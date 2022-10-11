ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Man shot twice outside of Aberdeen

The Moore County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of Aberdeen on Saturday, Oct. 15. A man was shot twice just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sherwood Drive in Sherwood Park neighborhood off Sand Pit Road. Video by Sandhills Sentinel Publisher B.J. Goodridge.
ABERDEEN, NC
Crime & Safety
