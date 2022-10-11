Read full article on original website
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
FOX Carolina
Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been going county-by-county, finding out from Upstate roads and bridges departments what it takes to improve county roads. We’ve covered Greenville, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties. We’re now getting information from Anderson County. Anderson County gets the second-most requests through our...
FOX Carolina
Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
FOX Carolina
Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night. Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a...
FOX Carolina
1 hurt after shooting at Piedmont Interstate Fair
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair on Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their...
SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
The Post and Courier
Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier
Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville forecast
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville back in action
Fall for Greenville: All you need to know about road closures, parking, where to find police
Hundreds of people are expected to fill the streets for food, drinks, live music and more! On Thursday, people were hard at work setting up tents, barriers, and closing down roads.
abccolumbia.com
Electric car company opens facility in Greenville
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
Greenville developer invests nearly three million in Laurens Road plot
An Upstate developer is investing nearly 3 million dollars in a plot of land in Greenville County. Contender Development has purchased 12 acres along Laurens Road, near the future site of the Swamp Rabbit Trail Extension.
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
The Post and Courier
Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail
GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
WYFF4.com
Young Upstate woman killed walking along highway in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A young Upstate woman was killed Thursday night while walking along a highway in Spartanburg County, according to Jonathan Lawson with Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office. Madison Rose McCloud, 21, of Inman was struck by a vehicle near the 4,000 block of Highway 11 in...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
One injured in stabbing at Upstate bar
One person is injured after a stabbing during a fight at an Upstate bar. Just after 1 AM this morning, The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to the VIP Latino Bar and Grill on Cedar Lane Road in Greenville.
