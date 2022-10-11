Read full article on original website
Coast News
SANDAG auditor finds $290M in questionable contracts
REGION — The first of a two-part contracts audit report was released today by the Office of the Independent Performance Auditor for the San Diego Association of Governments, raising questions over the agency’s handling of hundreds of millions of dollars in on-call and sole-source contracts. The regional agency’s...
Carlsbad, SDG&E to reconvene on service center location
CARLSBAD — Despite being six years overdue, negotiations will continue for at least another month between the city and San Diego Gas & Electric over the relocation of the public utility’s service center. Deputy City Manager Gary Barberio provided the Carlsbad City Council with an update during its...
SANDAG reports highest mid-year violent crime rate in decade
REGION — The San Diego region has experienced the highest mid-year violent crime rate in a decade, according to SANDAG’s mid-year crime report released today. The report by SANDAG’s criminal justice research division, “Crime in the San Diego Region Mid-Year 2022 Statistics,” shows violent crimes, such as homicides and robberies, increased by 4% and 15%, respectively, across San Diego County when compared to 2021.
San Diego Miata Club’s Surf N’ Safari 2022
Participating in car club activities, including the San Diego Miata Club’s Surf N’ Safari, is a huge benefit to driving a sports car. Some clubs are dedicated to one particular make or model of car, whereas other clubs welcome all sorts of makes and models. Some clubs gravitate...
Woman dies in apparent homicide on South Santa Fe Ave in Vista
VISTA — A woman in her thirties died due to injuries from a reported altercation along South Santa Fe Avenue on Wednesday evening in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a radio call of an altercation along South Santa Fe around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and located the victim with signs of trauma to her upper torso. After being transported to the hospital, her condition continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.
Encinitas coffee shop owner shot, injured in altercation with transient
ENCINITAS — A local coffee shop owner was shot and injured and another person was wounded following an altercation Thursday morning involving a transient man who had been asked to leave the business located in the 400 block of South Coast Highway 101. The suspect believed to have fired...
