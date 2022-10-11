ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Man arrested in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man suspected in a 2020 drive-by shooting that killed a 41-year-old Fargo man was arrested Friday morning at a private residence on the city's south side. Jesse James Burnett, 29, was taken into custody by police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team. Burnett,...
FARGO, MI
recordpatriot.com

Michigan aces its first big test by crushing Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - They streamed into Michigan Stadium sporting so many yellow jerseys and hoodies that the seating bowl looked like a field of sunflowers in full bloom. Still, amid the feel-good vibe of 110,812 fans who had come to celebrate the Wolverines' "Maize Out" on the occasion of No. 5 Michigan's meeting with fellow unbeaten Big Ten foe Penn State, there were questions about Coach Jim Harbaugh's bunch despite their 6-0 record.
ANN ARBOR, MI
recordpatriot.com

Petersburg's Broadgauge earns Landmarks award

PETERSBURG — The restaurant and event space known as Broadgauge has been awarded a 2022 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Award for Adaptive Reuse, according to Broadgauge general manager Stowe Olesen. The Broadgauge building was constructed in 1872 as the era’s equivalent of a megastore, selling hardware,...
PETERSBURG, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy