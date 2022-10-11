Read full article on original website
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Alphabet boasts a formidable moat and has exceptional long-term growth prospects. Disney should continue entertaining millions across the world for decades to come. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in cystic fibrosis treatment and is expanding into new promising indications. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Is TSMC Stock a Buy Now?
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q3 earnings easily beat analysts’ expectations. A reduction to its annual capex indicated that demand for new chips was cooling off amid the ongoing macro headwinds. Its stock still looks cheap relative to its long-term growth potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?
Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Many consumers are struggling with skyrocketing living costs. Some states, including California, Georgia, and Illinois, are sending out stimulus checks to help residents cope. For several months in a row, the Federal Reserve has implemented aggressive interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. But that tactic doesn't seem to be working.
These 3 Tech Stocks Haven't Been This Cheap in Years: Is It Time to Buy?
Tenable is the leader in an important segment of the cybersecurity industry, and it's growing at an accelerating pace. MercadoLibre stock is trading near the cheapest valuation since it became a public company in 2007. CrowdStrike is chasing a $97 billion opportunity, opening the door to a long growth runway.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. Both stocks look to be priced at intriguing valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Why Revolve Stock Is Down 60% This Year
Revolve started the year strong, but high inflation has taken its toll in the second half. The stock has dropped from a premium price-to-earnings ratio to undervalued territory. Weaker sales and profits are weighing on the stock, but Revolve is capable of generating strong top- and bottom-line growth. You’re reading...
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB’s fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today
A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies. You’re reading a free...
Is The Trade Desk Reinventing Digital Advertising?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Advertising is moving toward a cookieless world, and...
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all...
These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally
Taiwan Semiconductor held up well even as chipmakers face challenges. Walgreens expects to return to full strength in the next few years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Here's What the Average Person Has in Retirement Savings at 40
The average balance is approaching the $100,000 mark. Looking at the median balance tells a different story, with a much lower figure around $35,000. The data is narrowly focused on employer-sponsored plans. Other retirement savings could push the numbers up. Believe it or not, those turning 40 this year aren't...
3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market
Roku's increasingly important role in television has drawn Wood's attention. Wood set an aggressively higher four-year price target for Zoom. A Bitcoin ecosystem is likely not the only reason to buy Block. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
