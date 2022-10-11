Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
Fox5 KVVU
Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arcade that features over 80 games has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is part of the resort’s rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. The release says...
Fox5 KVVU
BrewDog to open rooftop bar, brewpub on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - International brewery BrewDog has announced that it will open the “largest brewpub on the Las Vegas Strip.”. According to a news release, opening Friday, Dec. 2, BrewDog says its first-ever Las Vegas venue will have “unprecedented, 360-degree views” of the Strip from its rooftop patio bar.
Fox5 KVVU
Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Usually, the action on night one is held at the main Speedway but fans poured into the stands at ‘The Bullring’ for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race.
Fox5 KVVU
Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
Fox5 KVVU
Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020
Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn't until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long.
Fox5 KVVU
New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are eager and dedicated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Las Vegas coffee shop is proud to train and hire workers of all abilities, fulfilling a need in Las Vegas to help those who are disabled find meaningful work and competitive pay. Dig It! Coffee recently opened up off Casino Center Drive at...
Fox5 KVVU
Lights FC to air on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Lights FC content will now be shown on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). SSSEN is the new broadcast channel recently launched by FOX5 KVVU which is available over the air in Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2 as well as Cox channel 125 on cable.
Fox5 KVVU
Iconic 51-year-old store in the Arts District will shutter due to pandemic woes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martin’s Mart in the Las Vegas Arts District will soon shut its doors after 51 years, as the latest casualty of pandemic and post-pandemic woes affecting numerous businesses across the Las Vegas Valley. According to staff, from higher rent and overhead, worker shortages, and...
Fox5 KVVU
IPOF to host fundraiser for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officer’s Fund will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer killed in the line of duty. The fundraiser will benefit the family of Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning....
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed business partner and hid body in trunk for weeks, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man is accused of killing his business partner and hiding his body in the trunk of his car for weeks, even storing the car at a storage unit as the body decomposed, according to court documents from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Tony Danh, 37,...
Fox5 KVVU
Forecast Outlook- 10/14/2022
The warm and sunny pattern is breaking this weekend. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon with the best chance of thunderstorms focused south of the Las Vegas Valley. The area of low pressure that has been spinning off the Southern California coast all week is finally moving east this weekend. As it tracks by to our south, it will throw us more cloud cover Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We have the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. With the area of low pressure to our south, areas like Laughlin, Searchlight, and Kingman will have the best opportunity for rain.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police involved in standoff near Vegas Valley, Nellis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Vegas Valley Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 it started just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
Fox5 KVVU
Atomic Museum hosting free Halloween ‘trunk or treat’ Halloween event
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a way to celebrate Halloween can do so at a free event organized by the Atomic Museum. According to a news release, the Atomic Museum will host its first-ever Halloween ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Friday, Oct. 28. The museum...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police deemed area where officer was killed as a hot spot for violent crime
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The police shooting that took place near Flamingo and University Center Drive on Thursday morning isn’t the first time this type of incident has happened in the area. “There is a lot of crime on this street,” said a man who did not want...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 11-year-old
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen Thursday. Ernest Dickerson was last seen Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid Street, near Russell Road and Eastern Avenue. LVMPD said Dickerson was last seen wearing a black...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD releases details on police killing near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty by gunfire early Thursday. In the meantime, a bystander is recovering from also being shot, and a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer dies after shooting near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an officer has died after a shooting early Thursday morning near UNLV. In a Thursday morning news conference, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at about 1 a.m., dispatch received a call about a domestic disturbance near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road.
