VISTA — A woman in her thirties died due to injuries from a reported altercation along South Santa Fe Avenue on Wednesday evening in Vista. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a radio call of an altercation along South Santa Fe around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 and located the victim with signs of trauma to her upper torso. After being transported to the hospital, her condition continued to decline and she was pronounced dead.

VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO