Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Oprah’s ‘favorite’ moisturizer is 30% off

By Hannah Southwick
 4 days ago

No need to check under your seats for this Oprah-approved deal — just check Amazon .

During the mega-retailer’s first-ever Prime Early Access Sale — a second Prime Day-like event on October 11 and 12 — one of the media mogul’s “favorite” skincare products is on sale: Philosophy Hope in a Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer ($29, originally $42).

The original version of the all-in-one hydrating formula — which is now formulated with “enhanced hyaluronic acid” — landed on Winfrey’s coveted “Ultimate Favorite Things” list in 2010.

“It’s hands down the best moisturizer I’ve ever used,” she wrote of the product, which she’d already been using for a decade at the time.

The former talk show host is such a fan of the face cream, she once even became the literal face of it; during her farewell season, the brand sold the stuff in limited-edition boxes emblazoned with Winfrey’s childhood photo.

Philosophy

Philosophy Hope in a Jar Smooth-Glow Multi-Tasking Moisturizer ($29, originally $42)

She’s continued to sing the Philosophy formula’s praises in the years since, as she also raved about it on a 2012 gift list .

“Every time I massage in a dab of this moisturizer, I feel like I’m giving my face a drink of water,” she gushed. “It exfoliates, it hydrates, it keeps hope alive.”

If you’re also keeping hope alive for more celebrity-approved beauty deals during the Prime Early Access Sale, you’re in luck; the major markdowns include discounts on everything from Kim Kardashian’s favorite hair treatment to Hailey Bieber’s beauty go-tos.

Fashion finds are also included in the two-day deals, including major savings on celebrity-loved shoes and “It” bags alike.

Plus, simultaneous sales offer a chance to score even more Oprah favorites, as Cozy Earth is marking down a selection of Winfrey-approved pajamas, bedding and joggers .

StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
MAKEUP
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
HAIR CARE
hypebeast.com

Keep Dry With the Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield

Recent trends in golf footwear have witnessed brands exploring silhouettes traditionally associated with skateboarding, basketball, running and tennis, but one path less traveled is hiking and outdoor wear. This is where the Air Zoom Infinity Tour 2 Shield comes in, which has been updated for 2022 in shades of black, gunmetal, neon orange and electric blue.⁠
APPAREL
