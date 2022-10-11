Read full article on original website
Testa says Murphy, Democrats new bill unfairly targets legal gun owners in New Jersey
by Brad Schnure Just two years after the Murphy administration blocked insurance companies from offering coverage to firearm owners to dissuade gun ownership in New Jersey, Democrats are now planning to implement stringent insurance requirements and excessive penalties in a new effort to impede the 2nd Amendment, Senator Michael Testa said. "First, the Murphy administration banned firearm self-defense policies from being offered under the false belief that having insurance would encourage the improper use of firearms," said Testa (R-1). "Now, Democrats are trying to mandate insurance coverage that they've blocked from being available as a condition for New Jerseyans to exercise their
New York lawmakers move to kill Christopher Columbus, Columbus Day once and for all
NEW YORK, NY – New York lawmakers are doing what they can to remove Christopher Columbus from the history books and to cancel Columbus Day once and for all. Their plan is simple, to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous People's Day. A new law proposed by Democrat lawmakers in Albany says Christopher Columbus did not discover America but should be remembered instead for the genocide and oppression of indigenous people in America. "Christopher Columbus did not discover America. Indigenous People's Day reimagines Columbus Day and changes a celebration of colonialism into an opportunity to reveal historical truths about the genocide
New Jersey Poised To Pass Major New Gun Restrictions
New Jersey Poised To Pass Major New Gun Restrictions Arjun Singh on October 14, 2022 Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation in New Jersey on Friday that would add further restrictions on gun ownership, such as bans on regions where guns can be carried and a new liability insurance mandate. The bill requires that gun owners purchase liability insurance for any damage that may be caused by their use, as well as banning the possession of guns from a variety of locations such as government buildings, casinos and hospitals. The bill is part of a broad push by Democratic states to
New Jersey DOT rolls out dad-jokes and puns on emergency signs statewide
TOMS RIVER, NJ – perhaps it started back in May of 2020 during the covid-19 pandemic when New Jersey DOT signage along the state's highways read, "Don't be a knucklehead." This week, the DOT rolled out "puns" of new messages on the state's network of digital message billboards. "We'll be blunt, don't drive high," one said. "Get your head out of your apps," read another. "Nice car, does it come with turn signals," yet another said. It's a big step up from "Stay sober or get pulled over" and "Don't text and drive". Typically, the signs are used for emergencies,
New Jersey Farmers Market, Orchards Receive National Recognition
by Jeff Wolfe New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher today recognized the West Windsor Community Farmers Market, and Terhune Orchards, each in Mercer County, and Demarest Farms in Bergen County for being listed by national publications as top locations in the country for their products and experience. West Windsor Community Farmers Market was voted the No. 4 community farmers market in the country in a national poll by The American Farmland Trust and Farmers Market Coalition. The market received the most votes for New Jersey and the Northeast. Travel + Leisure ranked Demarest Farms and Terhune Orchards among the
50 years ago today at the Jersey Shore: October 13, 1972
Environmental awareness in 1972 was not as keen as it is today at the Jersey Shore. Officials in New Jersey were squaring off against the EPA who wanted to begin restricting off-shore garbage dumping in a canyon off the coast of Sandy Hook. The Oakland A's defeated the Detroit Tigers to secure their spot in the 1972 World Series, 4-1, winning the best of 5 series 3-2. The winning Pick Six lottery number was 115786. The Pick 3 was 792. The grand prize in the six digit drawing was $50,000. Two men were charged with assaulting New Jersey ABC agents
After meeting with prominent Lakewood developer, Flemming accused of selling out, but did he?
JACKSON, NJ – Last week, Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming hosted a $300 per head fundraiser at a golf course owned by Mordechai Eichorn, a Lakewood real estate agent. Eichorn is also the developer who is building the large Jackson Trails project on South Hope Chapel Road and two projects to build two large private Orthodox Jewish school campuses on Leesville Road. Last week, we reported that Flemming spent a good part of the night sitting with Eichorn at the private event, held at Eichorn's private golf course on South Hope Chapel Road, and the response from our readers was
Indiana Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Creating ‘Kill List’ Of Students And Staff
Indiana Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Creating 'Kill List' Of Students And Staff Reagan Reese on October 14, 2022 An Indiana Catholic school teacher has been arrested after allegedly admitting to creating a "kill list" featuring students and staff, according to a Thursday statement from the police. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, a fifth-grade teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana, allegedly admitted Wednesday to the principal that she had created a "kill list" with a specific student on the list, according to a statement by the East Chicago Police Department. The list first came to the school's attention after a
Here are some safety tips to avoid deer on the roadways in New Jersey during mating season
It's mating and hunting season for white-tailed deer in New Jersey, but October is also the time when more deer are hit by cars than any other time of the year. The Galloway Township Police Department today advised motorists about the dangers posed by deer at this time along New Jersey's roadways. "October and November bring with it hunting and breeding seasons for our Whitetail Deer population. With those added elements, they're on the move," the department said. "Most deer have often seen crossing roads in the evening and early morning. As you drive during this deer traffic season, it
Statewide school shooter threats and hoaxes being investigated by State Police
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Phone calls regarding threats to schools and school shootings Friday morning throughout the entire state but concentrated at the Jersey Shore are now being investigated by the New Jersey State Police. On Friday morning, multiple schools at the Jersey Shore and beyond were contacted via phone regarding threats of shooters or active shooters at multiple locations. "The New Jersey State Police has been made aware of numerous active shooter threats targeting various school districts throughout the state," the New Jersey State Police said today in a statement. "Several schools have been placed on lockdown, and after
Barnegat High School evacuated after unfounded report of shooter
BARNEGAT – The Barnegat High School was evacuated after an unknown threat was made to the school early this morning of a possible shooter on the loose. All district schools were locked down, but the high school was evacuated. The report was unfounded, and police swept the building and believe the incident to be a swatting incident. "The students from BHS are being evacuated and will be bussed to the Collins school for reunification with parents," the Barnegat Township Police Department said. "While we believe this was a swatting incident, officers continue to follow up with secondary searches of the
Smuggler Tried To Bring Fentanyl Disguised In Tamales Across The Border
Smuggler Tried To Bring Fentanyl Disguised In Tamales Across The Border Jennie Taer on October 13, 2022 U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) intercepted a load of fentanyl pills disguised inside tamales at the Arizona-Mexico border, the Nogales port director Michael W. Humphries said on Twitter Thursday. The Wednesday seizure included around 2,100 fentanyl pills hidden inside the tamales that were inside a cooler, according to Humphries' tweet. CBP officers seized over 12,000 pounds of fentanyl at the southern border between October 2021 and August 2022, according to agency statistics. "Excellent work by officers and K9 teams maintaining a
Six reasons why you need to visit the Strand Theater in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Strand Theater is a historic theater located in downtown Lakewood. For generations, it has been one of the best places to see a show all over Ocean County. Built in 1922, by the Ferber Amusement Company and designed by Thomas Lamb, it has been the host of many performances, including many major pre-broadway runs of popular shows. Many popular stars graced the stage at the theater long before they became famous. When it opened it was a Vaudeville in Silent Film House, and became a theater house during World War II. The Strand Theater is on the
Five Dismembered Bodies Found Across The Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say
Five Dismembered Bodies Found Across The Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say Jennie Taer on October 13, 2022 UPDATE: This piece has been updated to include comment from the El Paso Police Department. Police in Juarez, Mexico, found five dismembered bodies in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday night across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to Border Report. Police found the bodies of three men and one woman in an abandoned black Ford Expedition with their lower limbs severed, Border Report reported Wednesday. Authorities later found an unidentified fifth body with a severed head. During the discovery of
Happy Day Farm Fall Harvest Festival continues this weekend
MANALAPAN, NJ – One of the biggest and best family fall festivals in the Jersey Shore area will continue this weekend at Happy Day farms in Manalapan. The season 1 event runs through October 30th every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Here's what you'll find at the Happy Day Farms Fall Festival: Animal Feeding, Hi-Striker, Ring Toss, Bee Barn, Horse Bouncers, Rubber Duck Racing, Bubble Cart, Horse Lasso, Sand Cranes, Corn Box, Horse Swings, Spider Web, Cornhole, Ok Corral, Tetherball, Corn Maze, Pig Races, Tilt-A-Maze, Corn Tunnel, Pirate Ship, Tire Mountain, Fun Slide (must be 42″ or taller), Pumpkin Bowling, Tractor
Amber alert issued for missing 17-year-old from Glenmont
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public's assistance in locating Jamillah Haynes, a missing 17-year-old from Glenmont. Haynes was last seen on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., in the 12600 block of Georgia Avenue. Haynes is approximately 4-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair with red highlights and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Police and family are concerned for her welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jamillah Haynes is asked to call the police
