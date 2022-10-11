Read full article on original website
UK: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no damage to the glass-covered painting. The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists dumped two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also glued themselves to the gallery wall. The soup splashed across the glass covering the painting and its gilded frame. The gallery said “there is some minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed.” It was cleaned and returned to its place in the gallery on Friday afternoon. The work is one of several versions of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s.
EU official: East Med gas can wean bloc off Russian energy
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The European Union’s energy commissioner says natural gas from undersea deposits in the eastern Mediterranean can help replace Russia’s supply of the fossil fuel to Europe. Commissioner Kadri Simson told a conference in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, on Friday that the region can play an increasingly important role as a short- to medium-term supplier of gas either in liquefied form or through pipelines to EU markets. She pointed to a June deal for Israel to send more gas to EU countries through Egypt. The EU has been successful in recent months in weaning itself off Russian gas, which from as much as 40% of its supply now amounts to less than 10%.
UK leader Truss under pressure to ditch economic plan
LONDON (AP) — A senior member of the British government has rejected suggestions that Prime Minister Liz Truss should step down after lawmakers from her own party criticized Truss for economic policies that have sparked turmoil on financial markets. Truss was blasted during a stormy and private meeting with Conservative Party lawmakers on Wednesday evening. She was chided for pursuing an economic growth strategy that benefits the wealthy at the expense of the working class voters who handed the party a landslide victory in 2019. British media on Thursday have quoted the chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee as saying during the session that Truss has “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism.”
Spain unveils 3 billion-euro energy aid plan for households
MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced 3 billion euros in subsidies to help people weather high gas and electricity prices exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The measures include set gas price rates for collective residential heating systems and more subsidies for electricity and heating for low income how households. Sánchez said the measures to be approved at a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday will benefit 40% of households in Spain. The left-of-center coalition government plans to increase taxes for high income earners in its budget for 2023. It also seeks to set a temporary wealth tax to bring in 3.1 billion euros to help finance initiatives for people with lower incomes.
Samsung gets temporary OK on China chip facilities
Samsung Electronics has been granted an exception that will allow it to continue to temporarily maintain its memory-chip production facilities in China after the U.S. announced last week it’s tightening export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, according to a Biden administration official. The official, who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that Samsung has received a license for the equipment needed to maintain existing facilities but not to export chips that are prohibited.
In Norway, Russian man stopped with drones
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man has been detained in Norway with two drones and is suspected of flying the unmanned aerial vehicles somewhere in the country. Numerous drone sightings have been reported near Norwegian offshore oil and gas platforms in recent weeks. Police said Friday that the Russian citizen who was not identified, was detained Tuesday and a court ordered him detained for two weeks. Norwegian Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl said it was “too early to draw conclusions.” There is heightened security on key energy, internet and power infrastructure following underwater explosions last month that ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.
UK’s Truss reverses plan to cut corporation tax
LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on sweeping tax cuts Friday as she tried to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. At a hastily arranged news conference, Truss said she was acting to...
Strikes continue in French refineries, disrupt fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — Continuing strikes at TotalEnergies group refineries in France are seriously disrupting fuel supplies as the left-wing CGT union has rejected a deal over a pay increase. Two other unions, the CFDT and CFE-CGC which represent a majority of the group’s French workers, agreed overnight with TotalEnergies on a 7% pay rise and a financial bonus. The deal is pending approval from union members. The CGT rejected the deal on Friday, holding out for a 10% pay rise and called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday across French industry.
Indonesia gears up to start its first high-speed rail line
BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia is preparing to start Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail service that will cut travel time between two cities from the current three hours to about 40 minutes. The railway line will connect Indonesia’s capital Jakarta and Bandung, the heavily populated capital of West Java province. It’s part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on Thursday visited Bandung’s Tegalluar station — one of the railway’s four stations where eight train cars and an inspection train are already parked. Infrastructure improvement helped Widodo win a second term in 2019 elections. The manufacturer said the trains are specifically modified for Indonesia’s tropical climate and can track earthquakes, floods and other emergency conditions.
