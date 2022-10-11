ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been going county-by-county, finding out from Upstate roads and bridges departments what it takes to improve county roads. We’ve covered Greenville, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties. We’re now getting information from Anderson County. Anderson County gets the second-most requests through our...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,. The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews. There were no...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Road diet improving Augusta Street, officials say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City of Greenville officials say a road diet, or a lane reduction, that was put in place on a stretch of Augusta Street in March is working to slow down traffic. Safety concerns about Augusta Street for both drivers and neighbors have been around for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Bridges Road

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers brought us concerns about Bridges Road’s condition and the structure of its bridge. This road is in Greenville County. It’s about a mile long from East Butler Road to Bethel Road, not far from Mauldin High School. Micah Valentine’s business “Pinnacle Wealth...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt after shooting at Piedmont Interstate Fair

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair on Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

SCHP responds to crash on I-385S in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Interstate 385 southbound in Greenville County. Troopers said the crash happened around 4:46 a.m. near mile marker 24 and it has injuries. First responders are at the scene. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Cherokee County positioned to emerge as Upstate’s next industrial frontier

Even in a region that’s become the industrial heart of South Carolina, land on which to build million-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facilities is becoming more difficult to find. It’s a similar situation in metro Charlotte, where developers are looking for sites well on the outskirts of town. In between those two areas, the gold-orange glow of the Peachoid water tower shows the way to the next frontier of industrial development along the Interstate 85 corridor.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville forecast

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fall for Greenville back in action

FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
GREENVILLE, SC
News Break
Politics
abccolumbia.com

Electric car company opens facility in Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An electric car company is opening a facility in Greenville County, creating 10 new jobs for South Carolinians. Dash EV produces 100% electric and solar-charged vehicles. According to the company, the business’ mission is to “provide sustainable mobility that fills the gap between walking, biking, and...
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Greenville developer spends $2.7M for 12 acres along future Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE — Twelve acres along the soon-to-come Swamp Rabbit Trail extension along Laurens Road has been sold to a Greenville-based developer. The plot of land at 2500 Woodlark Street is visible from Interstate 385 and is accessible from Laurens Road. The property borders the Holland Park development where businesses like Home Team BBQ, Double Stamp Brewery and Flying Rabbit Adventures reside.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight. Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC

