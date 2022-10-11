Read full article on original website
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
St. Louis Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
4 possible heirs at catcher as Yadier Molina retires
The Cardinals have some internal and external options worth considering as an immediate heir as Yadier Molina passes the torch and leaves the starting catcher role up for grabs.
Viva El Birdos
The longest-tenured Cardinals
The modern Cardinals can almost be defined by their distinct eras. We will be exiting the Yadier Molina era with Molina’s retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 season and before then there was the Albert Pujols Era. Those two eras alone cover roughly 15 years of history. Before that? Well, the eras become a little more difficult to define. But I tried! Here are my results:
3 Dodgers most to blame for Game 2 loss against Padres
The San Diego Padres took Game 2 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3. While it would be easy enough to credit the visitor, these three Dodgers fell short. Despite a satisfactory start from Clayton Kershaw — five innings and three earned against a tough Padres lineup — Los Angeles was unable to secure Game 2 at home, and now must head on the road tied one game apiece.
KMOV
Cardinals announce death of Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Hall of Famer Howard “Bruce” Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984. His uniform number 42 is one of 14 numbers retired by the team. “On behalf of the Cardinals organization...
Dodgers rain delay: How is this happening to NLDS Game 4 in San Diego?
UPDATE: Per Bob Nightengale, it’s a 7:07 Pacific start. With the 111-win Dodgers teetering on the brink of elimination in Game 4 at the hands of the Wild Card San Diego Padres, the Baseball Gods somehow had an entirely unexpected challenge in mind, too. Perhaps at the request of the Baseball Friars?
Scenes from Phillies NLDS celebration: Hilarious moments from locker room
The Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, and they’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010. The Philadelphia Phillies overtook the defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, in the NLDS. They’re officially headed to the NLCS for the first time since 2010, and they had a huge celebration in the locker room.
3 teams that should trade for Christian McCaffrey after latest rumors
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade running back Christian McCaffrey, but which teams could be a suitable match?. Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule this week, officially marking the start of their rebuild. Even with a slight upgrade at the quarterback position in Baker Mayfield, Rhule couldn’t turn this team around. Perhaps the former Baylor coach belongs in college, which is surely where his next gig will be.
Astros survive 18-inning marathon in Seattle: Best memes and tweets
After 17 scoreless innings, the Houston Astros got the run they needed to help clinch the Game 3 win over the Seattle Mariners and advance to the ALCS. The Houston Astros are once again ALCS bound. This time, for the sixth consecutive season, but it did not come easy. Houston...
Everything Brian Snitker said after Braves NLDS loss to Phillies
The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, faced a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. The defending World Series champions, the Atlanta Braves, suffered a tough loss in the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke out about the loss, and he made a pretty humble statement, acknowledging the talent the Phillies brought to the playoffs.
Aaron Judge strikeouts: Stats paint grim picture against Guardians
Aaron Judge may be the all-time single-season leader in home runs in the American League … but he continues to choke in the playoffs against the Cleveland Guardians. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is one of the best players in baseball. After leading the majors in WAR (10.6), breaking the single-season AL record for home runs (62), leading the majors in RBI (131), and leading the majors in OPS (1.111), he will almost certainly win the American League MVP Award in 2022.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Mets biggest Jacob deGrom threat could be a surprise team
Jacob deGrom is opting out of his contract. The Mets would like to bring him back, but they’ll have some threats that want to pull him away. Jacob deGrom is going to opt out of his contract with the New York Mets. While that doesn’t mean he’s done in New York — deGrom can simply negotiate a longer, more lucrative deal if he so chooses to do so and the Mets offer him one — it does open him up to the free agent market.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis claims No. 22 spot in 247Sports countdown
The transfer portal makes being a mid-major coach one of the most stressful jobs in the country. Good thing St. Louis' Travis Ford is not acting like a regular mid-major. The Billikens head into 2022-23 with sky-high expectations. The roster is loaded with big-time difference-makers, and Saint Louis did not lose anyone to the transfer portal, even though star point guard Yuri Collins flirted with the idea of leaving. Saint Louis checks in at No. 22 in 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
