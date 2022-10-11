ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, AR

J.B. Hunt awards $250K through new scholarship program

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQhXQ_0iUTzITp00

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced Tuesday that a total of $250,000 has been awarded to 100 recipients through the company’s new scholarship program, the “J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families.”

According to a release, the application-based scholarship program is available to dependent children or grandchildren of J.B. Hunt employees who currently attend or plan to attend an accredited two or four-year college, trade school or vocational school.

Awards are renewable each year for up to four years as long as the recipient maintains a 2.5 GPA and full-time enrollment.

“Leading this program is one of the many ways J.B. Hunt is working to give back to our communities,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. “The innovative ideas that will transform the world are with the students of today and we want to ensure they have the opportunity to learn, grow and reach their full potential.”

In addition to the J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families, the company also holds its annual Adopt-A-Class program to provide classroom support for schools throughout the country. Through this program, J.B. Hunt drivers nominate their child or grandchild’s classroom, kindergarten through fifth grade, for a chance to receive a gift card donation to assist teachers with purchasing school supplies for their classroom.

J.B. Hunt has plans to continue the program in 2023, according to the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

