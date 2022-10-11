ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blink-182 reunion: Band announce tour and new music with Tom DeLonge

Blink-182 have delighted fans by announcing their biggest world tour yet and new music for 2023.The shows and new material will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker.In the UK and Ireland, the multi-platinum, award-winning group will play venues in London, Glasgow, Dublin, and Belfast, among other major cities.Mr Hoppus, Mr DeLonge, and Mr Barker have been in the studio together for the first time in a decade, after Mr DeLonge left the band in 2015 to spend more time with his family.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blink-182 announce new world tour with suggestive innuendoKourtney Kardashian reveals that her therapist told her to date Travis BarkerBrendan Fraser in tears as The Whale receives standing ovation at London screening
‘Blink-182 is back baby’: Fans overjoyed with band’s new ‘Edging’ single

Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song. “I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds...
Louis Tomlinson shares new track ‘Out Of My System’ and 2023 UK and European tour dates

Louis Tomlinson has shared a new track called ‘Out Of My System’ and announced a 2023 UK and European tour – listen to the track below and buy tickets for the tour here. ‘Out Of My System’ is the latest preview of the singer’s second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which follows his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, and will be released on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.
Women’s Winner of 2021 Boston Marathon Could Lose Title for Doping

The winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon’s women’s race tested positive for a banned substance and could be stripped of her title and banned for up to four years. Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended by the Athletic Integrity Unit for the use of a glucocorticoid called triamcinolone acetonide, which turned up in a sample collected after she won the race with a time that was 17 seconds faster than the 2017 winner. Kipyokei, whose Boston appearance was her first major marathon, was also accused of trying to obstruct the investigation by providing false information. Marathon organizers said her result will be disqualified and once the appeals process is over, rankings and prize awards will be adjusted.Read it at ESPN
