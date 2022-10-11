Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Big Peyton Manning News
ESPN is breaking out a heavy hitter for College GameDay this weekend in Knoxville. On Thursday night, the official College GameDay Twitter account revealed that Tennessee legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be the guest picker this Saturday prior to the Vols' game against Alabama. Manning...
KU great Chalmers, student hit half court shots winning $10,000 for two
KU great Mario Chalmers and a KU student both hit half-court shots Friday night at Light Night in the Phog, winning two students $10,000 each.
NBA・
247Sports
Dick Vitale releases college basketball preseason top 25
College basketball season is less than one month away, and Dick Vitale unveiled his preseason top 25 for the 2022-23 season, headlined by last year's runner-up in the North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats, and Arkansas Razorbacks UNC coach Hubert Davis and company were bested by the Kansas Jayhawks in the national championship, but UNC returns four of five starters from last year's team. A handful of other teams figure to compete to cut down the nets, but the Tar Heels are a trendy pick, and Davis hears the hype.
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction, odds and pick – 10/15/2022
One of the top showdowns in the entire country up to this point of the season is set to take place as the #3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide travels to the hostile environment of Knoxville to take on the #6 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. Join us for our College Football odds series, where our Alabama-Tennessee prediction and pick will be revealed.
It's Official: Georgia Tech Has Their Man
The search to name a replacement for former Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury ended late Friday afternoon when J Batt was named as the new Tech athletic director. Batt is departing the role of executive deputy director of Athletics, chief operating officer, and chief revenue officer at the University of Alabama and will join Georgia Tech on Oct. 24.
High school football scores for Week 9: Vote for your Player of the Week
The Friday Frenzy crew will be in Northern Kentucky for Highlands at Covington Catholic, but there will be plenty of coverage for other teams across the Tri-State.
What could happen if Tennessee fans storm football field if Vols beat Alabama?
A storm has been brewing for 24 years. Tennessee football fans held off storming the field after after beating Florida on Sept. 24. UT had not beaten the Gators since 2016 and had lost 16 of their 17 previous meetings. However if the 15-year losing streak against Alabama is broken at Neyland Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS), a sellout crowd of more than 100,000 may feel compelled to leave their seats to celebrate....
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel gives incredible and hilarious answer to question about the Vols punting
The Tennessee Vols have punted just 12 times so far this season, which is tied with Florida for the fewest punts in the SEC. During Vol Calls on Wednesday night, Heupel was asked by host Bob Kesling about Tennessee’s lack of punts. Heupel told Kesling that they try to...
North Carolina makes cut for five-star Trentyn Flowers
The UNC basketball recruit is one of the most coveted prospects in the class of 2024.
The Numbers Say Alabama's Offense Better Than Most Realize: All Things CW
Statistically, the Crimson Tide is seven in the nation in total offense, fifth in scoring offense and third in rushing offense.
How to Watch Oregon State Beavers vs Washington State Cougars
The Oregon State Beavers return to the comforts of home after back to back road games, to host the Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. This week's game will air on the Pac-12 Network while BeaverBlitz staff will be hosting live in game coverage in The Lodge for members of BeaverBlitz.
Game Prediction: #3 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #6 Tennessee Volunteers
IB makes predictions for the huge matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers
Quick recap: No. 19 Kansas falls to Oklahoma on the road
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. It was a close start to the game with both teams trading blows but KU's offense fell in a rut in the heart of the first half as Oklahoma continued to score against KU's defense. In the second half, KU kept fighting but was unable to pull off the comeback.
10 burning questions that surround Kansas State basketball
As Kansas State prepares for the season to begin in November, the Big 12 Conference released its preseason all-conference teams and preseason poll. Unsurprisingly, Kansas State was shut out from the all-conference team and voted to finish last in the conference, logging only 12 votes. Returning only Markquis Nowell and...
Four-star committed elsewhere back on Michigan's campus
Per TMI's own Brice Marich, West Bloomfield (MI) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain was back on Michigan's campus on Saturday for the team's 41-17 win over Penn State. Davis-Swain, who is verbally committed to Notre Dame, has now been to two Michigan games so far this season as the Wolverines continue to keep tabs on the in-state standout.
Bryce Young update: Saban shares latest Thursday before Tennessee game
Alabama head coach Nick Saban provided what is likely to be his final update on quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder) before the Crimson Tide takes on No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday. “Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said Thursday night on his radio show. “I think it comes down to...
Updated DJ Wagner Crystal Ball
After pulling down my initial Crystal Ball for DJ Wagner to Louisville in July, it's time to make an update. Wagner has been in the midst of one of the most heated recruitments we have seen with ties running deep to arch rival programs of Kentucky and Louisville but those weren't the only options on the table.
247Sports
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
atozsports.com
Former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt gives thoughts on Tennessee’s matchup with Alabama
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt weighed in on UT’s upcoming matchup with the Alabama Crimson Tide this week during an interview with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith. Pruitt, who played and coached at Alabama and coached at Tennessee, has a unique viewpoint of this rivalry. He’s one...
247Sports
