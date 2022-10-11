Read full article on original website
NYPD investigating shooting on NYC school bus
The New York City Police Department is investigating after an unknown suspect entered a New York City school bus and shot one person inside. At the time of the shooting, the bus was off-duty, and no children were aboard the bus in Brooklyn. On Thursday, at around 11:01 am, two men entered the bus and shot a 30-year-old homeless victim who was squatting inside the bus. The suspects fled the scene but were later caught on surveillance video in a nearby bodega. Police responded to 660 McDonald Avenue in Borough Park to find the man suffering from gunshot wounds to The post NYPD investigating shooting on NYC school bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dispute in the Bronx escalates to shooting of 22-year-old
NEW YORK, NY – A 22-year-old male was shot in the thigh outside 621 Mandia Street in the Bronx last month. Now, the New York City Police Department is asking the public to help solve this unsolved crime. The NYPD released a video of the suspect wanted in the shooting and are asking the public to help identify them. At around 11:01 am on September 19th, an unknown suspect engaged in a dispute with a 22-year-old. The unknown male then began shooting the victim, striking him in the knee. He was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of The post Dispute in the Bronx escalates to shooting of 22-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train
New York, NY- A 15-year old boy was shot and killed during a fight between two groups of teens on a New York City subway train in Queens Friday afternoon. Now the New York City Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to also be a teenager. Police are investigating possible gang related activity that led up to the shooting. According to police at about 3:43 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting on the southbound A train near the Mott Avenue station in Far Rockaway. How’s the train enter the platform, to New York Transit cops responded The post 15 year old shot and killed in New York City subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City cop charged with strangulation after strangling another cop during domestic fight
NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old New York City police officer has been suspended without pay and charged with strangulation after putting a man in a chokehold early Friday morning. Raul Avila was engaged in a domestic dispute with a second New York City Police officer, Yoheliza Yanez, when the incident happened. According to police Yanez assaulted Avila and escalated the argument to violence. Avila put Yanez in a chokehold. Yanez was charged with assault. The incident happened in Richmond Hills. Police are continuing the investigation. The post New York City cop charged with strangulation after strangling another cop during domestic fight appeared first on Shore News Network.
86-Year-Old Robbed of Money, Phone in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to victims of crime in New York City, there are no limits. Last Friday, the New York City Police Department reported that an 86 year-old woman was robbed inside 3506 Broadway in Queens. Two suspects approached the one from behind and removed her wallet containing cash and her Apple iPhone from her pocketbook. The suspects fled. Now, the New York City Police Department is asking the public to help identify these heartless criminals who robbed an elderly woman of much-needed money to get by day to day. If you can recognize them call The post 86-Year-Old Robbed of Money, Phone in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homeless woman with a long record freed charged after robbing dead man
New York, NY- 40-year-old Geniece Draper what’s that free once again after robbing a dead man’s wallet after he was crushed under a truck last week. Draper was caught on camera taking a wallet from the man as he remained under the truck prior to police arrival. She fled the scene but was caught by police a few minutes later at the Times Square subway station. 62-year-old Jerome Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Draper claims that Smith had robbed her and she was just retrieving her own money back from him after he was hit by a truck. The post Homeless woman with a long record freed charged after robbing dead man appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark woman wanted in connection with July shooting
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is searching for a 47-year-old woman wanted for a shooting that took place back on July 2nd of this year. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé identified the shooter today as Theonia Webster, 47, of Newark. She is wanted for questioning in the shooting Police responded to the 20 block of Broad Street at around 8 p.m. when a victim said he noticed that the side mirror on his car had been damaged, and he found the shell casing nearby. Officers who responded to the scene recovered two additional shell casings. “As The post Newark woman wanted in connection with July shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Brooklyn man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Subway Station
New York, NY- The New York City Police Department has arrested Jabari Woodson, 30 after he pushed his ex-girlfriend onto the train tracks at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday night. According to police, Woodson attacked the woman, robbed her, and then pushed her on the train tracks at the Bay Parkway and 36th Street Station. When police officers arrived, Woodson began attacking them. One officer suffered a knee injury and the other have a laceration and major swelling to the face, according to a New York Police Department spokesperson. He was charged with menacing, harassment, assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment The post Brooklyn man pushes ex-girlfriend onto tracks at Subway Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York City Police Department investigated hate crime, shooting on Broadway in Manhattan
New York, NY – Police in New York City are investigating a possible hate crime that took place Saturday night in Washington Heights. According to the NYPD, an unknown individual inside a gray SUV made a statement about the victim’s race and then shot the person with an air gun. On Wednesday, police released a photo of the suspect’s vehicle. At this time, no arrests have been made, and investigators did not release any information regarding the race or ethnicity of the victim or what was said to them by the shooter. The post New York City Police Department investigated hate crime, shooting on Broadway in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating burglary after suspects fled in van from responding officer
NEWARK, NJ – A white van occupied by suspects alleged to have committed a prior burglary fled from police at an intersection in Newark as an officer approached the vehicle. The robbery took place at around 10:05 pm on Monday at a trailer in the area of South 10th Street. Multiple unidentified items were stolen. “The suspect vehicle, a white van bearing NJ registration No. H77PRC was captured on cell phone video fleeing the scene and heading southbound on South 10th Street,” Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé aside. “Two males, who were observed inside the van, fled on The post Newark police investigating burglary after suspects fled in van from responding officer appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shoplifters assault worker at Newark ShopRite
The Newark Police Department is searching for two women who assaulted an employee at the ShopRite on Springfield Avenue Monday night. The two suspects entered the store and were approached by an employee as they tried to leave the supermarket without scanning some oftheir items at the checkout. “When the employee confronted both women, they threw a water bottle at her and punched her in the face and head,” Newark Police Department Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said. “The suspects returned the items they did not scan and left with the items they purchased. They drove away traveling westbound on The post Shoplifters assault worker at Newark ShopRite appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman with knife menaces passengers at New York City’s Grand Central station
NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers safely diffused a tense situation inside Grand Central station in Manhattan today after a woman was reportedly menacing passengers with a knife. When police arrived, they located the woman, who was armed with a large kitchen knife, on the platform inside the terminal. The woman attempted to flee police officers as they approached, but they were able to take her into custody without further incident. There were no injuries reported. Police did not identify the woman or announce charges at this time. Crime is steadily rising within the New York City The post Woman with knife menaces passengers at New York City’s Grand Central station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Trenton man charged for murder of Ali Abdullah
by Casey DeBlasio A Trenton man has been charged with the May 2022 murder of Ali Abdullah, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. He was served his complaints this week at the Mercer County Correction Center where he is being held on unrelated charges. The prosecutor’s office has filed a motion to detain Peterson pending trial. The charges are the result of an investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department. At approximately 1 a.m. on May 22, 2022, Trenton police received The post Trenton man charged for murder of Ali Abdullah appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man injured in hit and run crash in North Bergen
NORTH BERGEN, NJ – A 32-year-old man was rushed to Hackensack Unversity Medical Center on Thursday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver near the area of Tonnelle Avenue and 85th Street. At around 10 pm, the victim was struck while walking in the roadway. The driver of the dark-colored vehicle fled the scene northbound on Tonnelle Avenue. The man was rushed to the hospital by North Bergen EMS and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Man injured in hit and run crash in North Bergen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman goes off deep end on flight to NYC after being asked to put her dog in carrier
A woman lashed out at flight attendants, passengers and airline security after she asked to leave a plane because she had a dog sitting on her lap. The incident happened Wednesday on a Delta Airlines flight headed to New York City’s JFK Airport from Atlanta. The woman had removed her dog from its pet carrier and placed it on her lap. She refused requests to return the dog to its carrier. “Delta has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and The post Woman goes off deep end on flight to NYC after being asked to put her dog in carrier appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River High School North locked down, another case of police swatting
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River High School North went on lockdown after the report of a shooting at the school. That report came shortly after Barnegat High School received a similar threat. Police arrived and investigated and found the claim unsubstantiated. “A short time ago Toms River Police dispatch received a phone call regarding a potential shooting at High School North. Officers responded and the school was locked down as a precaution,” the Toms River Police Department said. “The call was deemed unfounded and is being investigated as a swatting incident. We are requesting no one respond to the The post Toms River High School North locked down, another case of police swatting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ukrainian national baseball team in New York City at Coney Island
NEW YORK, NY – The Ukrainian national baseball team has landed in the Big Apple and will be playing this weekend at Maimonides Park on Coney Island to raise money and awareness for the war in Ukraine. Back home, their country is being besieged and attacked by Russia and Vladimir Putin, but that’s not stopping the players from using their baseball passion for making a difference. Continental Baseball Europe is hosting Team Ukraine here in Brooklyn for charity games against the NYPD and FDNY at Maimonides Park on Coney Island. “The goals are to continue to raise awareness of the The post Ukrainian national baseball team in New York City at Coney Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
New York Police Department to beef up security to ensure safe transit to and from Yankee Stadium
NEW YORK, NY – MississippiAs the New York Yankees prepared to take on the Cleveland Indians, make that Guardians, the New York City Police Department has pledged to ensure safe passage for all visitors using the troubled New York City subway system to get to the game at Yankee Stadium today. “This afternoon, the Yankees face off against Cleveland in the Bronx. As always, you will see NYPD officers around the stadium and in the transit system while commuting to and from the game to ensure the safety of all in attendance,” the NYPD said. In recent months the New The post New York Police Department to beef up security to ensure safe transit to and from Yankee Stadium appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fisherman, son catch amazing close encounter with humpback whale at Jersey Shore on video
BELMAR, NJ – A Philadelphia fisherman and his son were out fishing for bass and tuna off the coast of Belmar when they caught a little more than they bargained for. A humpback whale breached the water just feet from their boat while chasing schools of bunker. The encounter was captured by the fisherman’s son, Zach Piller. Suddenly, the bunker around their 18-foot Starcraft started jumping out of the water, then the humpback whale jumped out of the water to grab a bite from below. Whale sightings have been abundant along the Monmouth County coast this week as the whales, The post Fisherman, son catch amazing close encounter with humpback whale at Jersey Shore on video appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hispanic police officers recognized by Rockland County District Attorney
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY – Four Rockland County police officers from multiple agencies were recognized for their outstanding community service during a National Hispanic Heritage Month ceremony this week. “Every year, National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15th to October 15th to recognize and celebrate Hispanic Americans who have had and are having an impact on our community,” said District Attorney Tom Walsh. “The honorees have previously served our country in the military, NYPD, and other departments before joining their respective departments in Rockland. They also play active roles in the community by volunteering with community organizations and coaching The post Hispanic police officers recognized by Rockland County District Attorney appeared first on Shore News Network.
