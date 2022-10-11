Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence) already made it out of her hometown once. Now back in New Orleans after a stint in the military that ended with an IED explosion, and significant physical, mental, and emotional injuries, the only thing she can think of us how to get away again. Causeway, the debut feature by Lila Neugebauer, is a somber, heavy drama about people in desperate need of repair. It’s not the kind of movie you emerge saying you “enjoyed”. The characters are so damaged they barely want to express themselves. But it is the kind of film that finds hope in our human need for connection, for a place to call home, and thus it sticks with you long after the credits have finished rolling.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO