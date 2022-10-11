ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
NBA world reacts to huge Russell Westbrook decision

The Los Angeles Lakers had some real struggles incorporating star point guard Russell Westbrook into their offense last season. With just one preseason game left before the start of the NBA season, the team is experimenting with how they want to use Westbrook moving forward. According to NBA insider Adrian...
San Antonio Spurs Waive Alize Johnson

Alize Johnson, the 50th overall pick from the 2018 NBA Draft, has been waived by the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the team announced on Saturday. Drafted 50th overall by the Indiana Pacers, Johnson spent two seasons with the Pacers before signing a...
Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million contract extension, his agents, Drew Morrison and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports, told ESPN. The deal, which includes a player option in the final year, ties Wiggins to the Warriors for five years, $143 million. The...
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

