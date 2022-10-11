Read full article on original website
Texas governor candidates break fundraising records ahead of midterm elections
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With less than a month left in the state midterm elections, all campaigns were required to turn over their financial documents to the Texas Ethics Commission. According to the financial documents, this year’s gubernatorial race has broken Texas records with more than a combined $200 million...
Cool, rainy, and cloudy for your Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front pushing into the South Plains is going to bring a big drop in temps for your Sunday as well as widespread rain. Rain chances begin to increase overnight tonight with scattered shower and thunderstorms developing in eastern New Mexico and spreading into the South Plains. Cloud cover and some moisture will keep overnight lows on the warmer side with lows in the mid-50s.
