Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire
Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
How to Prepare for a Recession—Three Things You Should Do Right Now
While the discomfort of a recession will be felt by most of us, there are ways to prepare your finances to see yourself through any economic turmoil.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
The Fed is draining the stock market and even the 'healthy fish' will die, billionaire investor Barry Sternlicht says
The Fed's scramble to hike rates and lower liquidity is draining the stock market, Barry Sternlicht warned. The billionaire investor pointed to the Fed's delayed response to inflation, which risks tipping the economy into a recession. "So you thought the healthy fish would survive and the sick fish would die....
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
China is depleting its oil stockpiles in a potential sign Beijing is looking to boost the economy with a surge in fuel exports
Roughly 1 million barrels per day have left Chinese oil inventories in the last three weeks, according to Vortexa data cited by Bloomberg. Inventories hit 909 million barrels as of September 15, the lowest since May. Both oil refiners and traders in China have applied for an additional 15 million...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Elon Musk Says President Biden Is Right About One Thing
Elon Musk annoys and irritates Democrats, especially the left wing of the party. The billionaire and his rival Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon (AMZN) , symbolize the widening of socio-economic inequalities between the haves and the have-nots, according to progressives. They want to tax the rich more, whom they...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
The market is flashing signs that a new bottom is forming and stocks could be poised for a fresh rally, Oppenheimer head technical analyst says
Markets are showing signs that stocks are nearing a bottom, Oppenheimer's Ari Wald said. Wald pointed to resilience in small cap stocks amid a sell-off in the S&P 500. The technical signal is the opposite of what would flash at a market top and means a new rally could be near.
Prepare for a ‘long and ugly’ recession, says Dr. Doom, the economist who predicted the 2008 crash
One of the first experts to forecast the 2008 recession is sounding the alarm bells that another big economic downturn is on the way. With recession fears in the U.S. mounting, many economists are predicting such a downturn as early as this year. Earlier this month, Bank of America strategists wrote they expected a “mild recession” to hit sometime next year. Others, like former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have been more bearish with their recession forecasts, predicting that only a deep recession will be enough to fix the 40-year-high inflation hitting the country.
