Grapeland, TX

K-Fox 95.5

Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas

Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
LUFKIN, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage rolls over Rusk 49-0

RUSK, Texas — The Carthage Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Rusk Eagles in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Rusk, 49-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
CARTHAGE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair

You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
SMITH COUNTY, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Wreck in Fairfield at Hwy 84 & 27 Junction

Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to a vehicle accident after dark on Friday, October 7, 2022. This picture was taken around 8:45 p.m. No other details were available at press time. (Submitted Photo)
FAIRFIELD, TX
Click2Houston.com

East Texas nonprofit hopes small loans and job training will ease the hardships of leaving prison

LUFKIN — Maurice Watts pulled up to a compact, red-brick building on a recent Thursday morning, dressed in black athletic clothes and a Houston Astros baseball cap. He had spent the previous 12 hours driving an 18-wheeler truck for Common Disposal, a saltwater transport company based in San Augustine, Watts’ hometown in rural East Texas. Watts held an envelope in his hand with $238. It was the first of six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a Lufkin-based nonprofit organization that had lent him $1,350.
LUFKIN, TX
houstoniannews.com

Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU

Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
KLTV

Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal

KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
NECHES, TX
KLTV

Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges

NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
NECHES, TX
KTRE

Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
DIBOLL, TX

