Power was off in the Lake Trenton area for about 20 minutes the night of October 12th due to a tree being removed from a power line. Utility Director Ron Urton reported at approximately 7:05 that the power was to be shut off at 7:15 and would be turned back on once the tree was removed. Around 7:35, he reported power had been restored.

TRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO