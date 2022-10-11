Read full article on original website
Related
KTRE
With no bus travel available, Nacogdoches High band puts on free show at home
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was earlier this month when Nacogdoches High School faced a big problem, a bus driver shortage at the school and with charter buses around Texas. “Charter buses were booked,” Jacob Weems, Nacogdoches High School Band Director said. “All the big schools in this area and...
Mid-Century Modern Brookhollow Masterpiece In Lufkin, Texas
Today we see many different Mid-Century Modern (MCM) elements come back into style. They are usually recreations of the aesthetic and are limited to furnishings. What if your entire home was legit MCM through and through? I was amazed that I had never seen this house in Brookhollow, as it is essentially a Millennial Valhalla.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Carthage rolls over Rusk 49-0
RUSK, Texas — The Carthage Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Rusk Eagles in the eighth week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Carthage came away with the win, defeating Rusk, 49-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
East Texas man spots massive alligator on Lake Sam Rayburn
He called it a 'big dinosaur.'
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Looking For A Job? Smith County, TX Is Hiring At Upcoming Job Fair
You've heard of "The Great Resignation" going on where folks claim to not want to work anymore but the problem is companies and businesses aren't RAISING WAGES while the price of everything continues to go UP. But if you're ready to get back to work for a decent salary, then you need to make your way to the Smith County Job Fair coming soon!
East Texas native named Miss Black Texas set to compete for Miss Black USA
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — An East Texas woman has been named Miss Black Texas 2023 and will travel to Washington D.C. next year to compete for Miss Black USA. Aryana Bosh, 23, graduated from Jacksonville High School in 2017 before going on to Kilgore College where she served as a Ranger Ambassador and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Wreck in Fairfield at Hwy 84 & 27 Junction
Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department and local law enforcement responded to a vehicle accident after dark on Friday, October 7, 2022. This picture was taken around 8:45 p.m. No other details were available at press time. (Submitted Photo)
Click2Houston.com
East Texas nonprofit hopes small loans and job training will ease the hardships of leaving prison
LUFKIN — Maurice Watts pulled up to a compact, red-brick building on a recent Thursday morning, dressed in black athletic clothes and a Houston Astros baseball cap. He had spent the previous 12 hours driving an 18-wheeler truck for Common Disposal, a saltwater transport company based in San Augustine, Watts’ hometown in rural East Texas. Watts held an envelope in his hand with $238. It was the first of six loan repayments to the Legacy Institute for Financial Education, a Lufkin-based nonprofit organization that had lent him $1,350.
RELATED PEOPLE
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
KLTV
Criminal trial continues for third day for former Neches ISD principal
KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Cary Sims about Texas Stock Laws and what they mean. Looking forward to the vote in November, Cass County Judge Travis Ransom says there’s one item on the ballot he hopes county citizens will approve. If voters approve it, an assistance district would mean a county sales tax of 1.7%. That might not sound like much, but it could be hugely beneficial to the county and its residents in the future. Judge Ransom explained how it could help lower property taxes and what the money collected would be dedicated to.
KTRE
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour
A Gilmer ISD bus driver discovered a dead person on the side of the road Wednesday afternoon while driving students home from school, according to the school’s superintendent. |. WKimberlyn Ann Snider faces charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child...
KLTV
Man’s death in Jacksonville believed to be from electrocution
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A 44-year-old man has died from what is believed to be an electrocution in Jacksonville. According to a city spokesman, Jacksonville firefighters responded to the call around 7 a.m. on Monday. The city is withholding the location of the incident in order to protect the identity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Neches ISD principal found not guilty on all charges
NECHES, Texas (KETK) – The former Neches Elementary School principal accused of interfering with an investigation into sexual assault of a minor has been found not guilty of all charges. Kimberlyn Snider was facing a charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair as well as five charges of official oppression. Her trial started […]
Henderson County officials searching for missing man last seen in September
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials with Henderson County said on Thursday they are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sept. 8. Cody Eugene Gates, 45, is 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 pounds and officials said he is normally seen wearing a baseball cap but is known to shave his head. […]
Crews working to put out house fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Smith County fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in the area of CR 330 and CR 331 Thursday afternoon, officials said. As of 4:55 p.m. crews continued to work to put out the fire. According to Smith County Deputy Fire Marshal Baron Wedgeworth, it is believed […]
KTRE
Detour planned for Diboll Relief Route project
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Diboll Relief Route will include a detour on Conner Road beginning Monday. Motorists should use Morris Road to access US 59. Message boards and signs are in place to alert motorists and local traffic. The $140.1 million construction project was approved by Texas...
Comments / 0