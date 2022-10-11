ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

kttn.com

Car destroyed by fire in Trenton

A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Sheriff's Department Bookings

Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
algonaradio.com

Five Area Residents Injured Following Crash in Northern Missouri

–Five Kossuth County residents were injured late Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident along I-35 in Northern Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol, 30-year-old Jessica Wright of Whittemore was behind the wheel of a 2008 Chevy Uplander, traveling northbound along the interstate, about 3 miles northwest of Winston in rural Daviess County, just before 11 PM.
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Ninety-four calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 9:46 am, Officer made a vehicle stop for a traffic violation in the 100 block of W. Business 36. K9 Enoch was called to the scene and a positive reaction from Enoch led to the discovery of drug paraphernalia. The 34-year-old driver was arrested, processed, cited, and released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Wednesday Accident Leaves Excelsior Springs Man With Serious Injuries

A lunchtime accident Wednesday in Clay County has left an Excelsior Springs man with serious inquires. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Excelsior Springs resident Jay R. Einerson was driving a 2013 Chevy on northbound I-35 at mile-marker 16 in Clay County at 12:30 Wednesday afternoon when he changed lanes and hit the rear end of a 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
kttn.com

Tree responsible for power outage in the Lake Trenton area

Power was off in the Lake Trenton area for about 20 minutes the night of October 12th due to a tree being removed from a power line. Utility Director Ron Urton reported at approximately 7:05 that the power was to be shut off at 7:15 and would be turned back on once the tree was removed. Around 7:35, he reported power had been restored.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Five injured, three ejected from vehicle, in crash on Interstate 35

Five people from north central Iowa were injured Wednesday night in a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Daviess County. The highway patrol said three of the occupants were ejected after the mini-van went off Interstate 35, three miles northwest of Winston at about 11 pm. The vehicle was driven by...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Four youth, ranging in ages from 6 to 16, injured in crash east of Salisbury

Four young people from Salisbury were injured Tuesday afternoon when a car went off Chariton County Highway 24 and struck an embankment four miles east of Salisbury. The youth, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were taken to Moberly Regional Medical Center. A 6-year-old girl was seriously injured. Moderate injuries were listed for a 7-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, and a 16-year-old boy.
SALISBURY, MO
kchi.com

Bookings For Livingston County

Three bookings for Livingston County Law Enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday, Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old George Logan Meinhardt of Kansas for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $10,000 and was amended to $5,000 cash only. He is held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old

One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Headed To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kwos.com

Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm

An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County

A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO

