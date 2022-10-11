ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Adam Sandler announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Adam Sandler has announced he will perform two shows in December on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Sandler will extend his sold-out tour by performing two shows at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Arcade with over 80 games opens on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An arcade that features over 80 games has opened its doors on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the addition of the ARCADE at Bally’s Las Vegas is part of the resort’s rebrand into Horseshoe Las Vegas. The release says...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

BrewDog to open rooftop bar, brewpub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - International brewery BrewDog has announced that it will open the “largest brewpub on the Las Vegas Strip.”. According to a news release, opening Friday, Dec. 2, BrewDog says its first-ever Las Vegas venue will have “unprecedented, 360-degree views” of the Strip from its rooftop patio bar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. Usually, the action on night one is held at the main Speedway but fans poured into the stands at ‘The Bullring’ for the Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Rock, Paper, Scissors game debuts at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A downtown Las Vegas property is channeling “Vegas Vacation” vibes with a new game it debuted on its casino floor. According to Circa Las Vegas, the property has debuted the rock, paper, scissors game on its casino floor. “The game used to settle...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Fourth line of duty death for LVMPD since July 2020

Fall NASCAR weekend in full swing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The playoff race isn’t until Sunday but coming to the Speedway in Vegas is an experience race fans like to enjoy all weekend long. New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lights FC to air on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Lights FC content will now be shown on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). SSSEN is the new broadcast channel recently launched by FOX5 KVVU which is available over the air in Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2 as well as Cox channel 125 on cable.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travis Barker
Mark Hoppus
Tom Delonge
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to host fundraiser for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officer’s Fund will host a fundraiser to benefit the family of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer killed in the line of duty. The fundraiser will benefit the family of Officer Truong Thai, who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Forecast Outlook- 10/14/2022

The warm and sunny pattern is breaking this weekend. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon with the best chance of thunderstorms focused south of the Las Vegas Valley. The area of low pressure that has been spinning off the Southern California coast all week is finally moving east this weekend. As it tracks by to our south, it will throw us more cloud cover Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. We have the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon through Sunday. With the area of low pressure to our south, areas like Laughlin, Searchlight, and Kingman will have the best opportunity for rain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police involved in standoff near Vegas Valley, Nellis

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a standoff near Vegas Valley Drive and Vegas Valley Boulevard. Police tell FOX5 it started just after 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard. Police are warning the public to avoid the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas math teacher accused of touching female students

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas math teacher is accused of inappropriately touching multiple female students, according to court documents. Bryan Brady, 45, faces five charges of inappropriate contact with a student. Brady, a math teacher in the Clark County School District, turned himself in to the Clark County District Court after a summons was issued by the District Attorney’s Office, according to CCSD Police. The investigation took place at John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police locate previously missing 11-year-old

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing 11-year-old last seen Thursday. Ernest Dickerson was last seen Oct. 13 around 5 p.m. near the 5800 block of Euclid Street, near Russell Road and Eastern Avenue. LVMPD said Dickerson was last seen wearing a black...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD releases details on police killing near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas community is in mourning after longtime Metro Police Officer Truong Thai was killed in the line of duty by gunfire early Thursday. In the meantime, a bystander is recovering from also being shot, and a suspect is in custody. The shooting happened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police officer dies after shooting near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an officer has died after a shooting early Thursday morning near UNLV. In a Thursday morning news conference, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said at about 1 a.m., dispatch received a call about a domestic disturbance near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV

