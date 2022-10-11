Read full article on original website
Related
HSBC, Trade Ledger Launch Digital Receivables Finance Tool
The London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger Thursday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with the Trade Ledger platform. In a press release, Trade Ledger said that the technology would allow HSBC to cut the average amount of time it takes to approve...
DeFi Draws Closer to Institutional Market as EU Eyes Automatic Blockchain Monitoring
In the first few years of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), platforms like Uniswap and Pancakeswap fueled the explosion of a field that has been defined by a series of spectacular gold rushes followed by a painful hangover. But as the industry evolves, businesses and governments alike are looking to establish order in the DeFi wild west.
NorthOne Raises $67M Series B Toward Business Banking Platform
FinTech NorthOne has raised $67 million in Series B funding to go toward expanding its business banking and financial management platform, a press release said. The company was founded to work with various types of main street businesses that have been underserved by older financial institutions. The new funding will help the company raise the standards of its products and services, and the company says it will build new working capital and credit products, along with faster and more convenient payment solutions for entrepreneurs.
EMEA Daily: Mastercard Backs nClude to Boost Financial Inclusion, FinTech in Egypt
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Mastercard announced an investment in Egypt’s FinTech-focused venture capital platform nClude and HSBC launched a new digital receivables finance solution. London-based Lending-as-a-Service FinTech Trade Ledger on Tuesday (Oct. 11) announced the launch of HSBC’s new digital finance receivables solution, built with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crypto Deposits Pose ‘Heightened Liquidity Risks’ for Banks: Fed’s Barr
Recent volatility in cryptocurrency markets has put a spotlight on some potential risks for banks, the Federal Reserve’s Michael S. Barr said in a speech Wednesday (Oct. 12). Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, made his remarks before an audience at D.C. FinTech Week in Washington. “When...
Report: US Comptroller Says Bank-FinTech Partnerships Must Monitor Risk
After his earlier remarks about partnerships between banks and FinTechs led members of the financial services industry and House Republicans to worry that he would discourage innovation, Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael J. Hsu has reportedly explained that he wants to ensure that firms monitor their risks. When multiple...
Millennials Seek Convenience, Guidance From Financial Super Apps
The (continued) emergence of the super app carries a couple of questions along with it: Can the digital front door be all things to all people? And does it need to be?. That digital front door is the app that links together all manner of daily activities, from scheduling to shopping to booking ridesharing to paying for it all.
AI Provides Context Needed to Help Banks Stop Financial Scams
In a recent conversation with Karen Webster, Featurespace Founder Dave Excell and MidFirst Bank Vice President and Director of Enterprise Fraud Candler Eve sounded the alarm in the battle against payments fraud. As Eve noted: “We work, live and breathe in a digital world … and in that digital world,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Swiss Government Proposes Registry of Company Ownership
In a move that signals a major change for Switzerland’s financial services industry, the Swiss government intends to establish a central registry to track ownership of legal entities. To that end, the cabinet requested that the finance ministry draft proposals by mid-2023 that could make it easier to identify company owners.
Still Aiming to Deliver IPO, Instacart Reduces Internal Value to $13B
Same-day food delivery startup Instacart reportedly cut its internal valuation for the third time this year as it continues to advance plans for an initial public offering (IPO) amid falling prices and market volatility. The reduction represents a two-thirds drop from its $39 billion value in 2021, The Information reported...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Restaurants, SMBs
Today in B2B payments, Walmart announces upcoming changes to its data monetization platform, Toast helps restaurants with catering and wholesale orders, and Nuvei adds a payments interface for businesses of all sizes. Plus, TripActions raises $300 million, while BNP Paribas agrees to buy Kantox. About a year after launching Walmart...
79% of Merchants Tout Importance of Digital Coupons In-Store
In striving to keep consumers spending, retailers are increasingly turning to tech-enabled ways to keep some competitive advantages in place. As detailed in the report “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” a PYMNTS and ACI Worldwide collaboration, more than 300 retailers in the United States and the United Kingdom weighed in on what they thought the most important considerations would be — in terms of digital tools — to keep foot traffic flowing — and to keep consumers loyal. U.S. merchants had at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while those in the U.K. had revenues of at least $127 million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Banks Turn Mobile Banking Into Consumer’s Financial Tool of Choice
With the pandemic now endemic, are contactless digital tools and behaviors that got us through that episode sunsetting so we can return to how it was before?. There are numerous examples, but the use of online banking and mobile banking apps that rose dramatically in the first two years of the crisis have now become a permanent part of how we bank.
Metaverse VP Sharma to Head Stripe’s Revenue and Financial Management
A vice president of Meta’s virtual reality (VR) social platform Horizon Worlds is now over at Stripe working with a new product team. Vivek Sharma started as Stripe’s new head of revenue and financial management this week and is collaborating with a new team developing products aimed at helping businesses manage, track and analyze their revenue, according to his LinkedIn post on Friday (Oct. 14).
Fed Governor: CBDC Not Crucial to Supremacy of Dollar
The creation of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in America is probably not that crucial to ensuring the supremacy of the U.S. dollar, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech Friday (Oct. 14). Waller made these comments at an event sponsored by the Harvard National Security Journal,...
i2c, Bank of George Team to Launch Gaming Credit Card
Digital payment and banking technology company i2c and Bank of George are expanding the bank’s gaming payments ecosystem with a virtual and physical credit card. “Powered by i2c’s agile payments platform, the Bank of George credit card will fill a need within an underserved, yet fast-growing, gaming and sports segment,” the company said in a news release Wednesday (Oct. 12).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Today in the Connected Economy: Meta Tweaks Its Metaverse Offerings
Today in the connected economy, Meta reveals the price tag for its new virtual reality headset and unveils features to make that reality seem a bit more real. Plus, Apple introduces a new savings account tied to the Apple Card, while consumer financing company Synchrony debuts Allegro Credit, a point-of-sale (POS) tool.
Ikea Pushes Affordability as Inflation Looms
Home furnishings company Ikea said retail sales have picked up over the past year as the world has reopened, but inflation has led to higher prices and supply chain issues have made it difficult to put products on the shelves. Total Ikea retail sales rose 6.5% year over year during...
Keeping Small Businesses Afloat With Personalization and Automation
--- Enabling small businesses to thrive. Small businesses have always faced unique challenges, but now these players need automated notifications, instant access to dashboards displaying their financial data and transactions and the ability to make payments in real time. Not having these options could mean going out of business. These...
Adyen Launches Payment Platform in Mexico
Amsterdam-based FinTech Adyen announced Thursday (Oct. 13) that it is launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico. In a press release announcing the launch, Adyen said it has recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in Mexico, allowing it to offer the platform thanks to direct payment connections to local and global card and banking networks.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0