ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Multiple Agencies Contain Large Logan County Grass Fire

A large grass fire caused the response of multiple fire departments around the Oklahoma City metro. The fire was reported Friday afternoon on Hiwassee Road, approximately one mile north of Northeast 234th Street. Authorities said the Edmond Police Department has joined in the effort of extinguishing the fire alongside the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two people dead after crash in Stillwater, officials say

STILLWATER, Okla. — Two people were killed in a fatal overnight crash in Stillwater. On Saturday morning around 4:15, officers responded to the scene of a deadly crash at 6th Avenue and Country Club Road. Authorities said the vehicle collided head-on, then one of the vehicles continued traveling eastbound and several parts of the vehicle struck an occupied park vehicle in the parking lot and several other unoccupied vehicles.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enid, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Enid, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
1600kush.com

Creek County couple charged with stealing metal roofing in rural Cushing

(Stillwater, Okla.) — Arrest warrants have been issued for an ex-convict from Depew and his girlfriend, who have been accused of stealing 40 sheets of galvanized metal roofing valued at $5,000 from property on Mt. Vernon Road in rural Cushing. Due to his criminal record, Ryan Thomas Haskins, 32,...
CUSHING, OK
news9.com

OHP Identify Victim In Blaine Co. Crash

Kevin Biggs crossed the median at an intersection near Canton, before careening off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said after crossing the median, Biggs struck a tree and then rolled into a ditch. The medical examiner who arrived pronounces Biggs dead at the scene.
CANTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Grain Elevator#The Enid Fire Department
1600kush.com

Stillwater man jailed on third meth trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — An ex-convict, who listed his address as a post office box in Stillwater, has been jailed on $150,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 court appearance on three separate charges of trafficking a large amount of methamphetamine in Stillwater since his release from prison in May. Larry...
STILLWATER, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Sept. 30-Oct. 13

Those booked in the Kay County Detention Center Sept. 30-Oct. 13 include:. Garriett Ackerman, 27, BIA contract. Austin Dean Allen, 38, Ponca City, burglary. Aaron Xavier Amador, 22, Ponca City, aggravated assault and battery and conspiracy. Toy Baker, 47, Blackwell, burglary. Dillynn William Ball, 27, Ponca City, obtaining property under...
PONCA CITY, OK
1600kush.com

64-year-old woman facing meth trafficking charge

STILLWATER — A 64-year-old repeat drug offender from Stillwater has been jailed on $100,000 bail pending a Nov. 7 preliminary hearing on a methamphetamine trafficking charge in Payne County. Melinda Lee Snyder, who has also been known by the surname of Wood, could be given as much as a...
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
enidbuzz.com

Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
ENID, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Stay Overnight at Oklahoma’s Most Haunted Bed & Breakfast

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's been called one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. If you're into the paranormal, book a stay.
GUTHRIE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

OSU commits to graduating 60% of students with no debt

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — The cost of higher education is in the spotlight right now, and OSU is committed to making sure every penny counts. The University is rolling out a new strategy to make sure when majority of graduates are handed diplomas, a load of student loan debt won't come with it.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy