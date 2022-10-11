ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Raptors Add Gary Trent Jr. to Injury Report, Share Update on Chris Boucher

The Toronto Raptors will be without Gary Trent Jr. on Friday night due to right IT band tightness, the team announced. View the original article to see embedded media. Trent reportedly suffered the injury last Sunday when he bumped his right hip against the Chicago Bulls. It's kept him sidelined for practice this week, though isn't expected to keep him out for the season opener on Oct. 19 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Shaqtoberfest Invades Long Beach

Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal is getting into the Halloween game this season. View the original article to see embedded media. The Queen Mary, a historic 1,019.4 foot ocean liner that operated as a ship from 1936-1967, has been docked in Long Beach as a permanent hotel and restaurant since 1971. It has been frequently outfitted as a "spooky" All Hallow's Eve destination for half a century, and now the Big Diesel is getting in on the action.
LONG BEACH, CA
Tri-City Herald

The LA Clippers Sign and Waive a Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers continue making final adjustments to their roster as the season is about to start in five days. The team does not have a backup center but looks to be leaning in the direction of utilizing more small ball. However, they still have their contingency plans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent. The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Tri-City Herald

Steph Curry: Andre Iguodala ‘Absolutely’ Belongs in Hall-of-Fame

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have been fortunate to have multiple future Hall-of-Fame players during their dynasty run. While Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are locks, Curry believes veteran teammate Andre Iguodala also belongs in the Hall-of-Fame. On a recent edition...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

How the Thunder Could Reinvent the Three-Guard Lineup

When the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to begin their rebuild in the 2019-20 NBA season, following the trades of Paul George and Russell Westbrook, we saw Billy Donovan experiment with a roster he was handed for the season. The expectations for the season were gone, and the Thunder had...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelan Martin
Person
Javonte Smart
Tri-City Herald

Setting the Stage for the Week 6 Dolphins-Vikings Matchup

MIAMI DOLPHINS (3-2) vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (4-1) DATE: Sunday, Oct. 16. SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla. WEATHER FORECAST: The temperature between 1 and 4 p.m. in Miami Gardens will be 84-85 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, with intermittent cloud skies and a 47 percent chance of rain. The wind is expected to be 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Has Faith In Caleb Martin At Power Forward

The Miami Heat learned the value of forward P.J. Tucker last season. He was the guy who dove for loose ball, grabbed the tough rebound and could also hit the occasional 3-pointer from the corner. In short, he was their intangibles player. With Tucker now in Philadelphia, the Heat needed...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

6 Broncos On Notice Entering Week 6 Bout at Chargers

The Denver Broncos enter the Week 6 match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers as one of the most injured teams in the NFL. Denver has a whopping total of 18 players who have suffered a setback this season with a league-high $76 million in salary-cap dollars on injured reserve. Notable...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Bengals vs. Saints: First Look at Week 6’s Matchup

The Bengals (2-3) come to New Orleans on Sunday to take on the Saints (2-3), as both teams are looking to get back to .500 after less than ideal starts. The Saints are coming off a big win against the Seahawks that featured a heavy dose of Taysom Hill, who ended up taking down two weekly awards from the NFL as a result. As for the Bengals, they lost a close one to the Ravens in Baltimore. Here's some things we're watching leading up to kickoff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba 2k#The New Orleans Pelicans#Lsu#Nba 2k Summer League
Tri-City Herald

Packers Guard Receives Letter for Fine Written By His Father

View the original article to see embedded media. Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. was fined $5,215 for leg-whipping during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Giants in London. Seems simple enough, right? Here’s the kicker—Runyan Jr. received the fine from his father, Jon Runyan.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers Fans React to Bad Missed Strike Calls in Game 3 of the NLDS

Through the first few innings in Game 3 of the NLDS, home plate umpire Mark Carlson has had some trouble. Padres starter Blake Snell has seemed to get all the calls, especially the borderline pitches on the corners. It hasn't been as easy for Dodgers' pitchers. On the opposite end,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Tri-City Herald

UFC Fight Night 212 video: Dusko Todorovic TKOs bloodied, exhausted Jordan Wright

LAS VEGAS – Jordan Wright’s gas tank once again failed him against Dusko Todorovic on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 212. Todorovic (12-3 MMA, 3-3 UFC) and Wright (12-4 MMA, 2-4 UFC) were tabbed as potential Fight of the Night contenders going into the middleweight bout at the UFC Apex. It was a matter of who was going to fade first and fade harder, and it was evident going into the second round who that would be.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Why Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Wears Black On Game Days

For the most part, former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer contrasted their game-day attire with the uniform the team wore that afternoon or evening. If the Buckeyes were in their home scarlet jerseys, Tressel would wear a gray sweater vest with a dress shirt and tie underneath while Meyer would wear a white polo or jacket.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy