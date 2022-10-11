Read full article on original website
Bond market volatility is at COVID-crisis levels
The bond market's version of the VIX — a volatility index — is freaking out. What’s happening: The index that measures Treasury market volatility is flirting with levels not seen since the peak of the COVID-induced market crisis of March 2020. Why it matters: Turbulence in safe...
The curious case of 2022's venture fundraising
It's becoming increasingly clear that 2021 will be an outlier year in virtually every way for startups... except one. U.S. venture fundraising is on track for a new record this year, per new Pitchbook data. Why it matters: This incredible amount of capital will be more concentrated than before. The...
Stocks rise ahead of earnings season
Stocks snapped a six-day losing streak Thursday after rallying early in the trading session. Why it matters: Investors largely shrugged off the hotter than expected CPI inflation report and are thinking ahead to earnings season, which kicks off tomorrow morning with big banks including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
U.K.'s Truss ousts finance minister and partly reverses tax cut plan
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss ousted finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday before scrapping a key part of a controversial economic package that roiled markets. Why it matters: Truss and Kwarteng, who was the chancellor of the Exchequer, spent an immense amount of political capital attempting to implement their tax cut plan. She is now attempting to "reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline" and salvage her premiership.
The next frontier for power and influence
My biggest obsession about the future of America is the fast — and permanent — rise of population, experimentation, wealth and dynamism outside New York, San Francisco and D.C. Why it matters: Influence and power are forever spreading to places like Phoenix, Austin and Boise, as people seek...
Import prices fall as fuel prices reverse gear
Import prices are cooling off as the strained global supply chains catch a much-needed break from lower fuel prices. By the numbers: Import prices declined by 1.2% from August to September, marking the third straight monthly drop, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday. Third-quarter import costs retreated by 3.7%,...
Inflation in Colorado drops below national level — but remains high
Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios VisualsInflation in the Denver metro area is still painfully high, but new federal data shows it's not as extreme as the rest of the country. Driving the news: Consumers are now paying 7.7% more for goods and services than a year ago, compared to the national rate of 8.2%, per the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.The average Colorado household has spent $9,207 more on food, housing, transportation and medical care since 2020, per a report from senior economist Steven Byers at the conservative-leaning Common Sense Institute. Prices were...
Banks brace for impact by hiking loan reserves
Banks are gearing up to stomach losses on loans despite healthy consumer spending, bracing for the impact of an economic slowdown that may yet become a recession. Why it matters: The health of the nation's largest financial institutions is a barometer of the economy's well-being. Driving the news: Multiple major...
