Basketball

The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News

ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25

College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man

The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
ATLANTA, GA
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

What could happen if Tennessee fans storm football field if Vols beat Alabama?

A storm has been brewing for 24 years. Tennessee football fans held off storming the field after after beating Florida on Sept. 24. UT had not beaten the Gators since 2016 and had lost 16 of their 17 previous meetings. However if the 15-year losing streak against Alabama is broken at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), a sellout crowd of more than 100,000 may feel compelled to leave their seats to celebrate....
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Quick recap: No. 19 Kansas falls to Oklahoma on the road

NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. It was a close start to the game with both teams trading blows but KU's offense fell in a rut in the heart of the first half as Oklahoma continued to score against KU's defense. In the second half, KU kept fighting but was unable to pull off the comeback.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

10 burning questions that surround Kansas State basketball

As Kansas State prepares for the season to begin in November, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference teams and preseason poll. Unsurprisingly, Kansas State was shut out from the all-conference team and voted to finish last in the conference, logging only 12 votes. Returning only Markquis Nowell and...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus

Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Updated DJ Wagner Crystal Ball

After pulling down my initial Crystal Ball for DJ Wagner to Louisville in July, it's time to make an update. Wagner has been in the midst of one of the most heated recruitments we have seen with ties running deep to arch rival programs of Kentucky and Louisville but those weren't the only options on the table.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

