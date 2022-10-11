Former San Antonio officer who shot 17-year-old at McDonald’s parking lot turns himself in on aggravated assault charges

Read full article on original website
Juvenile suspect in Raleigh mass shooting will face charges as an adult, prosecutor says
A 15-year-old will be charged as an adult for allegedly carrying out a mass shooting that left five people dead Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, prosecutors said, as calls to curb gun violence are renewed once again in the US. The suspect, identified by police as a White male juvenile,...
Alaskan Teen Shoots Brown Bear in His Yard, Calls Police to Face Charges
Wildlife Troopers in Alaska have officially ended their investigation into the shooting of a brown… The post Alaskan Teen Shoots Brown Bear in His Yard, Calls Police to Face Charges appeared first on Outsider.
Manchester United player Mason Greenwood charged with attempted rape, police say
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, England’s Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed Saturday. “Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behavior, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman,” GMP told CNN in a statement.
Former Louisville detective could face years in federal prison in cyberstalking case
A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective is possibly facing years in federal prison when he is sentenced next week for using his law enforcement access to a database, obtaining information about women, and stealing sexually explicit photos and videos from them. Bryan Andrew Wilson, 36, is due to be...
Car crash on Queens highway leaves driver dead, passenger critically injured
One man is dead and another is critically injured after an early morning car crash on a Queens highway, authorities said.
