Vote now: Who should be SBLive Ohio's high school athlete of the week (October 2-8)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Ohio high school athlete of the week for October 2-8. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Marvin Bell Jr., St. Edward football

Had two 7-yard touchdowns in a 35-18 win over Canada Football North.

Erin Belveal, Bay cross country

Helped Bay finish first at the Medina Milt Place XC Festival. Placed first in the girls open division with a time of 20:28.

Mitch Bolden, Lakota West football

Went 17-of-25 for 246 yards and a touchdown. He rushed 23 times for 91 yards and four touchdowns. Lakota West beat Fairfield 38-31 in double overtime.

Justin Bremner, Walsh Jesuit football

In a 42-10 win over Lake Catholic, Bremner ran for 189 yards and four touchdowns on 16 rush attempts.

Joe Caswell, Anthony Wayne football

Rushing for 260 yards, Caswell has now rushed for 1,553 yards and 20 touchdowns this season to break his previous school record for rushing yards in a season of 1,452 yards with two regular season games left. Anthony Wayne blanked Napoleon 28-0.

Katie Cummings, Miamisburg soccer

Recorded two goals in a 8-0 win over Springfield and three goals and three assists in Miamisburg’s 10-0 win over Valley View.

Dru DeShields, West Branch football

Threw three touchdown passes in the first half and two in the third quarter to beat Alliance 42-35.

Sam DeTillio, Avon football

Threw five touchdown passes to lead Avon to a 35-7 rout over Berea-Midpark.

Darreon Fair, Cleveland Heights football

Anchored a Cleveland Heights offense that scored 43 consecutive points after Maple Heights took an early lead in the first quarter. The dual-threat quarterback had 160 yards rushing and scored four rushing touchdowns on 16 carries to lead the Tigers to a 50-30 victory over the Mustangs.

Scotty Fox, Mentor football

Threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mentor to a 33-27 win over Solon.

Edward Kehl, Warren golf

Punched his ticket to the state tournament carding a 74 at the Division II Southeast District Tournament to win the individual district championship.

Jermaine Matthews Jr., Winton Woods football

Recorded his third interception return for a touchdown of the season as Winton Woods defeated Milford 28-14 to remain undefeated.

Ethan Roberts, Darby Creek cross country

Won the William Saxbe Invitational Boys MS race with a time of 11:58.6.

Matthew Seliga, Archbishop Moeller football

The senior had two interceptions in the first half of a 25-10 win over St. Ignatius. The first set up the initial touchdown of the game for Moeller and the second one was in the endzone and ended a St. Ignatius scoring threat.

Lamar Sperling, Archbishop Hoban football

Rushed for 219 yards and three touchdowns to help Hoban defeat St. Vincent-St. Mary 28-14 for the 10th consecutive time.

Danny Stoddard, Medina football

Ignited the offense for the Battling Bees, throwing four touchdown passes and rushing for two touchdowns.

Zakk Tschirhart, Dublin Jerome football

Went 22-of-26 for 214 yards and two touchdowns to beat Olentangy Berlin 17-7.

Amari Valerio-Hudson, Dublin Coffman football

Had six receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown to defeat Hilliard Davidson 28-14.

Larkyn Vordermark, Sidney soccer

Recorded four goals across two games. Scored a goal in Sidney’s 2-2 tie against Beavercreek and had a hat trick in a 10-0 win over West Carrollton.

Joey Zalewski, Thomas Worthington football

Caught eight passes for 192 yards and recovered a fumble on defense. Thomas Worthington defeated Marysville 35-17.