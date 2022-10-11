Read full article on original website
Two in critical condition after deadly Stillwater crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people are in critical condition after a crash that occurred Saturday morning near State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) and Country Club Road, according to the Stillwater Police Department (SPD). SPD said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m., on Saturday, October, 15. According to SPD,...
Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire
A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
Two people dead after crash in Stillwater, officials say
STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
Two arrested for allegedly chaining teen with special needs to couch
An Enid mother and grandmother are facing felony charges after allegedly chaining a 17-year-old with special needs to a recliner couch.
Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing
(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
OHP Identify Victim In Blaine Co. Crash
Kevin Biggs crossed the median at an intersection near Canton, before careening off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said after crossing the median, Biggs struck a tree and then rolled into a ditch. The medical examiner who arrived pronounces Biggs dead at the scene.
Sign swaying in the wind causes concern for Edmond residents
A massive sign swaying heavily in the wind made a dangerous situation for Edmond residents.
Man Arrested After Driving The Wrong Way Down Road While Intoxicated
A wrong-way driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to police reports an Edmond Police officer stopped Erik Oajaca after witnessing his vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of S. Broadway near W. 33rd. According to court filings Erik Oajaca was already wanted on an...
Stillwater man jailed on third meth trafficking charge
(Stillwater, Okla.) — An ex-convict, who listed his address as a post office box in Stillwater, has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on three separate charges of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine in Stillwater since his release from prison in May. Larry...
Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13
Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge
STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
Bureau of narcotics executes search warrants for illegal marijuana farms in 8 counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is investigating criminal marijuana cultivation businesses in Oklahoma. For the past two weeks, the bureau has served search warrants at ten marijuana businesses and one residential location in Canadian, Cleveland, Garvin, Kay, Okfuskee, Payne, Pontotoc and Seminole counties. “For over...
Family grieving after employee at Oklahoma grain company found dead at work
ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating and a family is grieving after an employee at an Oklahoma grain company was found dead at work Thursday. The call to police said Dustin Buffalo fell from a grain elevator at the Archer-Daniels-Midland gran company. The Enid man's wife told KOCO 5...
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors
ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast
If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
