Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios VisualsInflation in the Denver metro area is still painfully high, but new federal data shows it's not as extreme as the rest of the country. Driving the news: Consumers are now paying 7.7% more for goods and services than a year ago, compared to the national rate of 8.2%, per the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index.The average Colorado household has spent $9,207 more on food, housing, transportation and medical care since 2020, per a report from senior economist Steven Byers at the conservative-leaning Common Sense Institute. Prices were...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO