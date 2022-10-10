Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink

I quit going after going everyday single morning for 6 years. I get the same thing and it taste different day by day, never consistent
I'm so disappointed in DD. I stop everyday sometimes 2x a day. In the morning I get my x-large hot coffee and I pick up an x-large for a co-worker. DD's new program there is NO LONGER the ability to get an x-large coffee free. I'm not interested in 3 munchkins for 150 points, etc... it was 200 points free coffee. so how many points is it now for a drew x-large coffee? ITS NOT AVAILABLE!!!!!Well I have solved it! I have a kuerig at home and one at work. So I will be making and drinking my green mountain coffees at home and at work! AND FOR A TREAT I CAN GO TO STARBUCKS, or ROOK, OR MCDONALD'S or EVEN 7-11! When my free coffee and my money on my card us exhausted I'm done! I always posted that Jenny runs on dunkin....sadly that is no more!
Never pick up from Dunkin’ donut unless you have 30 minutes to wait! Slowest customer service ever! Not for me - I can make my own a lot faster!
