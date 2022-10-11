Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Man shot twice outside of Aberdeen
The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15. A man was shot twice just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park neighborhood off Sand Pit Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Publisher B.J. Goodridge.
cbs17
1 shot twice near Aberdeen then flown to hospital, Moore County Sheriff says
ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced that a shooting investigation is underway Saturday night in Aberdeen. On Saturday at 5:05 p.m., deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Sherwood Drive near Aberdeen in regards to a man who was shot twice.
North Carolina police looking for man wanted in early-morning stabbing
Officers said the suspect, who was wearing a plaid shirt over a black under shirt, who is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches and nearly 140 pounds stabbed a man multiple times after the two were in a fight.
Red Springs police offers reward for information on break-in
RED SPRINGS — At about 3:27 a.m. on Thursday, a white minivan and three unknown people were seen breaking into the town of Red Springs&r
police1.com
Watch: N.C. man launches vehicle into home to escape police after running over deputy
GRAHAM, N.C. — Officers in North Carolina recently arrested a man involved in an intense pursuit that ended with the suspect’s vehicle diving head-first into a family’s garage. According to FOX 8 News, 23-year-old Xavier Juwan Atwater-Smith ran a red light, nearly swiping an officer’s patrol unit...
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen man charged with breaking into West End home
An Aberdeen man was arrested and placed at the Moore County Detention Center under a $11,000 secured bond for allegedly breaking into a home, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. The Moore County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation in West End after receiving a report for breaking or entering...
Deputies: 2 arrested after 59+ grams of fentanyl, other drugs seized in North Carolina
Two people have been arrested in Cumberland County in connection to a drug trafficking operation, according to deputies.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
cbs17
Aberdeen man charged in June break-in at Moore County home
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) – An Aberdeen man has been charged in a June 3 break-in at a home in the West End area of Moore County, officials said. Stephen Alexander Rouse, 32, was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s investigators, according to Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields. Rouse was charged...
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
cbs17
Harnett high school student who had loaded rifle, weed in parked car taken out of class, arrested, sheriff says
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say a Harnett County high school student had a loaded rifle, ammunition, and marijuana in the car he parked in a school lot. Octavius Gerrar Purcell, 18, of Coats, was taken out of class Thursday at Triton High School, Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Friday. He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Essence
Five Killed In North Carolina Mass Shooting Overnight
Police have now identified the suspect as a white juvenile male who is 15 years of age. No motive has been identified. An armed suspect killed at least five people, including an off-duty police officer, in a mass shooting Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, before being arrested by police, according to The Associated Press.
Loaded rifle, marijuana seized from student's car in high school parking lot
ERWIN, N.C. — Police officers on Thursday arrested an 18-year-old after seizing a loaded rifle and marijuana from his car, which was parked in the student lot at Triton High School. A school resource officer was investigating a blue Ford Fusion in the parking lot at 215 Maynard Lake...
sandhillssentinel.com
Police department promotes three to rank of sergeant
The Southern Pines Police Department announced Friday in a press release three members of the department have been promoted to the rank of sergeant. The Southern Pines Police Department conducted a promotional assessment center on Sept. 28-29 for the rank of sergeant, where candidates were evaluated on their knowledge, skills and abilities to perform in this assignment.
WMBF
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday. Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina judge throws man in jail for 24 hours for not wearing mask in court
A North Carolina man found himself in jail for not wearing a mask in a courtroom. Judge Charles Gilchrist of the North Carolina Superior Court found Gregory Hahn, 42, guilty of contempt of court for not following Gilchrist's mask mandate. The judge is the only one within the courthouse that requires a mask, according to Clerk of Superior Court Renee Whittenton.
Rockingham Police charge teen in shooting, 2 others sought
ROCKINGHAM — Police took a teenager into custody Wednesday on charges related to a shooting late last month. The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, is one of several people allegedly involved in a shooting on Armstead Street on Sept. 22. Investigators with the...
Black woman says she was allegedly assaulted, unlawfully handcuffed by police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, are investigating an incident involving a 22-year-old Black woman after she said officers assaulted and unlawfully handcuffed her in September. Ja'Lana Dunlap's attorneys released video footage of the incident, taken on Dunlap's phone, this week. On Sept. 6, Dunlap, a property...
cbs17
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
