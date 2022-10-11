Looking way ahead to the 2023 draft: The Blue Jays will pick 20th, an early look at draft prospects and more!

Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Throws Potshot at Injured Teammate
Get yourself a friend like Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.
Dodgers make Game 3 decision on Cody Bellinger amid MLB Playoff struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Mariners manager Scott Servais burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
Aroldis Chapman skipped workout because Yankees wouldn't guarantee him a postseason roster spot?
Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
Yankees Legend Hints At His Arrival For The ALDS
The ALDS starts today with the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros getting underway at 3:37 p.m. Eastern Time, and the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians starting at 7:37 p.m. The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound for the series opener. It just so happens that a...
Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins
As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
Report: Joe Maddon to interview for 2 MLB manager jobs
Joe Maddon may not even need to take a gap year after being fired by the Los Angeles Angels a few months ago. Chicago MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reported this week that the veteran manager Maddon will interview with both the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins for their managerial vacancies.
Alex Anthopoulos indicates more contract extensions on the horizon for Braves
The Braves are pissing a lot of other fan bases off with their recent contract extensions. It all started with the deals that Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies signed a few years ago. More recently, it was Michael Harris II and Austin Riley who both signed lucrative extensions during the season. And now, it’s Spencer Strider, who inked a six-year extension to stay in Atlanta that comes with an option for the 2029 season . The club might not be done either; Alex Anthopoulos indicated in an interview with 92.9’s Grant McAuley that more contract extensions could be on the horizon.
How did Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer fare in first full pro season?
Marcelo Mayer, arguably the top prospect in the Red Sox farm system and one of the brightest young talents in all of baseball, wrapped up his first full professional season last month. Originally selected by Boston with the fourth overall pick in last summer’s amateur draft out of Eastlake High...
Twins lose 3 players to waivers, 2 others cut from roster
The Orioles, Tigers and Red Sox claimed three Twins from waivers.
Chicago Bears Looking At Former First Team All-Big Ten Player Before Week 6 game
The Chicago Bears might be in the market for a punter. The Chicago Bears added important value to their special teams in the draft. General manager Ryan Poles used critical draft capital in the third round with return specialist Velus Jones Jr. and the seventh round with punter Trenton Gill.
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
Ronald Acuna Jr. Comments On His Serious Elbow Pain
The Atlanta Braves had a little bit of a scare late in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit on the elbow with a 96-mph fastball from Phillies starter Zack Wheeler. After trainers...
Walker Buehler Is Back In A New Role
Despite finishing with an MLB-best and franchise record 111 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers are without their ace Walker Buehler. The star right-hander injured his elbow back in June and it was ultimately determined that Tommy John Surgery would be necessary. Buehler will miss the postseason and be out through...
Chicago Bears add much needed help to offensive line
Alex Leatherwood returns to the Bears roster but when will we see him?. Alex Leatherwood of the offensive line has been taken off the reserve/non-football illness list by the Bears. Leatherwood is currently permitted to participate in team practices but is not yet eligible to play. The Chicago Bears have a window of time to wait before he can rejoin the field in competitions.
Gerrit Cole Joins An Exclusive Club After Game 1 Win
It was a bit of a rocky start for Gerrit Cole on Tuesday night, as by the third inning of Game 1 of the ALDS, the New York Yankees ace had already thrown over 60 pitches. But Cole settled down and ended up giving the Yanks 6.1 innings of one-run ball, which was enough to earn him the win as the Yankees got a leg up on the Cleveland Guardians.
Yankees V Guardians Game 2 facing potential postponement due to inclement weather
The New York Yankees are gearing up to face off against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS on Thursday night. For some odd reason, the MLB scheduled an off day between Game 1 and Game 2, an odd phenomenon given the weather forecast for Thursday. While Wednesday...
