The warm and sunny pattern is breaking this weekend. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon with the best chance of thunderstorms focused south of the Las Vegas Valley. The area of low pressure that has been spinning off the Southern California coast all week is finally moving east this weekend. As it tracks by to our south, it will throw us more cloud cover Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We have the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. With the area of low pressure to our south, areas like Laughlin, Searchlight, and Kingman will have the best opportunity for rain.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO