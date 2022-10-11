The winner of the 2021 Boston Marathon’s women’s race tested positive for a banned substance and could be stripped of her title and banned for up to four years. Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended by the Athletic Integrity Unit for the use of a glucocorticoid called triamcinolone acetonide, which turned up in a sample collected after she won the race with a time that was 17 seconds faster than the 2017 winner. Kipyokei, whose Boston appearance was her first major marathon, was also accused of trying to obstruct the investigation by providing false information. Marathon organizers said her result will be disqualified and once the appeals process is over, rankings and prize awards will be adjusted.Read it at ESPN

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO