Owings Mill, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on October 2nd at around 2:30 a.m. on Brightwater Court in Owings Mills. The victim was 40-year-old Robert Perkins, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died several days later, according to police. Baltimore County police detectives are working diligently to solve the crime but are seeking the public's help in the investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact the police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for

OWINGS MILLS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO