LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front pushing into the South Plains is going to bring a big drop in temps for your Sunday as well as widespread rain. Rain chances begin to increase overnight tonight with scattered shower and thunderstorms developing in eastern New Mexico and spreading into the South Plains. Cloud cover and some moisture will keep overnight lows on the warmer side with lows in the mid-50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO