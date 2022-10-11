Read full article on original website
Fountain Inn City Council Notes: Development with up to 200 residential units receives final approval
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 13 meeting of the Fountain Inn City Council:. Council gave final approval to a rezoning request for over 45 acres on Fairview Street and Diamond Tip Boulevard. The applicant, Blackstock Development plans to use the acreage to develop:. An apartment complex with up...
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
Anderson County Delinquent Tax Sale – Oct. 17
The Anderson County Delinquent Property Tax Sale will be held Monday, October 17, 2022 at the Civic Center of Anderson, 3027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Anderson County property owners who have past due or unpaid taxes on their property, have until 5 pm, Friday, October 14 to pay the delinquent taxes on their property. After that it will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder on Monday, Oct. 17. Both real estate and mobile homes will be auctioned on this date.
Glimpses of Greenville: Jacob Cagle, a towering figure of post-bellum Greenville
Important people from past eras of Greenville’s history have made their mark on our city’s development. In the last decades of the 1800s, a man who played a key role in many aspects of the city’s growth is Jacob Cagle. Some accounts of his birthplace say he is from North Carolina, but an article in The Greenville News after his death seems to correct the record by saying he was born in Greenville County 20 miles north of the city, on Buncombe Road. The writer says the misunderstanding “was probably due to the fact that while Capt. Cagle was quite young his father removed to Transylvania County, NC and resided there several years.” It also relates that the Cagle farm adjoined that of John F. Hightower, and at the age of 10 or 12, Jacob went to work for Mr. Hightower. Vardry McBee visited Mr. Hightower and was “struck with the brightness and general appearance of the young youth” and offered him a job in Greenville to work in the mechanical shops of McBee’s mills. The Civil War broke out soon after he arrived, so he served the Southern cause as part of the Butler Guards fighting at Antietam, Fredericksburg and Gettysburg, among others. In the latter part of the war, he was elected captain of the company and was thereafter honorably referred to as Capt. Cagle.
Should the confederate status in Greenville be removed?
The push continues by some to move a confederate statue that sits in Downtown Greenville. Upstate activist , Bruce Wilson has been advocating for the monument to be removed for five years now.
Deep Dive: The changing landscape of print media
As the U.S. marked National Newspaper Week through Oct. 8, legacy-media executives and industry observers in the Upstate say they see unrelenting pressures on their non-broadcast business model, from declining readerships to rising operational costs. “A lot of times, you’ll hear the term, ‘slow death of local journalism,’ and there’s...
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
Milestone: Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health pioneering mental health care for 40 years
For 40 years, Richard Hills and his staff at Springbrook Behavioral Health have made it their mission to advance the cause of mental health and autism treatment not just in the community but in the entire country. Springbrook, 1 Havenwood Lane Suite B, Travelers Rest, offers two primary services: child...
Pulp (non)fiction: Book business faces novel quandaries
With occasional headlines proclaiming that fewer people are reading books these days, you may think that the publishing business is getting beaten to a pulp. Turns out, it’s pulp that’s beating up the industry — that is, a scarcity of actual pages. “Even the lowest-level publishing employee...
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
Two Bodies Found in Macon, AVL Passes Bag Ban, Arden Pawn Shop Raided
(Macon County, NC) -- The SBI is joining in on an investigation of two deaths in Macon County. Two people were found dead during a welfare check at a Mack Branch Road home on Monday. There's no word on a suspected cause for the deaths. The sheriff says they're in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
TD SYNNEX’s Share the Magic raises a record-breaking $2.8 million
TD SYNNEX hosted its annual charity event, Share the Magic, on Saturday, Oct. 8, raising $2.8 million dollars, a record-breaking total. TD SYNNEX, a global distributor and solutions aggregator for IT, raises funds for A Child’s Haven, Clement’s Kindness, Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Pendleton Place. The annual fundraiser...
Argument over property leads to deadly shooting in Greenwood, chief says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An argument over property led to a man's shooting death in Greenwood, according to the police chief. Greenwood Police Chief TJ Chaudoin said Marcus Woods, 27, is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Venson Leon Edwards Jr. Chaudoin said there was an argument over the property...
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
‘It’s time’: Lighthouse Fish Camp to close its doors
The time has come for the Lighthouse Fish Camp to finally close its doors.
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
