A woman lashed out at flight attendants, passengers and airline security after she asked to leave a plane because she had a dog sitting on her lap. The incident happened Wednesday on a Delta Airlines flight headed to New York City's JFK Airport from Atlanta. The woman had removed her dog from its pet carrier and placed it on her lap. She refused requests to return the dog to its carrier. "Delta has zero tolerance for this kind of behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO