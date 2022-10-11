ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted.

Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a veteran instructor at the school, was made in regard to Canadian musician Lara St. John, after the two shared the stage for a concert in the Bay Area.

In the post, Flanagan, a concertmaster of the Sacramento Philharmonic and a violinist at the San Francisco Opera, labeled St. John 'a beast' whom 'ought to be euthanized' - deleting it shortly thereafter.

St. John, however, a famous violinist, last month posted on Facebook a screenshot of the offending post, claiming that, at the time, she had contacted Flanagan's then-employer, UC Davis, shortly after he posted the comment, but 'no action was taken.'

The declaration from St. John was followed by another post that saw her assert that Flanagan had been falsely telling colleagues and other composers that the words he wrote were written on a private satirical review page and were deleted immediately.

In the scathing statement, the musician labeled Flanagan 'a liar,' sharing a grab of the post that she claimed was 'public on his page for at least 8 hours in May of 2012.'

Those claims did not sit right with Berkeley's famously woke student body - many of whom promptly rose up to sign a petition started by a graduate to remove Flanagan from campus.

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against its longtime music instructor Dan Flanagan (pictured) for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted
Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by the instructor was made in regard to famed violinist Lara St. John (pictured), after the two shared the stage for a concert in the Bay Area in May 2012
In the post, Flanagan, a concertmaster of the Sacramento Philharmonic and a violinist at the San Francisco Opera, labeled St. John 'a beast' whom 'ought to be euthanized. ' He reportedly deleted it shortly thereafter, and claims it was posted to a satirical fan group

The petition asked he be removed from his position 'as soon as possible,' citing how the violinist's comments could 'affect the young people he teaches – especially female students.'

It further asked that 'an internal review' be conducted on Berkeley brass in the case that they knew about Flanagan's behavior before they hired him later that year.

Responding to the September petition for the first time Tuesday, staff at the famously progressive school asserted that no action would be taken in response to the claims leveled at their longtime instructor by St. John, 51.

'The campus administration has no comment and is taking no action,' a spokesperson told The College Fix in response to the petition, which has garnered 218 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

The school - which last month banned an off-campus co-op for students that banned white guests from entering its common areas - pointed to the instructor's First Amendment rights and said that his statement did not speak to the University's own opinions about St. John.

St. John, however, a famous violinist, last month posted on Facebook a screenshot of the offending post, calling Flanagan a liar for reportedly denying the credibility of the post to colleagues and fellow artists
St. John, a famous musician tabbed as a 'high-powered soloist' by The New York Times with her own music label, has yet to comment on the university's decision to keep Flanagan on staff

'When acting in their private capacities, University employees in the United States have the same rights and responsibilities as any other member of the public, including freedom of speech, as guaranteed by our Constitution,' the rep stated.

'At the same time, individual employees, including faculty, do not speak for or represent the values, perspectives or positions of the University.'

It is not immediately clear what prompted St. John to level her claims last month, more than a decade after the incident.

The post from Flanagan, reshared by St. John, read: 'I performed the Tchaikovsky Concerto with Lara St John 3 times over the weekend.

'I haven't been this disgusted with art since I watched Mel Gibson's The Passion,' he added. 'She's a beast… and she ought to be euthanized.'

Flanagan then lobbed what appeared to be a jab at a then 41-year-old St. John's weight.

'Contrary to popular assumption, she's not pregnant,' the long-deleted post stated.

Flangan has been employed at the famously progressive university for more than ten years, and was hired shortly after he shared the offending post

St. John accompanied her post, published on September 9, with a lengthy caption where she accused Flanagan of lying to the rest of the music community about his intent behind the post, after it was shared the day prior.

'It has come to my attention that the violinist Dan Flanagan has been telling colleagues and composers that the words he wrote (which I posted yesterday) suggesting I should be killed and speculating on my reproductive system, were written on some sort of private satirical review page and he took it down immediately,' she wrote.

'Among many choice words I may have for this man, I will now add liar.'

She pointed out a timestamp visible on the shared screenshot, adding: 'I think we can all see for ourselves that this was public on his page for at least 8 hours in May of 2012.'

St. John, tabbed as a 'high-powered soloist' by The New York Times with her own music label, has yet to comment on the university's decision to keep Flanagan on staff.

The decision came despite a petition started by Berkeley alumnus Pranav Sivakumar, a former music student at the university.

Sivakumar’s petition made two demands. First, it asked that Flanagan 'be removed' from the university, and that 'if this behavior was already known when Flanagan was hired, an internal review must be conducted to determine why that decision was made.'

The petition further claimed that Flanagan continued to play with the California Symphony Orchestra for several years following the post, 'despite the orchestra’s conductors claiming that he would no longer be hired.'

'The Berkeley music department will not be a safe place for anyone as long as he remains there,' Sivakuma wrote, posting a link to the petition on St. John's profile.

He added that he was 'appalled that [Flanagan] was hired to teach at such a respected university.

A September petition by a Berkeley grad was published the day after St. John leveled the claims, and has since garnered more than 200 signatures
The petition was started by Berkeley alumnus Pranav Sivakumar, who wrote that 'the Berkeley music department will not be a safe place for anyone as long as he remains there'

'There should be zero tolerance toward such misogynistic and dehumanizing language at any institution, but especially one like Berkeley that claims to be focused on gender equality,' the petition reads.

Flanagan as of Tuesday remains with the university.

The controversy serves as the latest incident revolving around the university's woke student population.

Last month, an off-campus co-op for students at the University of California, Berkeley named the 'Person of Color Theme House' banned white guests from entering common areas of the house.

Occupants were told 'many POC moved here to be able to avoid white violence and presence, so respect their decision of avoidance if you bring white guests.'

School staffers promptly shut down the residence after asserting it violated its policies regarding discrimination.

Tommymatthew gregory
4d ago

His post about St. John was crude, true. But c'mon. Sticks and stones, etc. You lost me at "The Berkeley Music Department will not be a safe place for anyone...". Stop it with the "safe spaces." How fragile are we? Think of something rude you said 10 years ago. Should ywe all be fired now for intemperate remarks we posted on Facebook 10 years ago? It's extreme. Bill Maher is right. This woke hypersensitivity helped Trump get elected and may again.

