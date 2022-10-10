ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Dunkin' Donuts customers say they're bailing from the company's new rewards program after it raised the threshold for a free drink

By lvaranasi@insider.com (Lakshmi Varanasi)
msn.com
 3 days ago
Heather McDougald
2d ago

I quit going after going everyday single morning for 6 years. I get the same thing and it taste different day by day, never consistent

Jenny Elman
22h ago

I'm so disappointed in DD. I stop everyday sometimes 2x a day. In the morning I get my x-large hot coffee and I pick up an x-large for a co-worker. DD's new program there is NO LONGER the ability to get an x-large coffee free. I'm not interested in 3 munchkins for 150 points, etc... it was 200 points free coffee. so how many points is it now for a drew x-large coffee? ITS NOT AVAILABLE!!!!!Well I have solved it! I have a kuerig at home and one at work. So I will be making and drinking my green mountain coffees at home and at work! AND FOR A TREAT I CAN GO TO STARBUCKS, or ROOK, OR MCDONALD'S or EVEN 7-11! When my free coffee and my money on my card us exhausted I'm done! I always posted that Jenny runs on dunkin....sadly that is no more!

Guest
2d ago

Never pick up from Dunkin’ donut unless you have 30 minutes to wait! Slowest customer service ever! Not for me - I can make my own a lot faster!

Related
The Independent

Dunkin’ customers are calling for a boycott of coffee chain over new rewards program: ‘A disgrace’

Coffee drinkers have announced plans to boycott Dunkin’ after the popular coffee chain launched a new iteration of their popular rewards program that devalues points.On 6 October, the coffee company, which refashioned itself from Dunkin’ Donuts with the shortened name Dunkin’ in 2018, announced it would be switching to a new points system called Dunkin’ Rewards.Per the press release, the “improved loyalty program,” which replaces DD Perks, was “driven and designed around member feedback” and “introduces more food and beverage rewards”.The company also claimed that the new program means members will “earn points faster,” as customers will “earn 10...
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
BUSINESS
worldcoffeeportal.com

Dunkin’ becomes latest US coffee chain to upgrade loyalty offering

Dunkin’ has introduced an additional loyalty tier within Dunkin’ Rewards for its members who visit 12 times in a calendar month | Photo credit: Dunkin'. Dunkin’ has rolled-out Dunkin’ Rewards across the US in response to consumer desire for better flexibility and variety in the loyalty platform.
RESTAURANTS
