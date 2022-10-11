A Jamestown man was arrested on federal drug charges after multiple law enforcement agencies raided an apartment on the city's south side on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Narcotics investigators, and the FBI executed a search warrant at 250 Schuyler Street at about 11:15 AM. While conducting surveillance on the location, 36-year-old Vaughn Grant exited the location and left the area in a vehicle. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that Grant was occupying. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team then made entry into the apartment, which did not have anyone inside at the time. A search of the residence and vehicle revealed a quantity of approximately 638.23 grams of methamphetamine, 188.2 grams of crack cocaine, 3.5 grams of MDMA, three loaded pistols, one loaded AR-15 rifle, ammunition, scales, packaging materials, and $14,763 in cash. One of the pistols that was located in Grant's apartment was recently reported stolen by a Jamestown resident. Police add that Grant is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to own or possess firearms. As a result of the joint investigation, Grant was charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as unlawfully possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. He will be arraigned by a federal court magistrate in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO