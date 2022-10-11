Read full article on original website
One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE, MD – An unidentified male was found by police officers with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday night on South Monastery Avenue in the St. Josephs neighborhood of Baltimore. At around 10:48 pm, police arrived on scene to find the unidentified male. He was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. The post One shot and killed overnight in Baltimore shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case
BALITMORE, MD – It has been almost two months since Kahlil Akins was shot and killed in Baltimore on September 1st, but the Baltimore Police Department is not giving up on his case. Today, the department announced an $8,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for his death. At around 10:26 pm on September 1st, Akins was found shot dead on the 2500 block of Collins avenue. Police have not made any arrests in this case. Anyone with information for this case are asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. The post Baltimore police asking for public assistance in murder cold case appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police helicopter over Alexandria after early morning shooting
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after shots were fired early Saturday morning. Police responded with a heavy presence this morning to the 300 block of East Braddock Avenue. A police helicopter was deployed to assist in the investigation. At this time, the APD has not released any information and is advising the public to avoid the area while the investigation continues. No reports of injuries have been made. The post Police helicopter over Alexandria after early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore still do not know who killed Jessica Johnson while she was sitting inside her vehicle parked at a vacant lot on Frederick Avenue. On September 11th, police found Ms. Johnson dead from gunshot wounds on the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue. Investigators have yet to solve the case and are asking members of the public who may have clues as to who killed Jessica and why to come forward. “September 11th, 2022, at 12:30 P.M, Ms. Jessica Johnson was found shot and killed inside a vehicle parked in a vacant lot located in the The post Baltimore police not giving up on murder of woman on September 11, seeking leads appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting
Baltimore, MD- The Baltimore Police Department has announced the arrest of a 35-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 25-year-old that took place on September 6th on East Baltimore Street. Stephen Bush was arrested and charged with attempted murder on Thursday. On September 6, 2022, at approximately 11:28 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 24-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The post Baltimore Police arrest suspect in September 6th East Baltimore Street shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies
Owings Mill, MD- The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place on October 2nd at around 2:30 a.m. on Brightwater Court in Owings Mills. The victim was 40-year-old Robert Perkins, who was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died several days later, according to police. Baltimore County police detectives are working diligently to solve the crime but are seeking the public’s help in the investigation. Anyone who may have information about this crime or the individual(s) who committed it is asked to contact the police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for The post Police investigating homicide after Owings Mills shooting victim dies appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman. Randrianarison and Rajaonarison were last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., leaving the 5000 block of Sentinel Drive in Bethesda. Randrianarison is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs 141 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark red cap with an American flag and eagle emblem, gray sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and tan sandals. Rajaonarison is 5-feet tall and weighs 110 pounds. She The post Silver alert issued for couple reported missing in Bethesda appeared first on Shore News Network.
63-Year-Old Shot In The Face In Baltimore While Driving
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 63-year-old man was shot in the face in Southern Baltimore shortly after midnight. At approximately 12:41 am, Baltimore Police responded to the 1000 Block of East Patapsco Avenue for the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they discovered the man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his face. He was brought to a local hospital for treatment. This condition is unknown at this time. The initial investigation concluded that the man was driving when he was shot. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Southern District Detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime The post 63-Year-Old Shot In The Face In Baltimore While Driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old juvenile was shot to death in Washington, D.C. yesterday afternoon. The Metro Police Department received a report of a shooting at approximately 3:40 pm. When police arrived, they located the juvenile suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. After all efforts to save his life had failed, he was pronounced at the hospital. 15-year-old Andre Robertson Junior of DC was identified as the victim. At this time DC Metro Police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects. If you have any information about this incident, please the The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In Northeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
27-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Early this morning, a 27-year-old was shot to death in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police responded to a call of a reported shooting at approximately 4:41 am. When investigators arrived at the 2400 Block of Woodbrook Avenue, they found the 27-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide Detectives at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. This case remains under investigation. The post 27-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times And Killed In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
D.C. Man Shot At While Chasing Down Puppy Snatcher
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Wednesday night. At approximately 10:30 pm, the suspect approached a victim on the 4500 Block of Polk Street in Northeast, D.C. After pulling out a handgun, the suspect demanded that the victim hand over their puppy. The suspect took the dog and fled with the dog. The victim chased the suspect, and the suspect discharged the gun in the direction of the victim. There were no injuries. Police describe the dog as a: “5-month-old female Pitbull mix. She is brindle in color with The post D.C. Man Shot At While Chasing Down Puppy Snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest made In Baltimore Attempted Murder of 17-Year-Old
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting of a 17-year-old that took place on April 29th. 38-year-old Devon Jenkins was arrested yesterday in Maryland by the Warrant Apprehension Task Force Detectives. Jenkins was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Murder. On April 29th police were called to the 1200 Block of Greenmount Avenue in Eastern Baltimore for the report of a shooting. There, they discovered the 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. The juvenile was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The post Arrest made In Baltimore Attempted Murder of 17-Year-Old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police searching mom, child missing in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, MD – The Prince George’s County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding missing eight-year-old Leighton Whitfield. She was last seen on Ridge Road in Greenbelt at approximately 4:00 pm on October 13, 2022. Leighton was seen getting into a vehicle driven by her mother. The mother does not currently have custody of the child. The vehicle is a dark blue 2007 KIA Rondo with MD tag 6ES1113. Leighton is 4’9 and 60 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Pokemon shirt. At this time, there is no evidence suggesting Leighton is in immediate danger. Anyone with information on Leighton’s The post Police searching mom, child missing in Greenbelt appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on October 1st in Northeast, D.C. The incident occurred on the 4900 Block of South Dakota Avenue shortly after 9 am. The suspects entered a business, showed their handguns, and demanded cash from the register. The store employee complied and the suspects fled the scene. 44-year-old Keenan Boatwright, Junior of Southeast DC was arrested on Tuesday and charged with Armed Robbery. A nearby surveillance camera captured the remaining suspect. If you have any information about the identity of the remaining The post Police Arrest DC Armed Robber, Second Suspect Caught On Camera appeared first on Shore News Network.
Traffic Alert: Early morning crash shuts down Route 13 North near Middletown
The Delaware State Police have shut down northbound lanes on Route 13 near Middletown after a serious crash early Saturday morning. “Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on South Dupont Highway (Route 13) in Middletown,” the Delaware State Police said this morning. “As a result, all lanes of northbound Route 13 in the area of Hyetts Corner Road will be closed for an extended period.” At this time, motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. This collision is in the early stages of the investigation. Additional details The post Traffic Alert: Early morning crash shuts down Route 13 North near Middletown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lily Estes, a missing 11-year-old from Gaithersburg. Estes was last seen on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Blvd. Estes is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown curly hair that she may be wearing in a bun. She has brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a navy zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo, peach sweatpants and pink Crocs. The post Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in Gaithersburg appeared first on Shore News Network.
Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in White Marsh
WHITE MARSH, MD – the Baltimore County Police Department is searching for a missing 11 year old boy from White Marsh. 11-year-old Austen Rostek, 4’7, approximately 100lbs. Last seen in the White Marsh area wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweat pants. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020. The post Amber Alert issued for missing 11-year-old in White Marsh appeared first on Shore News Network.
