing a recession. Retail purchases were mostly flat in September after...
Inflation Means Americans Now Spend $64B More on Essentials
Inflation Means Americans Now Spend $64B More on Essentials. The United States is entering month 18 of the inflation crisis — and the toll it is taking on consumers’ finances is high. Consumers across the country spent a collective $64 billion more on just the bare essentials in Q3 2021 than they did in Q1 2022, underscoring how drastically the ongoing crisis has increased the cost of living.
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
How 28 Payments Experts Weathered Q3’s Business Headwinds
Waiting for the other shoe to drop — inflation or recession? — turned into the underlying theme of a third quarter as major retailers like Amazon double-dipped on annual sales events and consumers traded down, even as digital transformation hurtled on. Tapping into some of the sharpest minds...
New Jersey to Regulate Auto-renewing Subscriptions
New Jersey will be regulating automatically-renewing subscription services, according to a report from Perkins Coie, following several other states. The lawsuits come in response to the rapidly expanding subscription economy, which saw massive expansions over the pandemic. Over two-thirds of Americans now make use of a subscription service for every day goods. The value of the industry is purported to be at $1.5 trillion by 2025.
Astra Nets $10M and Line of Credit for Card to Card Payments Expansion
Astra, which works with finance transfer technology, has announced a Series A funding round that netted it $10 million, a press release said. The company offers a “lightweight API integration” letting developers add faster settlement and financial automation to their products. Developers can use the product to allow for accelerated and risk-mitigated transfers without having to account for things like compliance, capital commitments or operational costs.
Apple, Peloton Winners in Amazon’s Early Holiday Sale
Amazon said shoppers bought more than 100 million items during its Prime Early Access Sale this week. The two-day sale — billed by Amazon as its earliest-ever holiday shopping event — drew in tens of millions of Amazon Prime members, the company said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 13).
Apple Lets Card Users Set up Goldman Sachs Savings Accounts
Apple has launched a new savings account for Apple Card users that lets them save their Daily Cash rewards and grow them in a high-yield Goldman Sachs account. Apple will make the program available to card members in the coming months, allowing them to have their Daily Cash deposited automatically into their accounts with no fees, minimum deposits or minimum balance requirements, according to a Thursday (Oct. 13) news release. Eventually, they’ll be able to spend, send and save Daily Cash directly from the Apple Wallet.
