Read full article on original website
Related
chautauquatoday.com
NCCF's Annual Socktober Sock Drive Gets Underway
With the arrival of cooler temperatures comes the essential need for warm socks! The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation (NCCF) is again hosting its Socktober sock drive through the month of October. New socks of all colors and sizes for both children and adults are needed. Socks will be accepted through Monday, October 31st at the following locations:
chautauquatoday.com
City of Dunkirk Participates in National Fire Prevention Week
This week marked the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week, and the City of Dunkirk was among several communities in Chautauqua County that have been involved in activities regarding fire safety. Dunkirk Fire Chief Mike Edwards spoke about Fire Prevention Week as a guest on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. Edwards says this year's theme was "Fire won't wait, plan your escape"...
chautauquatoday.com
DEC Officer Frees Deer from Tree Swing in Jamestown
A deer that got stuck in a tree swing in Jamestown was freed, thanks to some assistance from a New York State DEC officer. On September 27th, Environmental Conservation Officer Nate Mead received a report about a deer with its head stuck in a swingset. When Mead arrived, the caller showed him the four-point buck entangled in a large tree swing with a 25-foot rope. According to the DEC, the buck could run more than 20 feet in any direction, only to be snapped back and swept up to eight feet in the air before crashing back down, often into and around nearby smaller trees. With daylight fading quickly, Officer Mead duct-taped his knife to a long stick and grabbed a flashlight. Doing his best to avoid the animal's wildly thrashing hooves, after several attempts, the ECO freed the animal without injuring himself or the deer by cutting the rope and preventing the deer from re-entangling itself. The buck ran away showing no signs of significant harm.
chautauquatoday.com
Cattaraugus County Town Supervisor Running for 57th State Senate District
A town supervisor in Cattaraugus County is challenging incumbent State Senator George Borrello for his seat in Albany. Dan Brown is running as the Democratic candidate for New York's 57th Senate District. Brown has served as Great Valley Town Supervisor for 17 years and is a third-generation farmer. In an interview with WDOE News on Thursday, Brown said he is running for State Senate because he feels that Albany "misunderstands our area...hugely"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Arrested After Crash on I-86 in Town of Poland
An investigation into a one-vehicle crash on I-86 in the Town of Poland led to the arrest of a Jamestown man on a number of charges. State Police in Jamestown responded to the scene shortly before 5:30 PM Thursday and found that 29-year-old Timothy Boyd was involved in a physical domestic dispute with someone who had an order of protection against him. The two then got into Boyd's vehicle, with Boyd driving east on Route 394 through Jamestown and Falconer, then getting on I-86 and continuing east. Troopers say Boyd was driving at a high rate of speed through red lights and almost caused several crashes before intentionally crashing into a bridge on I-86. Boyd was taken into custody, and a breath sample revealed that his BAC was .09%. He was charged with 1st-degree criminal contempt, 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree harassment, and DWI. Boyd was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $2,500 bail. The victim was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua for injuries suffered during the domestic incident and the crash.
chautauquatoday.com
Free Rabies Vaccination Clinic Scheduled for October 29th in Dunkirk
The Chautauqua County Health Department has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic in the City of Dunkirk. The clinic will be held on Saturday, October 29th from 8:00-11:00 AM at the City Streets Department at 19 West Lucas Avenue. This will be a drive-in clinic, and animals must be preregistered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older. The Town of Dunkirk is also co-sponsoring the clinic, which will have Dr. Rebekah Frost as the attending veterinarian. There are a limited number of spots available at this clinic, so pet owners should preregister online as soon as possible. Walk-ins may be accepted, but are not guaranteed. Pet owners must bring previous rabies vaccination records for each animal receiving a shot to ensure proper and effective vaccination.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Accused of Driving Drunk to DWI Victim Impact Panel Meeting
A Jamestown woman has been charged with aggravated DWI after she allegedly drove drunk to a DWI victim impact panel meeting that was held at Family Church in downtown Fredonia on Wednesday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were assisting with conducting the panel meeting, which is court-mandated for defendants charged with driving while intoxicated or impaired by drugs. During the preregistration screening process, deputies saw 47-year-old Bethany Johnson arriving to the meeting in a 2015 Toyota. While Johnson was registering, deputies determined that she was allegedly intoxicated, with her BAC later found to be .29%, more than 3 1/2 times the legal limit. Johnson was released and is due back in Fredonia Village Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
State Troopers Arrest Kennedy Man for Violation of Leandra's Law
State Police charged a Kennedy man with a violation of Leandra's Law following a report of a vehicle off the road in Sherman on Thursday. State Police in Jamestown responded to the I-86 eastbound on-ramp at about 2:45 PM and arrested 35-year-old Robert Ludwig after he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests. Ludwig, who was traveling with an infant in his vehicle, allegedly had a BAC of .24%, which is three times the legal limit. He was charged with aggravated DWI-Leandra's Law and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail. The infant was evaluated at UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown and turned over to a third party. Ludwig's arrest comes less than two weeks after another Leandra's Law violation he allegedly committed on I-86 in the Town of Poland.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Burglary, Robbery and Assault Charges in Dunkirk
A Jamestown man was arrested on a handful of charges after an investigation into a past-tense altercation in the Town of Dunkirk. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location on Swamp Road on Monday at about 11:30 AM and determined that 34-year-old Bradley Lawrence allegedly entered a residence and took property from another person. Lawrence was charged with 2nd-degree burglary, 3rd-degree robbery, 4th-degree grand larceny, and 3rd-degree assault. He is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail on $30,000 bail.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged After August Shooting on Stowe Street
Jamestown Police have arrested a city man on felony charges in connection with a shooting that occurred on Stowe Street in August. The department announced Friday that 23-year-old Isiah Payne will be arraigned in Jamestown City Court on two Class D felony counts of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and one Class C felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
chautauquatoday.com
Two SUNY Fredonia Alumni to Receive Outstanding Achievement Awards
Two SUNY Fredonia alumni will be recognized with Outstanding Achievement Awards from the Fredonia Alumni Association during the university's homecoming weekend, slated for Friday through Sunday. They include Cecilia (Howe) Fordham (Class of 1959) -- actress, educator, and retired administrator from the University of Hawaii; and Sean Kirst (Class of 1981) -- noted journalist for the Buffalo News, journalist-in-residence at Le Moyne College, and the recipient of numerous journalism awards. Both honorees will be recognized at the homecoming reception on Friday at 5:30 PM at the Williams Center.
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Fredonia Cruises to Victory Over Thunderbirds
Fredonia's offense kicked into high gear Friday night in Mayville in its final Class C South contest of the high school football season. In a game broadcast on WDOE, the Hillbillies jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating Chautauqua Lake-Westfield-Brocton by a score of 35-8 and securing a Class C playoff spot in the process.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chautauquatoday.com
Woman Charged in Jamestown Stabbing
Jamestown Police have arrested a city woman in connection with a stabbing that occurred late Friday afternoon on the city's east side. Officers responded to an undisclosed location at about 5:15 PM and found that the victim had a laceration on their shoulder. Further investigation found that 45-year-old Danielle Howie had allegedly stabbed the victim and fled before police arrived. Howie was quickly located and arrested, and she is in the Jamestown City Jail awaiting arraignment on charges of aggravated criminal contempt, 2nd-degree assault, and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Murder in October 2021 Shooting Death
A Jamestown man has been formally charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with a shooting death that took place in the south county city last year. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 23-year-old Jonathan Camacho-Monge was arraigned Thursday morning on a one-count indictment. Camacho-Monge is accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Angel Pacheco in his front yard at 60 Water Street on October 19, 2021. Schmidt says the indictment was filed in May, but Camacho-Monge was being held in Pennsylvania on a felony charge for approximately six months, which led to the delay in his arraignment on the indictment. He is currently being held in the Chautauqua County Jail, with Judge David Foley setting bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond. He is due back in court on November 14th for a discovery conference.
chautauquatoday.com
Drug Raid Leads to Arrest of Jamestown Man on Federal Charges
A Jamestown man was arrested on federal drug charges after multiple law enforcement agencies raided an apartment on the city's south side on Thursday. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Narcotics investigators, and the FBI executed a search warrant at 250 Schuyler Street at about 11:15 AM. While conducting surveillance on the location, 36-year-old Vaughn Grant exited the location and left the area in a vehicle. Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Department K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle that Grant was occupying. The Jamestown Police SWAT Team then made entry into the apartment, which did not have anyone inside at the time. A search of the residence and vehicle revealed a quantity of approximately 638.23 grams of methamphetamine, 188.2 grams of crack cocaine, 3.5 grams of MDMA, three loaded pistols, one loaded AR-15 rifle, ammunition, scales, packaging materials, and $14,763 in cash. One of the pistols that was located in Grant's apartment was recently reported stolen by a Jamestown resident. Police add that Grant is a convicted felon who is not legally allowed to own or possess firearms. As a result of the joint investigation, Grant was charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, as well as unlawfully possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. He will be arraigned by a federal court magistrate in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York.
chautauquatoday.com
HS Football: Dunkirk Remains Winless After Loss to Cheektowaga
For one half, Dunkirk High School's football team was competitive Thursday night against a Cheektowaga squad that is battling for a playoff position in Class B-2. However, a run of three unanswered touchdowns in the 3rd quarter made the difference, and the Marauders went on to lose by a 42-21 score in a game broadcast on WDOE.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Burglary Suspect Faces New Charges from County Jail Incidents
A Dunkirk man who is being held in the Chautauqua County Jail in connection with a residential burglary now faces additional charges stemming from a pair of incidents at the jail on Sunday. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reports that 35-year-old Dallas Morris was in the process of being examined by the jail nurses within the medical department when he proceeded to remove an object from the area and return to his cell with it hidden from officers' view. Medical staff noticed the missing item immediately after Morris' exit from the exam and asked officers to perform a search of his body and cell. The object was recovered and returned to the exam area. Later in the day, Morris allegedly intentionally damaged the electrical wiring and conduit within the facility by forcefully pulling the wiring and conduit from the junction box. The circuit had to be disabled until repairs could be completed. Morris was charged with petit larceny and 4th-degree criminal mischief as a result of both incidents.
Comments / 0